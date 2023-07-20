France vs Jamaica: 2023 Women's World Cup Group F Preview

With game week one well and truly underway, both sides will be itching to get a taste of the World Cup action and hopefully get their first points on the board right from the off.

France enter the contest as strong favourites with Les Bleues currently fifth in the FIFA rankings with an encouraging lead-up to the tournament putting the side in a good position come Sunday. Hervé Renard's side have picked up six wins from their last eight outings, including wins over Norway, Denmark and Ireland earlier this month.

Hopes of surpassing their quarter-finals record finish from the previous two tournaments will sure to be top of the agenda, the experienced squad well versed in the challenges the World Cup presents. A potential last chance for several members of the setup to take one step closer to silverware after defeat to USA in their host tournament back in 2019.

They face a Jamaica side coming off the back of their first World Cup, Lorne Donaldson's side handed a challenging group with big-hitters Brazil also favourites to claim a spot in the round of 16.

Nevertheless, Jamaica, as proven by recent results across earlier matches in this tournament, are not to be taken lightly. While heavy defeats to El Salvador and Mexico in recent weeks during the Central American and Caribbean Games have left something to be desired, their performance in recent tournaments away from the global stage are encouraging.

A third-place finish in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship beating fellow World Cup sides Haiti and Costa Rica highlights their ability to turn up when it matters. And if there was ever a time to do so, securing a result against their European opponents may quickly make their dream of a knockout stage spot a reality.

Team News

France:

Paris Saint-Germain boast the largest representation within the final roster, the likes of Sakina Karchaoui and Grace Geyoro the standouts with both expected to play a key role in Hervé Renard's setup this competition.

Experienced midfielder Amandine Henry, meanwhile, was ruled out of the squad earlier this month due to a calf injury with defender Aissatou Tounkara taking her place. With 93 caps to her name, the 33-year-old stems from a winning culture at Olympique Lyonnais Féminin with seven Champions League title to her name.

In her absence, the French midfield remains stockpiled with quality talent from across Europe - both Kenza Dali (Aston Villa) and Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid) two intriguing profiles to watch amongst a Division 1 Féminine-dominated eleven as the tournament unfolds.

Jamaica:

While all eyes will be focused on Bunny Shaw, the high-flying goalscorer is not the only Jamaican currently plying her trade in the English pyramid. London City Lionesses' Atlanta Primus was a regular in front of goal in their quest for promotion to the top flight, the 26-year-old picking up eight goals and five assists for the top scorers in the league.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur's Rebecca Spencer and Drew Spence are expected to play their part in Jamaica's quest for a spot in the knockout rounds, the former no stranger to facing many of the best forwards the sport has to offer while in between the sticks.

Likely Lineups

France:

Peyraud-Magnin; Lakrar, Almeida, Renard, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Dali, Toletti; Dianni, Le Sommer, Bacha.

Jamaica:

Spencer; Washington, C. Swaby, A. Swaby, Blackwood; Bailey-Gayle, Spence, Wiltshire, Primus, Cameron; Shaw.

Key Players

France - Wendie Renard

While not short for experience within the 23-player squad, the defensive powerhouse has undoubted qualities at both ends of the pitch.

The eight-time Champions League winner radiates confidence within the backline and one of several leaders within the Les Bleues ranks who knows a thing or two about bringing home silverware.

The Lyon legend has once again led her side to the league title, conceding just nine goals all campaign from 22 outings while registering a fair few of her own down the other end - her aerial threat a major factor in her seven goals for the season with two assists to boot.

If Renard can replicate such form on the global scene, France will prove to be a challenge for anyone willing to stand in their way.

Jamaica - Khadija Shaw

There will be few shocked by this call: Bunny Shaw stamped her authority in her debut Women's Super League campaign last time out.

The Manchester City superstar ran close for the golden boot with 20 goals and seven assists in 22 appearances as the Citizens claimed a fourth-place finish in the final run-in.

The 26-year-old's attacking brilliance, lending to a total of 31 goals in all competitions, is exactly the sort of quality the Reggae Girlz require to spearhead their attack and give themselves a fighting chance going into such a difficult encounter.

However, if it anyone is to rise to such challenge it would be the nation's all-time top scorer, a player who has shown for both Bordeaux and Man City her reliability in front of goal and more importantly her ability to perform against some of the best talent the sport has to offer.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The Group F opening encounter will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney. One of ten venues for the tournament, the 42,500-capacity ground is currently home A-League Men side Sydney FC.

What time is kick off?

The action gets under way at 11:00 BST on Sunday 23rd April 2023, with a local time of 20:00 down under.

How can I watch?

UK-based viewers can tune into the action via ITV and STV or online via ITVX.