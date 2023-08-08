Colombia 1-0 Jamaica: Usme goal silences Reggae Girlz

Both sides came into this fixture simply delighted to be in the knockout stages following their progressions from the group stage that saw the likes of giants Germany and Brazil eliminated in their favour.

On the day however, it would be the Colombians that once again showed their impressive attacking prowess to pause both the music and the dreams of the Reggae Girlz.

Story of the match:

The beginning of the game was played at a slow pace as both sides looked to establish some early superiority, with the established themes of Jamaica being a defensive side whilst Colombia had the best of the attacking play carrying themselves over into the knockout stages, though the South American side also showed glimpses of promise on the counter as they did well to restrict their opponents’ front two and looked more likely to create chances of their own.

The half reached the 25 minute mark with a significant lack of shots on target or even shots at all, the biggest talking point so far being the ability of Las Chicas Superpoderosas to mark and limit the influence of frequent Manchester City goalscorer Khadija Shaw, a strength that they would need to continue in order to have the best chance of restricting the Reggae Girlz going forward.

A good chance did finally come for the Colombians on 26 minutes when an impressive curling cross from captain Usme found the head of Atletico Madrid’s Leicy Santos, but the resulting effort was safely caught by Rebecca Spencer to quash any chance of a goal at that stage.

Santos found herself part of the spotlight again on 37 minutes when after hitting a good cross of her own from a corner, the ball would bounce around before finding Jorelyn Carabali at close range, but the resulting shot would fly over the bar and offer no concern for Spencer.

The half came to a close with Colombia having the better of the momentum going forward, with Jamaica looking visibly frustrated at their lack of chances, particularly thanks to yellow cards for Chantelle Swaby and Drew Spence, something that looked like it could be a factor after the break.



Second Half:

Las Chicas Superpoderosas continued the hold the momentum as the half began, something that would quickly reap a reward on 51 minutes after a long and curling cross from Ana Guzman would beat the Jamaican presence in the box before finding captain Usme, who stayed calm and composed to slot the ball past Spencer and give her side the lead, with them managing to withhold the following pressure from Jamaica to confirm their advantage.

The Reggae Girlz slowly grew into the game more despite going behind, with them choosing to adopt a more attacking style of play, but this didn’t stop the ever present Linda Caicedo from having a good chance on 64 minutes for the Colombians after she completed an impressive drive into the box that put her in prime position to have an attempt at Spencer, but this would prove to unremarkable as the Real Madrid player could only watch her shot curl over the bar.

In contrast to the earlier part of the half, the latter part lacked the excitement and chances that defined the moments preceding and following the South Americans taking the lead, with them looking to consolidate against a Jamaica side that were quickly trying to find a reply, with this almost happening on 81 minutes after substitute Tiffany Cameron found the head of Spence, but this could only go wide of the mark.

Colombia would hold on despite some late Jamaican pressure to seal a historic progression to the quarter-finals of the World Cup and set up an encounter with Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses, a game that looks excellent on paper and one that Las Chicas Superpoderosas will relish as they look to claim another big scalp.

Player of the match:

The influence of Catalina Usme cannot be understated, with her goal being the deciding factor in country’s progression.

Though the goal is of course the most notable point, the Colombian captain also helped create a number of other chances and made key passes as her and her teammates established clear superiority over their opponents on their way to this history making victory.