Exeter City vs Crawley Town: Carabao Cup Round One Preview, 2023

EXETER, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: A general view of St. James Park, home of Exeter City during the Sky Bet League One between Exeter City and Bolton Wanderers at St James Park on April 7, 2023 in Exeter, United Kingdom. (Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Exeter City and Crawley Town will hope to build on successful starts to their respective seasons when they contest a Carabao Cup Round One tie at St James Park on Tuesday evening.

Both sides were victorious in the opening round of EFL action at the weekend. Exeter City cruised to a 3-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park in Sky Bet League One while Crawley Town caused a minor upset as they defeated Bradford City 1-0 at Broadfield Stadium in Sky Bet League Two.

While successful league campaigns will top the agendas of both Exeter City and Crawley Town this season, there is the potential reward of a tie against one of 12 Premier League clubs in Round Two of this season's Carabao Cup.

In the case of Crawley Town, they know all about big nights under the lights against Premier League opposition. The Red Devils defeated Premier League Fulham 2-0 at Broadfield Stadium in Round Two of last season's Carabao Cup before exiting the competition at Burnley in Round Three.

Team News

Exeter City

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell continues to be without the services of midfielder Harry Kite who is nursing a knee injury. Defender Demetri Mitchell was brought off after 16 minutes of the game against Wycombe Wanderers and is also set to be sidelined.

With a Sky Bet League One fixture against Blackpool coming up on Saturday, Caldwell could take the opportunity to shuffle his squad on Tuesday evening.

Crawley Town

Crawley Town's latest signing Adam Campbell could make the matchday squad for the first time after recently joining the Sussex club from Gateshead for an undisclosed fee.

Joel Lynch, Ben Gladwin, Jack Roles, Harry Forster, Jayden Davis, Joy Mukena and Ade Adeyemo are some of the players that were not named in the Crawley Town squad for the victory over Bradford City on Saturday.

Predicted line-ups

Exeter City: Woods, Sweeney, Aimson, Hartridge, Scott, Cole, Trevitt, Diabate, Taylor, Nombe, Harper

Crawley Town: Addai, Wright, Conroy, Ransom, Gordon, Lolos, Williams, Tsaroulla, Henry, Orsi, Telford

Ones to watch

Sam Nombe (Exeter City)

Exeter City forward Sam Nombe was a real handful for opposition defenders in Sky Bet League One last season. The player helped himself to 15 league goals while he also provided seven assists.

It remains to be seen whether Nombe will start the match against Crawley Town but if he does, he is sure to cause The Red Devils plenty of problems.

In terms of a goal threat, Nombe is the most prolific goalscorer in either of the two sides' squads.

Dom Telford (Crawley Town)

While there has been plenty of change at Crawley Town over the summer, the club have managed to keep hold of their 2022/2023 top goalscorer, Dom Telford.

The 26-year-old hit 12 league goals last season despite the Sussex club's struggles at the bottom of the Sky Bet League Two table. The attacker also chipped in with goals in the domestic cup competitions.

If Crawley Town are to pull off a shock at St James Park, they will need quality attacking players like Telford to perform.

Previous meetings

Tuesday night's fixture will see Exeter City and Crawley Town meet for the first time since the 2021/2022 campaign. The Grecians completed a league double over The Red Devils that season as they were promoted to Sky Bet League One.

Exeter City won 3-1 at Broadfield Stadium. Kwesi Appiah fired Crawley Town into a first half lead but the visitors fought back in the second half and goals from Matt Jay, Nigel Atangana and Sam Nombe ensured that Exeter City claimed the three points.

The reverse fixture saw The Grecians run out 2-1 winners with all of the goals coming in the first half. Timothée Dieng netted a brace for Exeter City before Appiah pulled a goal back deep in first half stoppage time for the visitors.

Exeter City have been victorious in eight of 17 meetings with Crawley Town while The Red Devils have won just four.

How to watch

Where is the game being played?

St James Park, Exeter

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 19:45 (BST) on Tuesday 8 August 2023.

How can I watch?

This fixture is not available to watch live in the UK.