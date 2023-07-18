Marcus Rashford commits long-term future to Man United

Terms on his previous deal were set to expire next summer, but the England International, allured by Erik ten Hag’s project, will remain at Old Trafford until 2028.
He reportedly rejected more lucrative offers from abroad, with French champions PSG known to be keen admirers amid growing doubt over Kylian Mbappe's future. His representatives had previously held talks with the Ligue 1 outfit, but he had always had his heart set on his boyhood club.
The lucrative new deal comes as a reward for Rashford’s most prolific campaign yet. After suffering a dismal 2021/22 campaign, netting five goals all season, the England international silenced his critics by racking up 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games - equalling his tally of the previous season in just 13 games.
Rashford, 25, became the first United player in the Post-Sir Alex Ferguson era to reach 30 goals - equalling Robin Van Persie in 2013. Only Tottenham’s Harry Kane (11) scored more match-winning goals last season than Rashford (10), as the forward became Ten Hag’s lynchpin.
Subsequently, he was named the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year, becoming the first academy graduate to receive the award since Ryan Giggs. At the same awards ceremony, he was also voted Players’ Player of the Year.
Since making his debut as an 18-year-old in 2016, the academy graduate has accumulated 123 goals in 359 games, winning two League Cups, the Europa League and the FA Cup.
'Relentlessly determined' to win more trophies
Rashford, who last season scored in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle as United broke their six-year trophy drought, remains 'relentlessly determined' to keep winning silverware: "I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt.
“I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.
“As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility that comes with representing this badge and feel the highs and lows as much as anyone. I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn’t be more excited for the future under this manager.”
John Murtough, United’s director of football, added: "Ever since he joined our Academy 18 years ago, Marcus has epitomised what it takes to succeed as a Manchester United player.
“He is a brilliant talent but also humble, dedicated and driven. As he enters his prime years, we know there is still so much more to come from him, and we can see the hunger that Marcus feels to achieve the highest levels of success here at Manchester United.
“Working with Erik ten Hag and his coaches is the perfect environment for Marcus to continue to develop into one of the best attacking players in the world.”
Securing Rashford’s future could be United’s most important bit of business in what is shaping up to be a busy summer at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils have already completed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea, while Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is set to fly to England for a medical after the clubs agreed on a £43.9M fee.
Ten Hag is also keen on signing a striker, with Atalanta’s Ramsus Hojlund said to be their priority target. A move could accelerate in the coming days, with personal terms having been agreed today.