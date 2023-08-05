Arsenal vs Manchester City: Community Shield Preview, 2023

The time has finally arrived for the new Premier League campaign to kick off, and this is marked with the annual Community Shield taking place.

This year's edition of the match will see Manchester City against Arsenal, as both sides will look to add another piece of silverware to their cabinets.

Man City have had some key departures following their Treble triumph last season, with the likes of Riyad Mahrez and former club captain Ilkay Gundogan deciding to leave the Etihad Stadium.

(Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images)

Despite these losses, Pep Guardiola has not had any marquee signings in this transfer window, as the only arrival so far is Matteo Kovacic from Chelsea and Josko Gvardiol, who is on the verge of completing his move to Manchester.

​On the other hand, Mikel Arteta and his board have decided to splash the cash this summer as they have broken their club record transfer fee by signing Declan Rice for £105m, as well as Kai Havertz and Jurien Timber, who have joined for £65m and £34m respectively.

A key talking point heading into this match every year is the summer signings as fans look to see how their team's new players can perform in their competitive debuts for their respective sides.

Team News

Manchester City

There is no major news to report from the Man City camp heading into Sunday's game.

No reported absences as of yet mean that the entire squad is fit and ready for action at Wembley.

New signing Kovacic is expected to feature in the squad and most likely be in the starting XI.

Arsenal

Unlike their opponents, The Gunners have some key players unavailable heading into this fixture and the start of the season.

Forward Gabriel Jesus is out for the foreseeable future with a knee injury that was picked up in pre-season. Oleksandr Zinchenko is also ruled out with a calf injury that has caused the Ukrainian not to feature in any of his side's pre-season encounters.

Reiss Nelson is also sidelined.

All three of Arsenal's new signings will feature in the match-day squad and we could see the trio all starting the game.

Likely Lineups

Manchester City

Ederson; Ake, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Stones; Grealish, Foden, Kovacic, Silva; Haaland

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba, Timber; Trossard, Rice, Odegaard; Martinelli, Nketiah, Saka

Key Players

Manchester City- John Stones

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

There is no player who has thrived in a role change quite like Stones.

Since moving into midfield, Stones has been exceptional and has shown us how versatile he is.

The 29-year-old has every attribute needed to perfect his new role, and in the prime years of his career Stones shows no signs of slowing down his remarkable form.

He has incredible defensive intelligence which helps him when he needs to step back into defence when called upon, as well as an elite passing range and excellent movement.

Arsenal- Martin Odegaard

(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

From one midfielder to another we have Odegaard.

He is the creator of Arsenal's team and the start of every attack, and his profile perfectly suits Arteta's system.

The Norwegian is a top dribbler and passer, and is an all-round complete footballer.

His influence in this Gunners side is unmatched, hence his manager has chosen him as skipper of the side.

He is undoubtedly the player that brings this Arsenal team together and an essential player to their side.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at Wembley Stadium, which has a capacity of 90,000.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 16:00 BST.

How can I watch?

The Match will be broadcasted on ITV for viewers in the UK.