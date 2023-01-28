Late Loans Loom at Man United

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Charlie McNeill, Zidane Iqbal of Manchester United checks in ahead of their flight to Spain at Manchester Airport on December 03, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United are still hopeful to find loan moves for a number of youth players before the transfer deadline on Tuesday night.

One player who is linked with a late move in the window is Charlie McNeill. The former Manchester City youngster has found it difficult to break through at Man United, and a decision was made to allow him to find first-team football after the January signing of Dutch international Wout Weghorst.

Recently, McNeill netted a brace against Feyenoord as Man United’s under-21s beat the Dutch side 2-1 in the Premier League International Cup. The English-born, Irish-eligible player was left out of United's under-21's 2-1 win against Blackburn on Thursday with the reason being speculated that he was set for a loan move away from the club.

Man United have options with McNeill being linked with a number of sides in League One, Two and the Football League. United will be cautious when selecting a loan as at this age senior football is more important than the level of playing. If McNeill has an offer where he will be guaranteed minutes it will be seen as more valuable to his development.

Clubs that are rumoured to be interested include Rotherham United, Newport County and Notts County. Matt Taylor, Rotherham's manager had this to say about potentially bringing in the youngster:

"(He is) contracted elsewhere and it would be wrong for me to speak about players when there's a game at the weekend where they could be playing a part in that. It's come to a point where we have to be respectful of what is happening elsewhere."

"Everyone knows we are looking to sign forwards and centre forwards. The players mentioned are good players, but it would be wrong for me to speak any further."

England youth international Teden Mengi was touted for a move during this window but that move will be put aside for now as he recovers from another injury. Injuries have plagued Mengi as of late after he had successful loan spells in the Championship at Derby County and Birmingham City.

Mengi suffered an injury in the first half of United's friendly against Real Betis during their winter camp in Spain which has ruled him out for some time.

After the injury, Mengi posted on Instagram stating that "Everything in this life happens for a reason". After the injury Man United's under-21 manager, Trevor Binnion was asked about the timescale of the injury and stated:

"I haven't got an update [diagnosis] on that, I don't think it's as bad as maybe what was first feared, or what it looked like, so that's a positive. He's had a couple of injuries before, so he knows what he's got to do."

"He's got the mental strength to deal with it and come back from it, so he'll be fine, but it's disappointing for him."

20-year-old Dutch defender Bjorn Hardley has been linked with a move away from the club to continue his development. He has been one of the club's better defenders in the academy this season and was included in the winter break to Spain for the winter training camp, but did not make his first-team debut.

He has been included in first-team squads before and made the bench against Young Boys in last season's Champions League. Hardley may be kept for depth in the U21 side at left back if other options do leave.

Di'Shon Bernard has had a number of successful loans away already from Man United having played for Gary Neville's Salford, and in the Championship with Hull last season. Injuries scuppered a move away for him this summer after a successful spell in England's second tier. Man United were open to both a permanent or loan move in the summer but right now the only interest will be short-term loan moves.

Bernard and Hardley have played together this season in the Papa John's trophy. Last season Bernard was playing in the Championship with Hull City and made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers, he will be hoping for a move to a club of similar stature.

Man United are reported to be open to loan offers on both players in the January window

Zidane Iqbal spent time with Preston North End on a work experience basis last year and has not been given the opportunity to kick on at Man United after a successful pre-season tour with the first team. The Iraqi international is now behind Kobbie Mainoo in the first-team ranks and desperately needs a loan move away from the club.

Iqbal has had a frustrating season, he wanted to go on loan but was promised he would be given opportunities in the first team which has not happened. Iqbal's minutes right now are coming in the under-21 side but those at United believe he could still get a chance due to the club fighting on four fronts.

Staff at Man United have suggested that next season would be better for Iqbal to leave on loan, saying that it would be better for his development to stay with the first-team squad and continue training with better-quality players.

When Preston's manager Lowe was asked about potentially making a move for Iqbal in January he had the following to say:

“He was training with us last season for a week, he and another lad came in. We had a good relationship with Chris McCready and Justin Cochrane, who was in with their U21s and is now at Brentford. They were doing something a little bit different, they're trying to send their players to football clubs for a work experience type thing. They joined us last year for a week and they were excellent, the pair of them.

"But there is no interest in us taking Zidane on loan, unless I'm told different from Man United and they say he wants to come, then it might be a different conversation. I haven't been told that.

"They have some good players. Man United are here speaking to Alvaro Fernandez, they know how we work and what we do. I'm sure the lads on loan, their peers will be here to make sure that everything is right and I'm sure that it is. If we can build relationships like that and players want to come and play for us, then we'll definitely have a look at it.”

“He's definitely not been on our radar in terms of us not needing that position but you never know, do you? He's a quality player.

"Maybe the Championship is a bit too soon for him, maybe it's the Championship next season but I just don't know. As far as I'm concerned, I didn't know he was talked about with us and I didn't know he was available on loan.

"I'd like to think most kids and good players around the country that are available on loan we know about.”

Middlesbrough have been linked with a short-term loan move and Michael Carrick would know Iqbal better than most after working with him at Man United previously. There are also rumours of other clubs in the Championship, League One and abroad being interested in a loan for the mercurial talent.

Another player who shone in pre-season alongside Iqbal was Robbie's son, Charlie Savage. He has successfully made the move to Forest Green Rovers and has already made the match-day squad for the League One side.

Anthony Elanga has been linked to a number of sides including Borrusia Dortmund, Everton and PSV Eindhoven. A move to Everton is unlikely due to them being involved in a relegation battle and a move to Dortmund would also seem unlikely due to his minutes being limited.

PSV Eindhoven looks like the likely destination for Elanga due to Madueke moving to Chelsea in the January window and importance being placed on the number of minutes being promised.

Previously Man United would have been apprehensive when loaning players to weaker leagues such as the Eredivisie, but Erik ten Hag believes players can develop in such leagues at a faster rate, pointing to Antony and Lisandro Martinez as examples.

Edgardo Lasalvia, the agent of Man United's Uruguayan international Facundo Pellistri has long insisted that he is good enough to play for Man United. His agent also stated that he could push for a move in January if he wasn't promised more playing time

“It’s clear to us that Manchester United want Facu Pellistri to stay at the club, one of the greatest in the world, however, we need him to play. There are many options in Europe for him.”

Flamengo and a host of clubs in England have been linked to Pellistri, but right now it looks as if he will be staying in Manchester until the summer.

One major hurdle for moving on Brandon Williams is his monster wage packet at Man United. The local lad has struggled with injuries this season but has recently come back into the fold playing in the EFL Cup win over Burnley and in both of United's friendlies against Cadiz and Real Betis during their training camp in Spain during the world cup break.

When Erik ten Hag was asked about Williams he had the following to say:

"He had a bad injury, he's on the way back, he was in the pre-season for the restart [in Spain] and now he's in the squad.



"He was also in the selection for last Wednesday at Forest so he's really a part of it. It's also a little bit up to him but I like him, but we have to work with him and see where his developments can go.



"That is also about him, to find the moment where he can deserve his chance and take his chance. But when he wants a loan, we have to talk about that."

Axel Tuanzebe is finally back training with the first team group but is a while from full fitness. He returned to first-team training on Sunday, after being out for six months with a back injury.

Zebe has had a string of unsuccessful loans after a positive start to his career at Man United with loans to Aston Villa and Napoli both failing last season. Tuanzebe's contract at United expires in 2023 and it is likely he will leave for free in the summer.

Tuanzebe's agent and brother Dmitri might be keen to try and secure another loan move away from Man United before this month’s transfer deadline but interest seems to be limited in the top tier.

The transfer window closes at 11 pm on Tuesday the 31st of January.