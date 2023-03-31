Newcastle United vs Manchester United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 29, 2023

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle in action during the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster - NUFC/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Manchester United will be looking to avoid their Newcastle name-sakes leapfrogging them in the league, as the two sides meet in a repeat of the League Cup final.

The Carabao Cup final back in February saw the Red Devils lift their first trophy in six years, thanks to a 2-0 triumph over the Magpies.

The two United's are separated by just three points, and a Newcastle win could see them end the day third, thanks to their superior goal difference.

A win for the away side would leave them eight points off second placed Man City, and puts a huge step forward toward Champions League qualification.

Recent form has seen Newcastle bouncing back from two straight losses with two wins on the bounce over Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

Man United meanwhile drew their last league game to bottom of the Premier League Southampton, which was the first game after the 7-0 humiliation at the hands of rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Team News

Newcastle United

Newcastle's top scorer Miguel Almirón won't be match fit for the tie, with boss Eddie Howe saying that despite the progress he's made, he still needs time for his muscle to fully heal, with a time frame of four weeks suggested.

Sven Botman suffered food poisoning like much of the Dutch squad during the international break. Howe has expressed confidence that he should be fine.

Despite those two, it appears the break came at a good time for several of the first team. Fabian Schar has had time to nurse his pains, Anthony Gordon seems ready for his return and on Nick Pope, Howe said that signs are good.

Manchester United

Most importantly for the 13-time Premier League champions, this seasons top scorer looks to be fit, after training during the week. He is set to be joined in the matchday squad by Anthony Martial for the first time in two months.

Raphael Varane went into the break injured and Marcel Sabitzer seemingly picked up an injury while with Austria after not coming off the bench against Azerbaijan.

Casemiro will definitely miss out as he serves the second of his four game ban, following his red card offence against the Saints.

Young starlet Alejandro Garnacho remains out after his ligament damage in the draw with Southampton. Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek also are still sidelined, despite the Dane nearing return.

Likely Lineups

Newcastle United

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Longstaff, Bruno; Murphy, Isak, Joelinton

Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Antony, Weghorst, Rashford

Key Players

Newcastle United - Bruno Guimarães

One player envied by everyone in the league, Guimaraes is as good as they come in the centre of the park.

His ability to control a game while being a deciding factor at both ends of the field make him Newcastle's key threat and ultimately most talented player.

Guimarães elevates those around him and relishes the big games, with none bigger for the 'Toon Army' than this.

The Brazilian shone in the League Cup final loss, and will no doubt be licking his lips at the prospect of playing a Casemiro-less United midfield.

Manchester United - Fred

Midfield depth right now is a huge issue for United, Casemiro suspended and injuries to Eriksen and Sabitzer leaves 'McFred' as the only option.

Fred has had a quietly impressive season and has proven himself a valuable asset to the club. He will have to be on the top of his game if Erik Ten Hag's men want anything from this tie.

Without their number 18 this season the Reds have looked vulnerable and a level below their normal, therefore Fred is absolutely the key player for the three time Champions League winners.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Newcastle United are the home side, the match will take place at their home, St. James' Park.

What time is kick-off?

The fixture is part of super Sunday in the days later game, kicking off at 16:30 PM BST.

How can I watch?

The game, for those watching in the UK will be available on Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and Ultra HD.