Jamaica 0-0 Brazil: Sensational Jamaica hold Brazil to qualify for knockout round

Jamaica are through to the last 16 of the World Cup, after they produced an exceptional defensive display to thwart Brazil and knock them out of the tournament in the process.

The South American giants struggled throughout the encounter to create many chances, and that was due to the superb Reggae Girlz.

Marta looked threatening in the early stages, but it was Jamaica's Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw who had the best chance in the second half but she hit her shot over.

Brazil's elimination means that it is the last we will see of Marta on the world stage, although that was not the main story of a gripping game in Group F.

It is the first time that Jamaica has made it past the group stage at a World Cup, and with their spirit and quality, they could quite easily make it further.

The winner of Group H will be the next opponent for the Caribbean side, with Colombia the team currently in possession of that spot.

Story of the match

Jamaica made three changes to the side that beat Panama 1-0 on Saturday, where there was a return for their captain and star striker, Khadija Shaw.

The Manchester City forward was sent off during the opening group match against France, so her return was certainly a welcome boost for the Reggae Girlz.

Tiernny Wiltshire and Cheyna Matthews were the other players brought into the Jamaican line-up.

Marta, who is the top goalscorer in the history of the World Cup, was brought into the Brazilian team in place of Geyse, as Brazil looked to prevent a humiliating group-stage exit.

That was one of two changes, with Kathellen coming into the back-line for Real Madrid's Lauren.

The legendary Marta had her first effort on target within just four minutes, as she pounced on a loose ball in the box before she fired straight at Rebecca Spencer. The 37-year-old also saw a shot blocked a few minutes later - with her quality being clear to see.

The pattern of the game was evident early on. Brazil were dominating possession with Jamaica trying to catch the South American side on the counter-attack.

Despite news of Panama taking a shock early lead against France, it was not looking like Pia Sundhage's side was going to settle for anything less than a victory.

Ary Borges has been one of the players of the tournament so far and she almost added her fourth goal of the World Cup, but her header was well off-target.

Jamaica struggled to create any opportunities of note and perhaps should have done better in the 36th minute. Some neat work by Drew Spence led to her setting up Matthews, but she could not get a good contact on the shot and it was quickly cleared.

With the half-time interval in sight, Brazil were still looking threatening and they almost took the lead when Borges played a delightful pass into Tamires but her volley was straight at Spencer.

As the whistle blew for the break, the Selecao knew they would need a big second-half performance to save themselves. France's turnaround against Panama meant that the French and Jamaica were heading through, as it stood.

Both teams made substitutions at the start of the second half. Zaneratto replaced Borges for Brazil, while Matthews made way for Tiffany Cameron in Jamaica's change.

Spencer had been faultless in goal for the Caribbean side, although she almost had a disastrous moment in the 53rd minute. Kerolin's hopeful cross from the right-hand side looked comfortable, but she fumbled the ball at her feet. As Debinha attempted to pounce, Spencer jumped on top of the ball, fortunately for the 32-year-old Tottenham goalkeeper.

Jamaican supporters were beginning to get louder at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, as they sensed a famous moment in their footballing history.

Brazil were finding it difficult to have any sustained attacks and it was starting to look more and more likely, that they would not have any answers to a defensively sound Jamaica side.

A sloppy second-half showing had led Pia Sundhage into a triple substitution, with just 10 minutes left on the clock.

Geyse, Duda Sampaio and Andressa Alves were introduced, as Brazil looked to remain in the World Cup.

But they were almost caught out with seven minutes remaining, as Shaw drove through the Brazilian defence, before firing the ball over the bar. It was a relief for Brazil.

Andressa had a free-kick in a promising position in the 90th minute, but her effort was not strong enough. And with it, Brazil's hopes were diminished.

Player of the match - Chantelle Swaby

Jamaica has not conceded a goal yet in the tournament, and that impressive fact can be put down to Chantelle and Allyson Swaby's excellence.

Throughout the match, they dealt with everything that Brazil threw at them and it never felt like Jamaica were frantically holding on.

Against the likes of Marta, Debinha, Geyse and Borges, Chantelle Swaby was very composed and extremely deserving of her clean sheet.