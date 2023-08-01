Can Ten Hag finally bring glory back to Old Trafford? Manchester United 2023/24 season preview

For Manchester United, now it is time to take the next leap in the rebuild process and get one step closer to challenging for the Premier League title, as well as European glory.

Let us take a look at the new arrivals, departures, talking points and everything you need to know about Man United's upcoming season.

How did they do last season?

The first season of the Erik Ten Hag era was one filled with ups and downs, but most importantly, improvement and a fresh start. The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League table which secured their return to Champions League ​football.

However, the highlight of Man United's season was undoubtedly their Carabao Cup triumph in February, which was their first competition victory since 2017 when Jose Mourinho led his side to Europa League glory.

Manchester United lift the Carabao Cup trophy(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Overall it was a season that will be looked back on with joy and relief by Man United fans, as the first page of a new chapter and the start of a new beginning for the club.

Outgoings

Man United have used this summer transfer window to clear out the squad as well as look to improve in positions that need to be upgraded.

This clear out includes multiple players who have come through the academy but do not have a place in the squad.

Some notable youngsters that have departed the club permanently are Charlie Savage, Zidane Iqbal, Anthony Elanga, Ethan Laird and Di'shon Bernard​​​.

There have also been more senior names leaving the club, such as Phil Jones, Alex Telles and most notably David De Gea, who has not had his contract renewed after over a decade spent at Old Trafford.

Donny Van De Beek and Fred are amongst the names in the current squad who are linked with moves away from Man United but have not completed their transfers yet, as well as former captain Harry Maguire who has had a £20M bid from West Ham rejected by the club.

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order of centre-halves at the club and it would make sense to see the most expensive defender in history look for opportunities elsewhere.

New Signings

Man United have been active in this summer transfer window as they have completed three new signings thus far.

The first deal to be completed was Mason Mount from Chelsea for a fee of £55M to add depth and a different profile into the midfield.

Mason Mount in action against Arsenal (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Andre Onana was the next man to be snapped up by the Red Devils. The Cameroonian shot-stopper arrived from Inter Milan to replace De Gea between the sticks.

Onana is a major upgrade on De Gea as his passing and ability to command his box is far superior to the Spaniard's.

The last of the three arrivals who have been announced by the club is Jonny Evans, who returns to the club after eight years away.

Although he has joined on a short-term contract for the pre-season tour, it is highly likely that the centre-back will be offered a one-year contract.

It is unlikely that Evans will be a first-choice centre-half, but he will provide depth in his position and experience on and off the pitch.

The last player on this list is not officially a Man United player yet but the deal is all but complete as he is set to be revealed by the club on the weekend.

This player in question is Rasmus Hojlund, who joins from Atalanta for a fee in the region of £70M.

Man United have needed a young and exciting centre-forward to bolster their attack and Hojlund looks to be the best candidate available.

Erik Ten Hag

The manager who has been given the responsibility of bringing the glory days back to the red side of Manchester is Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager has proven to the fan base that he is the man for the job, and with the right trust and backing he will take Man United back to where they belong.

Since his appointment in May 2022, Ten Hag has revolutionised the club in many aspects as well as showing signs of progress that no manager of Man United has shown since the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Strongest Starting XI

(4-2-3-1)

Onana; Shaw, Martinez, Varane, Dalot; Casemiro, Mount; Rashford, Fernandes, Antony; Hojlund

Three talking points ahead of the new season

Can Man United improve on last season's finish?

Simply put, yes they can. Ten Hag's side ended off the campaign on a positive note and will be satisfied with last season's performances, but there are definitely results that can be improved and adjustments to be made. This is just the start of the rebuild project and results such as the 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool last season need to be relooked at so they do not happen again.

How will the new signings adapt to the team?

All new signings coming into a new team will need some sort of adaptation period, with the exact time period depending on the player. However, due to the fact that Onana, Mount and Evans have spent the pre-season with the team on tour in America, they will be more than familiar with Ten Hag's demands and expectations. Hojlund may need more time to adapt to the team as he is only 20 years old and is playing in a completely new league.

Will the youth be given a chance?

Players like ​​​Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo will certainly be trusted by the manager to deliver when called upon. Due to Man United being in four different competitions, the young players will get their chance to show their talent and ability.

Expected finish

For anyone to say that Man United will win the league is probably slightly too optimistic but it is definitely possible for the Red Devils to challenge for the title and be in the race. Top four in the Premier League is non-negotiable for a club of this size and a squad of this quality, so third or second place will be the likely finish.