Bournemouth begin season at home to Conference League Champions West Ham: 2023/24 Fixtures revealed

After a fierce clash with the Hammers, Gary O'Neil's side have been handed a tough run in August.

First the Cherries head to Anfield to face Liverpool (a fixture they lost 9-0 last season). To round off the month Bournemouth will return to the Vitality Stadium to host Ange Postecoglu's Tottenham Hotspur.

The result last time out at Anfield - (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It doesn't get any easier for O'Neil and his team as Bournemouth open September with an away trip to Brentford. Following this are Chelsea (H), Brighton (A) and Arsenal (H).

This leaves the Cherries facing four of the Big Six in the first two months, and a challenging away fixture against De Zerbi's Brighton; who achieved European football last season.

October is a little nicer for Bournemouth with Everton (A), Wolves (H) and a clash against newly promoted Burnley at home. These will be crucial matches for the Cherries and they'll be looking to gain 9/9 points, after an extremely tough first two months of fixtures which could see them struggling early on.

November sees Bournemouth travel to the Etihad to challenge the champions, after their historic treble win this season. Last season O'Neil's men lost convincingly 4-0 and will be looking to cause a huge upset to a seemingly unbeatable Manchester City.

The following week Bournemouth are back on the South Coast, where they play host to Eddie Howe's Newcastle United. After two difficult fixtures, Bournemouth end the month against newly promoted Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, where they'll hope to pick up three points.

December brings a mixed bag of fixtures which come at the team thick and fast. The first of seven fixtures sees Aston Villa visit the Vitality, a match they lost 2-0 on the opening day last season.

Next Bournemouth will be facing off against former midfielder Jefferson Lerma as they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. O'Neil's side have not recorded a win here since 2016.

Selhurst Park where Bournemouth haven't won since 2016 - (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Arguably the toughest fixture of the month is up next as the Cherries head to Old Trafford to challenge Erik Ten Hag and his formidable Manchester United side.

A much easier fixture comes next as O'Neil's side play host to newly promoted Luton just four days later. Five days later they head to the City Ground to face Steve Cooper and his Nottingham Forest side, where they won dramatically 3-2 last season.

Three days later, Boxing Day sees Fulham visit the Vitality. Bournemouth end the month with a trip to Spurs where they recorded an incredible 3-2 win last season, with Dango Ouatarra settling it late on.

Incredible scenes as Bournemouth beat Spurs with a last-minute winner in North London(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

After the seven fixtures in December, January is much nicer; with Bournemouth only playing two matches.

These are at home to Klopp's Liverpool (a shock 1-0 win last season), and a trip to face West Ham at the London Stadium.

February opens with two winnable games, followed by two much more challenging fixtures.

The Cherries will host Nottingham Forest on the 3rd of Feb, then take a trip to Craven Cottage seven days later.

Following this Bournemouth will complete their longest away trip of the season, travelling to face former manager and club legend, Eddie Howe's Newcastle United. The Magpies in 4th last season, securing Champions League football.

Bournemouth's longest away day of the season sees them head to Tyneside to face Newcastle(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

To end off the month, Bournemouth will host champions Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium.

Along with October, March is arguably the easiest month for Bournemouth; who will be looking to maximize their points and solidify their survival and Premier League Status.

The month begins with Burnley (A), followed by Sheffield United (H). After the two newly promoted sides are fellow relegation strugglers Wolves (A) and Everton (H).

The penultimate month of the Cherries' season sees a congested fixture list, with five matches over the course of April.

The month begins with Palace (H), followed by newly promoted Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. Manchester United (H) comes next.

Bournemouth see out April with a tough trip to Villa Park, followed by hosting fellow Seasiders Brighton and Hove Albion.

O'Neil's men have potentially been given one of the toughest run-ins in the division. Arsenal (A), Brentford (H) and Chelsea (A) all lie in wait of the Cherries, who'll be hoping their safety is confirmed by then.

Key Fixtures:

Against the Big Six

Arsenal: (H) - Saturday 30th September, (A) - Saturday 4th May

Liverpool: (A) - Saturday 19th August, (H) - Saturday 13th or 20th Jan

Manchester United: (A) - Saturday 12th December, (H) - Saturday 13th April

Manchester City: (A) - Saturday 4th November, (H) - Saturday 24th February

Tottenham Hotspur: (H) - Saturday 26th August, (A) - Saturday 30th December

Chelsea: (H) - Saturday 16th September, (A) - Sunday 19th May (Final game of the season)

Newly Promoted Sides

Burnley: (H) - Saturday 28th October, (A) Saturday 2nd March

Sheffield United: (A) - Saturday 25th November, (H) - Saturday 9th March

Luton Town: (H) - Saturday 16th December, (A) - Saturday 16th April

Full AFC Bournemouth fixture schedule

August: Saturday 12th: West Ham (H), Saturday 19th: Liverpool (A), Saturday 26th: Tottenham (H)

September: Saturday 2nd: Brentford (A), Saturday 16th: Chelsea (A), Saturday 23rd: Brighton (A), Saturday 30th: Arsenal (H)

October: Saturday 7th: Everton (A), Saturday 21st: Wolves (H), Saturday 28th: Burnley (H)

November: Saturday 4th: Manchester City (A), Saturday 11th: Newcastle (H), Saturday 25th: Sheffield United (A)

December: Saturday 2nd: Aston Villa (H), Tuesday 5th: Crystal Palace (A), Saturday 12th: Manchester United (A), Saturday 16th: Luton Town (H), Saturday 23rd: Nottingham Forest (A), Tuesday 26th: Fulham (H), 30th December: Tottenham (A)

January: Saturday 13th/20th: Liverpool (H), Tuesday 30th: West Ham (A)

February: Saturday 3rd: Nottingham Forest (H), Saturday 10th: Fulham (A), Saturday 17th: Newcastle (A), Saturday 24th: Manchester City (H)

March: Saturday 2nd: Burnley (A), Saturday 9th: Sheffield United (H), Saturday 16th: Wolves (A), Saturday 30th: Everton (H)

April: Tuesday 2nd: Crystal Palace (H), Saturday 6th: Luton Town (A), Saturday 13th: Manchester United (H), Saturday 20th: Aston Villa (A), Saturday 27th: Brighton (H)

May: Saturday 4th: Arsenal (A), Saturday 11th: Brentford (H), Sunday 19th: Chelsea (A)



