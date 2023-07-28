Jamaica vs Brazil: 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Group F Preview

Brazil must beat Jamaica to progress to the knock-out stages of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

On the other hand, Jamaica must avoid a loss, with a win or draw seeing them book their place in the next round and escape a group in which they were seen as underdogs prior to the commencement of the tournament.

As it stands, France tops Group F on four points, with Jamaica in second place equalling Les Bleus' points tally. Coming in at third is Brazil, who have accumulated three points after beating Panama comfortably in their opener and then losing 2-1 to France.

Tournament debutants, Panama are rock bottom of the group, having lost both of their games so far.

Brazil are heavy favourites to qualify for the next round of the competition, but face a difficult side to beat in Jamaica.

The 'Reggae Girlz' earned a solid point against tough opposition in France, and backed that result up with a win against Panama.

Their star player and goal threat, Kadija Shaw, was suspended after picking up a red card in the stalemate with France. The Manchester City forward was missed during the Group F encounter with Panama, but watched on as her side claimed all three points.

Allyson Swaby scored the winning goal in the 56th minute, heading home an inviting corner to get her nation off the mark.

It was a dominant display, as Drew Spence saw her free-kick crash against the crossbar in the first half.

Their jubilation was contrasted by Brazil's dismay, as Wendie Renard capitalised from a corner after being left unmarked with seven minutes remaining on the clock.

Eugenie Le Sommer opened the scoring with an inch-perfect header that evaded the reach of the 'keeper. Then Debinha equalised in the 58th minute with a composed finish past Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

Team News

Jamaica:

Lorne Donaldson is expected to make one change to the eleven players that were victorious over Panama, earning his side their first-ever win in a World Cup finals.

The big news is that star player, Khadija Shaw will return to the matchday squad after serving a one-match ban after picking up two yellow cards in the goalless draw with France.

The decision to send her off was appealed, but FIFA upheld it despite controversy surrounding whether the red card should have been shown.

Brazil:

It is set to be a huge game for the Selecao as expectation and pressure lays on the shoulders of the eleven women preparing to grace the hallowed green turf Down Under.

They will know what is at stake, and will look to calm the nerves with an early goal. They possess the attacking threat to certainly do so, with their flair and silky skill evidenced in the 4-0 brushing aside of Panama.

Predicted line-ups

Jamaica: Spencer, Blackwood, Swaby, Cameron, Sampson, Brown, Spence, Primus, Carter, Shaw.

Brazil: Leticia; Antonia, Kathellen, Rafaelle, Tamires; Borges, Luana, Kerolin, Adriana; Nunes, Geyse.

Key Players

Khadija Shaw (Jamaica)

Who else but Khadija Shaw? The forward will be as hungry as ever to make her mark on the competition and will know that just a draw would send her nation into jubilation.

The 26-year-old has flourished at Manchester City since joining in 2021. A national hero in her native Jamaica, she is as prolific for her country as she is when representing the blue half of Manchester, having netted an impressive tally of 55 goals in only 39 appearances for the Reggae Girlz.

A key part of the first Caribbean nation to ever qualify for a Women's World Cup in 2019, Shaw would love to go one better this time and make it out of a difficult group.

Khadija Shaw in action (Photo by Eurasia Sport Images via Getty Images)

Geyse (Brazil)

A true story of rags to riches, Geyse's trajectory has only gone in one direction since the Brazilian picked up a ball.

The forward plays her club football at Barcelona and has starred for the Catalonian club since joining in 2022.

The forward is deadly in front of goal, and enjoyed her best goal-scoring form of her career in Portugal when donning the famous red and white of Benfica.

An incredible 49 goals in 30 appearances illustrated her excellent capabilities, and she will be desperate to show the world just what she can do on the biggest stage of them all; hoping she can help her nation avoid a surprising early exit from the competition.

Geyse in action (Photo by Chris Hyde/FIFA via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The Group F fixture will be played at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

What time is kick-off?

The tie kicks off at 20:00 local time (11:00 GMT) on Wednesday 2nd August 2023.

How can I watch?

The World Cup clash will be available to watch on ITV in the United Kingdom, with it also being available to stream for free on ITVX.