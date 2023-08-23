"We're really pleased with where we are" - QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth previews Southampton clash

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to put last week's disappointment at Ipswich behind them when they travel to the South Coast to face Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Conor Chaplin won the game for Ipswich with just 15 minutes to go at Loftus Road, giving Kieran McKenna's side maximum points from their opening three games of the season after their promotion from League One last season.

It came after an EFL Cup exit to fellow Championship side Norwich City in a game that went right to the wire at Loftus Road.

Despite the efforts of a youthful QPR side, Jonathan Rowe's winner in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage side saw the R's go out of the competition at the first hurdle.

They face Southampton this weekend, with the Saints having been relegated from the Premier League last campaign.

Ainsworth - "We'll only get better"

R's boss Gareth Ainsworth spoke to the press ahead of the game and has expressed that there have been plenty of positives in the first few weeks of the season.

"We've got a leadership group emerging, there is some great experience here," he began.

"You don't change half the team on a Saturday and expect it to gel straight away. Sometimes it does but we've got to have a bit of patience.

"The dressing room is confident, we're really pleased with where we are.

"It feels like a much different atmosphere than it has done in recent years, definitely from last season.

"I'm really confident about the mood in the dressing room."

"There are some real positives.

"There's been upturns in a few players. Sinclair (Armstrong) having his most productive season in a QPR shirt. Osman Kakay is finding a real home in that three. Paul Smyth at wing-back.

"I'm looking forward to everyone growing. I think we'll only get better."

Ainsworth also explained what has been worked on in training and where they are trying to improve going forward.

"We're trying to keep possession and dominate the ball a bit more," he explained.

"We press so hard and run so hard at times that we need to give those front players a rest at times and keep hold of the ball a bit better.

"You can't just keep pressing and keep being without the ball. We've got to work on maintaining the ball a bit better and that's what we're doing in training.

The challenge of Southampton

Southampton are the opposition for Ainsworth's side at the weekend.

The former Wycombe Wanderers manager has battled with Saints boss Russell Martin before, when the former Chairboy himself was MK Dons manager.

Ainsworth is expecting a tough test on the South Coast.

"It's a huge challenge," he explained.

"They're a great side.

"One of the favourites to go back up. Parachute payments so they've got money coming in and rumoured to be making big signings.

"Russell is a good friend of mine and a good manager. He's got his style of play and he sticks to it.

"He's adamant that it will get him into the Premier League.

"I'm sure it will one day but hopefully we can put a bit of a dent on that on Saturday.

Ainsworth also sent a message to the QPR supporters ahead of Saturday's trip to the St. Mary's Stadium.

"Get behind the team," he stated.

"I know they'll say get behind me but get behind the team.

"They need you more than you recognise.

"Recognise the effort, recognise when they're not at the races and rather than put them down, lift them up.

"What I do want to say is thank you. Thank you for your shift in mentality this season. You've got right behind the boys.

QPR travel to face Southampton in a 15:00 BST kick-off, Saturday August 26, at the St. Mary's Stadium.