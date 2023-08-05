"We're expecting a certain thing to come" - Gareth Ainsworth previews QPR trip to Watford

Queens Park Rangers make the trip to Vicarage Road today to face Watford, as they begin their 2023/24 EFL Championship campaign this afternoon.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, the R's will be looking to ensure they do not have a similar run to the second half of that campaign.

They went on a run of gaining just one win in all competitions in 21 games, would saw the club looking down at the wrong end of the table.

However, they have done business in the window ahead of today's game in a bid to improve the situation at the club. Paul Smyth returned to the club after an incredible League Two promotion campaign with Leyton Orient, which saw the fellow Londoners win the league title.

Experienced players Jack Colback and Asmir Begovic also joined the club ahead of the opening weekend.

Morgan Fox completed a move from Stoke, whilst Ziyad Larkeche joined the club after his release from Premier League side Fulham.

A response needed after heavy loss

Many usually ignore pre-season when it comes to indicators of what is to come of your side ahead of the competitive season.

Despite this, QPR go into this game on the back of a 5-0 loss to League One side Oxford United, which caused frustration amongst the QPR fanbase.

When speaking to VAVEL, Ainsworth was frustrated with the result and it expecting a response from his team.

“It’s only a friendly but it is still a game that you want to win, I don’t care what game it is," he explained.

“It’s a kick up the backside for the boys. I’ve told them where they went wrong.

“We might all point fingers at a very young defensive line, but who was helping them out.

“There’s a few lessons been learnt this week, which I think will be vital for the season.

“Five-nil wasn’t acceptable to me. I’m hoping the boys will react in the right way.

QPR have injury concerns coming into today's game, with Jake Clarke-Salter and Jimmy Dunne both looking as though they will miss out.

The plan for the club was to attempt to get a central defender in before today's game, but with that not looking like it happened, it looks set for a centre back partnership of Morgan Fox and young defender Joe Gubbins.

Ainsworth stated that he is happy with that he has in most positions, but is still looking to recruit.



“I’m happy with 90% of the squad," he stated.

"There’s still a couple of positions which I would worry about if we lost players. I’m addressing those two positions.

“It’s been tough. It’s been tough to get players in like previous years for one reason or another. We’re working hard to get the best players in that we can afford.

The QPR head coach also spoke about the quality that new signing Paul Smyth can bring to the side.

The winger was part of Ainsworth's 2019/20 promotion season with Wycombe Wanderers, as the Chairboys made history in reaching the Championship for the first team.

He has returned to the R's after a spell at Leyton Orient. and Ainsworth believes he is ready for the step up.

“Everyone knew he had some quality when we played for QPR last time.

“He played for me in our Championship promotion season which was fantastic.

“Paul’s an exciting player. He’s really matured.

“I think you’re going to see the best out of Paul Smyth this season.

With the signings of Asmir Begovic and Jack Colback, Ainsworth explained that it was in an effort to combat a weakness from last season.

“Experience and leaders we were definitely lacking last year.

“I think that was the cause of the massive slide at QPR. There were people who had never been in that situation before and no leaders to handle it.

Today's opponents Watford have a new manager in former West Brom and Barnsley boss Valérien Ismaël.

Ainsworth praised his opposite number ahead of the game.

"Very good manager," he began.

"He knows what he wants from his players.

"Didn't get the results that everyone expected at West Brom, but his Barnsley team were superb."

"We're expecting a certain thing to come. We’ll see on Saturday what happens. It’s going to be a tough game.

Queens Park Rangers open their EFL campaign later today against Watford, in a 15:00 BST kick-off at Vicarage Road.



