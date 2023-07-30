Mikel Arteta's goalkeeping headache

No clear and consistent number 1

Over the last few years, the Arsenal goalkeeping department has been somewhat of a revolving door. Since 2020, the Gunners have had three first-choice goalkeepers, and Raya would make it four.

This merry-go-round of goalkeepers started on 20th June 2020 when Bernd Leno collided with then-Brighton striker Neal Maupay, forcing him to sit out injured for 11 games. While this was disastrous news for the German, it presented an opportunity for academy graduate Emilíano Martínez. The then 27-year-old hadn't yet reached double figures for Arsenal appearances, though he had been on half a dozen loans, each with varying degrees of success.

His forced emergence in the starting 11 worried some fans, but they had no reason to be. In the remainder of the 2019/20 season, he kept clean sheets in 37.5% of his side's Premier League games. As well as this, he immediately became a cult hero for his heroic performances in the FA Cup, which Mikel Arteta's side went on to win - beating Chelsea 2-1 in the final.

Unfortunately for Arteta, Martínez's performances were so good that he drew attention from top clubs in England and Europe. That summer, the Argentine completed a £17m move to Aston Villa - who had narrowly avoided relegation by just a single point that season.

This allowed Leno another season to prove that he was still the top dog in North London. But, while the German kept an impressive 11 clean sheets in the following campaign, as well as averaging 2.5 saves per game, Arteta sought to go in a different direction.

After being linked with a handful of goalkeepers, the Gunners signed Aaron Ramsdale from recently-relegated Sheffield United for a fee in the region of £30m. The England international quickly dislodged Leno as the starting keeper and has since had an impressive two seasons in North London, amassing 26 clean sheets in just 72 appearances in the Premier League.

Despite this, strong rumours have emerged, once again linking Arsenal with a move for Brentford's David Raya - so how would this potential move affect the goalkeeping dynamic at the club?

Healthy competition?

Generally speaking, competition for places is good, and important, for any football team. It forces players to work hard to continually earn their place in the team and, if standards drop, a more than adequate alternative is already at the club. There is one position, however, where this does not really work - and that is the goalkeeper.

It is important that a team has a clear first-choice goalkeeper, and that they play as many games as possible to stay sharp and also, to keep them happy. With that said, you do need a 'number 2' who can push the first-choice goalkeeper to their very best.

Arsenal already have what many would consider to be a top-class second-choice goalkeeper in Matt Turner, who the Gunners only signed last summer from New England Revolution. It seems as though his stay at the club could be short-lived, however, as the American is the subject of interest from Nottingham Forrest - which could be the cause of their interest in Raya.

So where does Raya fit?

In all honestly, it is a very confusing situation. Raya is a Spanish international and was even included in their 2022 World Cup squad. So, the idea that he would accept being second choice to Ramsdale seems unlikely, especially when Bayern Munich want him to be their number 1.

But, although he's made a handful of mistakes more recently, Aaron Ramsdale is also far too good to be a backup. The only plausible way that you can sensibly envisage both goalkeepers fitting in at the club is if one were to play every Premier League game, and the other were to play in every FA Cup, Carabao Cup and UEFA Champions League game - but even this seems a slightly far-fetched idea.

Ramsdale exit?

Another scenario could be that Ramsdale leaves the club, in favour of a guaranteed starting role elsewhere. This would mean that Arsenal likely sign another goalkeeper if Turner does leave as well, but would prevent any issues over playing time. It should also be noted that most clubs have already decided on their goalkeeper for the upcoming season, making a departure for the Englishman unlikely. Not only this, but it was only in mid-May that the Premier League runners-up rewarded Ramsdale with a new 4-year contract and a much-improved wage.

It should also be remembered that the entire reason that Arsenal were forced to sell Emiliano Martínez in 2020 was because he proved far too good to be a backup. So, repeating that situation now seems illogical.

So, a good deal?

It is an undeniable fact that Raya would represent a significant upgrade on Matt Turner, and possibly even be a step up from Ramsdale - though that point will no doubt be contested.

But for a rumoured fee of in excess of £35m, the question has to be asked whether it is a big enough upgrade to justify the potential consequences of the deal.

It goes without saying though that, over the last several years, Arteta has earned the respect to be trusted with a decision of this nature, and he will no doubt have a plan for every eventuality.

It is a unique situation where both the buying and selling club already have top-class goalkeepers at their respective clubs, leaving David Raya somewhat in limbo. I have no doubt he will thrive wherever he ends up, but potentially being a rotation option seems unwise at this stage of his career.