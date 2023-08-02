Mikel Arteta confirms Gabriel Jesus absence following Emirates Cup triumph

It proved to be a tough game against AS Monaco for Mikel Arteta's side as they drew 1-1 with the 8-time French champions.

Eddie Nketiah cancelled out Youssouf Fofana's goal just before halftime, with the second half offering no goals for either side. Arsenal won the resulting penalty shootout 5-4 to retain the Emirates Cup.

Following the game, the Spaniard spoke to the press to update us on injuries, transfer business and also to reflect on the game itself.

Arsenal "struggled a little bit to dominate"

The boss had his say on how the game panned out, and on the usefulness of the test.

"Very good. Especially for a lot of players that haven't had many minutes in pre-season.

"For the new players to play for the first time at Emirates Stadium it was special, you could feel the atmosphere and how excited the fans were.

"We struggled a little bit to dominate completely and have the game that we want, we had much better periods in the second half.

"I think we were still a bit leggy and jet legged [...] we trained really hard the last three days to be fair."

"We're happy with the outcome."

A fresh blow for Gabriel Jesus

Arteta gave an update following the news that Gabriel Jesus has faced another injury setback, having already missed 15 games last season.

"He has had a little procedure this morning [...] He had some discomfort in his knee that has been causing some issues and they had to go in and resolve it."

"It's not something major, but he's going to be out for a few weeks, I think.

"It's a big blow because we had him back to his best [...] He was in good condition, and we've lost him.

"We had to make a decision and the best one is to protect the player and get him back as quickly as possible."

He also confirmed that it isn't a new injury, and is related to the issue which ruled him out of a large part of last season.

"No, it's something related to the previous injury that he had and the surgery. He had some irritation in the knee and we had to get it resolved."

Folarin Balogun transfer plan "doesn't change at all"

When asked whether Jesus' injury could change the situation with Folarin Balogun, Arteta stood firm.

"The plan with Flo doesn't change at all.

"We have other options to play with different qualities of players, so we will adapt."

Arsenal gave the opposition too much space

The manager reflected on his fluid tactics, as well as addressing areas where the players seemed to slightly struggle with implementing them.

"There are certain rotations that we want, especially to adapt to the quality of the players that we have and make sure that they are comfortable occupying certain spaces.

"There were a lot of changes and you could see sometimes in the dynamic and in the timing that we were arriving that it wasn't perfect.

"We were allowing certain spaces especially when they had time on the ball and then we had to defend open spaces. [...] But these are things that we will adjust."

Declan Rice's performance in a new role

Arteta also gave a positive assessment of Declan Rice following his first appearance at The Emirates, and promised that there was more to come from the midfielder.

"He played more advanced today, he played more as an attacking midfielder today, it was the first time that he's played there.

"He's on the journey to get back to his best and adapt to the team.

"I think he has the versatility to play different roles and it's something that we want to do.

"To maximise the qualities that we have with other players, and they have the ability to play together, and in certain games, we'll use him in other positions."

Saka "had some sickness"

Some fans noticed Bukayo Saka head down the tunnel during the second half, and the England international didn't return. The boss gave an update on why he wasn't bought off the bench.

"He was fine, but afterwards he wasn't feeling great on the bench. We didn't want to use him.

"I think he had some sickness or some illness, so we could not use him."

Nothing to say on David Raya

As speculation persists that Arsenal want to make Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya their 4th summer signing, and that personal terms have been agreed in principle, the boss kept tight-lipped, as usual, on any potential deal.

"You know that I'm not going to talk about any player that is not here, I'm sorry."

Aaron Ramsdale "really good" and remains in Arteta's plans

Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Magalhaes during the 2023 Emirates Cup (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Aaron Ramsdale has come under some pretty harsh criticism in the last couple of weeks, and rumours about Raya have only added fuel to the fire. Arteta praised the 25-year-old's performance and confirmed that he remains in his plans.

"He was really good. I think he was really composed in the game.

"Everything he did in ball possession was really good.

"Yes, it's still the same [Ramsdale's place in Arteta's plans]."

Oleksandr Zinchenko return is "close"

Oleksandr Zinchenko has not featured for The Gunners since sustaining a calf muscle injury at the start of May. Arteta gave a positive update on his recovery, which will be very welcome news to fans.

"I think he's close. I think he's going to start training with the team and hopefully we'll have him back very soon."