'It's time to do it': Mikel Arteta ready to beat Manchester City in the Community Shield

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 02: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, arrives at the stadium prior to the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal FC and AS Monaco at Emirates Stadium on August 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta spoke to the media ahead of Arsenal's Community Shield clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

The Gunners come into the game off the back of a constructive pre-season tour.

Arsenal flew out to America where they took on the MLS Allstars, Manchester United and FC Barcelona, before facing French side AS Monaco in the Emirates Cup on Wednesday.

Youssouf Fofana gave the visitors the lead in the first half, but Eddie Nketiah was on call to equalise on the cusp of half time.

It was Arsenal who lifted the Emirates Cup though, as they beat Monaco 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the game finished as a 1-1 draw - the seventh time the Gunners have won the competition.

Team News

Gabriel Jesus was left out of the squad that lifted the Emirates Cup on Wednesday, as he suffered with a knee issue.

The 26-year-old underwent a procedure for his injury which Arteta provided an update on.

He said: "He's fine, he's obviously disappointed because he was feeling good and then this issue came up that nobody expected.

"We had to do a little procedure there unfortunately, it was the best thing to do and the quicker the better.

"We made that decision and I'm sure he will be back soon and very fit."

The Arsenal boss also provided an update on Bukayo Saka, and confirmed his side had no fresh fitness concerns ahead of the game on Sunday.

He said: "Bukayo [Saka] is much better, he trained today. I don't expect anybody else not to play."

New Signings

Arsenal have been active in the transfer market this Summer, spending in the region of £200million on new players.

Kai Havertz is among the new recruits, however the German has sparked debate over his best position.

Arteta said: "Well he's played the majority of the minutes at the moment as an attacking midfielder, but he can play on the right, he has played as a winger and coming inside as No.9, as a false No.9, so we will see.

"The team give you a lot of information everyday and some connections and relationships that you don't expect.

"So we have to have to keep our eyes open to that and not just close the door to something because that is not the best thing to do."

Arsenal's marquee signing this summer has been Declan Rice, and Arteta was quick to heap praise on the 24-year-old's qualities on and off the pitch.

He said: "A player that is already excellent, we have to make sure we don't make him worse!

"He feels the game in the right way. We can help him with a few things, that's what we try to do and we will try to accommodate his qualities for the team."

He continued: "His leadership skill is unquestionable and when you meet him and spend five minutes with him you already get that impression that he will help so much, the dressing room and approach that we want to take in games."

Arteta also stressed how important it was to bring in players who have a winning mentality.

He said: "They [Rice, Havertz and Jurrien Timber] have come from important teams and brought those winning experiences.

"The three of them are really young and have already done a lot in the game and with international football as well, which is great."

The Gunners are still in the market for new players, and have been heavily linked with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Arteta stated there were "no updates" when questioned about the potential new arrival.

Manchester City

Arsenal went toe to toe with Manchester City for the Premier League title last season, and despite leading the race for large parts of the season, the Gunners narrowly lost out to Pep Guardiola's side.

Arteta denied his squad were fearful going into their last meeting with the Premier League champions in April.

He said: "I don't think [that], but obviously the game started in a way that we didn't want and they were better in every department.

"They deserved to win without a question of doubt.

"So for us to win a trophy [the Community Shield] on Sunday, we will have to be much better for sure."

Message for the Fans

Following Arsenal's successful pre-season, Arteta shared a message for the Gunners faithful.

He said: "Thank you, because they've been absolutely incredible.

"We've been there a few times, but this year was especially incredible the amount of support and love that they are showing to the team.

"We have to be really grateful and try to give everything back to them because it's worth it to sit where we are and see how they feel about the club.