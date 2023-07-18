Marcus Rashford has committed his long-term future to Manchester United, signing a new five-year deal worth a reported £325,000 a week. has committed his long-term future tosigning a new five-year deal worth a reported £325,000 a week.

Old Trafford until 2028. Terms on his previous deal were set to expire next summer, but the England International, allured by Erik ten Hag’s project, will remain atuntil 2028.

He reportedly rejected more lucrative offers from abroad, with French champions PSG known to be keen admirers amid growing doubt over Kylian Mbappe's future. His representatives had previously held talks with the Ligue 1 outfit, but he had always had his heart set on his boyhood club.

The lucrative new deal comes as a reward for Rashford’s most prolific campaign yet. After suffering a dismal 2021/22 campaign, netting five goals all season, the England international silenced his critics by racking up 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games - equalling his tally of the previous season in just 13 games.

Alex Ferguson era to reach 30 goals - equalling Robin Van Persie in 2013. Only Tottenham’s Harry Kane (11) scored more match-winning goals last season than Rashford (10), as the forward became Ten Hag’s lynchpin. Rashford, 25, became the first United player in the Post-Sirera to reach 30 goals - equallingin 2013. Only Tottenham’s Harry Kane (11) scored more match-winning goals last season than Rashford (10), as the forward became Ten Hag’s lynchpin.

Rashford celebrates after scoring in the Carabao Cup Final(Mark Fletcher/Getty Images

Matt Busby Player of the Year, becoming the first academy graduate to receive the award since Ryan Giggs. At the same awards ceremony, he was also voted Players’ Player of the Year. Subsequently, he was named the Sirof the Year, becoming the first academy graduate to receive the award sinceAt the same awards ceremony, he was also voted Players’ Player of the Year.

Europa League and the FA Cup. Since making his debut as an 18-year-old in 2016, the academy graduate has accumulated 123 goals in 359 games, winning two League Cups, theand the

'Relentlessly determined' to win more trophies

Carabao Cup final against Newcastle as United broke their six-year trophy drought, remains 'relentlessly determined' to keep winning silverware: "I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt. Rashford, who last season scored in thefinal against Newcastle as United broke their six-year trophy drought, remains 'relentlessly determined' to keep winning silverware: "I joinedas a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt.