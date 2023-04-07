"There is a lot riding on this game" - Gareth Ainsworth previews Preston clash

Queens Park Rangers host Preston North End later today at Loftus Road as Gareth Ainsworth's side look to boost their chances of survival in the Championship this season.

A 1-0 loss to bottom side Wigan Athletic has left the R's in real danger of dropping into League One, with just seven games left to play.

Whilst QPR do not currently occupy a place in the relegation zone, they are edging ever closer to the drop zone, and are now just three points above the dotted line after last weeks disappointing defeat.

Their opponents Preston come into the game on the back of a 3-1 victory over QPR's relegation rivals Blackpool. Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman and Tom Cannon all got on the scoresheet to ensure the Lilywhites remain in the race for the playoffs.

QPR beat today's visitors in the reverse fixture 1-0 at Deepdale and Gareth Ainsworth will be hoping the R's can complete the double over Preston, as he faces a side he once played for back in his playing days.

Ainsworth spoke to the media ahead of today's clash at Loftus Road.

Points a must regardless of performance

Whilst there have been signs of improvement, it is all about the points now for Queens Park Rangers.

Games have been lost by just a single goal in recent weeks, but Ainsworth knows improved performances mean nothing if they can't get the reward from it.

QPR have won just once with Ainsworth at the helm (Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images)

When asked by VAVEL about the need for points, Ainsworth reiterated that it is about survival rather than his players picking up his tactical style with just a few games to go:

"To inject my style of football into a team would take a long time," he said

"You can't do that. It's about short-term plans, getting results.

"When I get a chance in a transfer window you will see what I am trying to do and that is when you get the real traits of a manager who has come in.

"At the moment it is about getting the best out of a squad that you inherit.

"This is just about getting results now, we know that.

"We don't want it to get down to the wire, we want to try and do this comfortably.

"We can do ourselves a favour tomorrow if we beat Preston."

The need for more goals up top

One issue that QPR have had since Michael Beale left is scoring goals.

The R's have scored more than one goal in a game just once since Beale left back in November, and with many of their recent games being decided by one goal it has proved costly for Gareth Ainsworth's side.

Both of QPR's last two games ended in a 1-0 defeat (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Working on finishing is a priority for the QPR boss and he has reassured QPR fans that it is something they are working hard on:

"Goals have been few and far between and we know that," he acknowledged.

"When your top striker is on six or seven it is not a great season.

"I remember being in it once under Gary Waddock. It was a tough season with nobody in double figures for the goals and you have to take those seasons sometimes.

"We have got to create more. We will be working hard on it in training.

"We are working hard on being more creative, aggressive and penetrative."

Ainsworth also mentioned the need to cut out costly mistakes from their performances, which has been part of QPR's downfall in recent months:

"We need to get through teams and ultimately we need to score more goals, but silly mistakes also need to be worked on.

"There is a lot going on when you inherit a team like this. Morale was low and plenty needed doing. We are slowly getting through it and hopefully, we can start reaping the benefits in the next few games."

Confidence in remaining a Championship club

It has been frustrating for QPR fans this season.

Just two wins since October means they are right in the mix to be relegated to League One.

However, nothing will have frustrated them more than losing to bottom-of-the-table Wigan Athletic last week, which has resigned those who already weren't to the idea of League One football next season.

Ainsworth still has belief that QPR will avoid the drop (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Despite all the teams they have left to play being ahead of them in the league, Ainsworth has every confidence that this won't have an impact and that every game is to play for:

"They are all different," he stated

"If you have a run-in of games against teams at the bottom, they are fighting for their lives, teams at the top might be taking their foot off the gas thinking they have made it.

"Teams and mentalities will change as the weeks go by.

"I just hope we know where we are going to end up in this league and it doesn't go down to the wire.

"I've been there before, it's not great.

"Whatever it takes, I firmly believe we have got enough at this place to survive and be a Championship club next year. That is my only aim."

The challenge of PNE

Ainsworth faces one of his former teams from his playing days in Preston North End, who are once again pushing for the play-offs.

Preston are currently 10th in the Championship (Photo by Rich Linley - CameraSport via Getty Images)

A 3-1 win against Blackpool last time out means they are now five points off the play-offs with seven games left to play.

Ainsworth is expecting a tough game against the Lilywhites, in what is a vital game at both ends of the table:

"They will be solid, they will not allow us to get in behind them, we know that.

"They also have some pace up front that we have got to deal with. We have to make sure we are alive and not getting turned in behind.

"There are some quality midfielders in there who are established in the Championship now for many years and they have been close to the Premier League a couple of times in the play-off campaigns.

"We know we are in for a big game. They travel well. There is a lot riding on this game.

"Being at home is really nice for us. The fans can make it feel like home and give us that slight advantage."

An expected test for Ainsworth

The former Wycombe boss joined the R's in February, as he looked to challenge himself at Championship level, a league he has only spent one season in as a manager.

Ainsworth spent a season with Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship back in the 2020/21 season (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

He emphasised that he expected to be in a relegation battle when he joined the club, whilst also reiterating how proud he is to be Head Coach of Queens Park Rangers:

"I expected nothing less than this," he stated

"When I walked through the door, morale was at a all-time low.

"I'm the manager of QPR, I'm in a fantastic position.

"I love this club. Whatever the outcomes, this is me very proud and making sure I give my best every day for this football club."

The clash between QPR and Preston kicks off at 15:00 BST today, April 7.