Arteta wants Arsenal players to 'kill the game' following nervy Nottingham Forest victory

Following Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest, Mikel Arteta reiterated the importance of "killing the game" after a nervous last ten minutes threatened to see Forest level after the Gunners had previously been 2-0 up.

On what was Arsenal’s first game of the season, Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring for the Gunners on the 26th minute with a powerful shot that deflected off of Scott McKenna and past former Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, after Gabriel Martinelli’s excellent piece of skill had found the forward.

Just five minutes later, Bukayo Saka doubled Arsenal’s advantage to open his goalscoring account for the season. The winger was found by William Saliba a few yards outside of the box, Saka took the ball in his stride, easily shrugging off Orel Mangala, before effortlessly bending the ball into the far left top corner and past the outstretched hand of Turner.

The second half continued to ebb and flow with Arsenal dominating the proceedings. However, the game was not over yet, when in the 82nd-minute Taiwo Awoniyi and Anthony Elanga combined on the break to hand Forest a lifeline.

Elanga, who signed from Manchester United earlier this summer, drove powerfully down the left flank, where he provided a low ball across the box to Awoniyi, who beat Ben White to the ball and drilled it past Ramsdale.

Awoniyi’s goal signalled an increase in the intensity of the game, with the match turning into an end-to-end and open contest from what had previously been a flat affair.

While Forest launched balls into the box and looked to trouble the Arsenal backline, the Gunners stood firm, holding out in the end for an important first three points of the season.

Up next for Arsenal is their first away day of the season, which will see them travel to Selhurst Park to face Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace.

The importance of killing the game

Last season Arsenal gave away numerous leads from promising positions, errors that would eventually lead to the derailing of their title challenge. This year at both West Ham and Liverpool, Arsenal threw away leads to eventually draw the game, dropped points that cost them dearly.

On the game the Spaniard said:

“Well first of all really happy. It is always difficult to win the first game and it’s always difficult to win in the Premier League so we should be really happy, especially in the way we played. I think we deserved to win the game, we merited more and earlier, but we didn’t kill the game and 2-0 in the Premier League is a really dangerous score.”

He added: “We had a lack of concentration on the counter after the corner and they score a goal, and then it’s game on, and they throw a lot of bodies forward. We didn’t concede anything and in the end the feeling was okay we want the game to end and the three points.”

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

When asked if the last ten minutes summed up the Premier League, Arteta said: “Absolutely, you cannot give them anything and today we gave them some hope and the goal and you cannot do that against teams in the Premier League.

“This team is so well organised, they are so competitive and physical, and they don’t need much when they want to score a goal."

On Eddie Nketiah

One player that Mikel Arteta had positive words for in his post-match interview was 24 year-old striker Eddie Nketiah.

Despite the forward missing out on last week’s starting line-up against Manchester City in the Community Shield, the Arsenal manager highlighted how the player "trained like a beast" to give him every reason to start him in this week’s lunchtime opener.

Arteta said: “He [Nketiah] was very disappointed because I didn’t start him against Manchester City and what he did was he came on in the game and had a huge impact against City, trained like a beast this week, telling me I deserve to play, so I had to play him because he gave me every reason to.

“And when that happens you come to the pitch and you score and you play the way he’s done, great example”, he added.

When asked if Nketiah has done enough to start the next game, Arteta said: “Well we’ll see. There is seven, eight days till the next game and they are going to have to earn it.”

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

On the goals

With the help of Martinelli’s Brazilian flair which found Nketiah to score and Saka’s effortless left-footed strike into the far corner, Arsenal managed to break down a defensive and rigid Nottingham Forest.

Following the game, Arteta underlined the importance of the two goals in a game where chances were few and far in-between.

“You need those moments in games like that when you are attacking that low line with 10 players behind the ball with very little space. It is so well organised and we did that [broke it down} with two beautiful actions”.