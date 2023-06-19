Queens Park Rangers captain Stefan Johansen leaves the club

Queens Park Rangers club captain Stefan Johansen has left Loftus Road after the mutual termination of his contract was agreed, the club have confirmed.

The Norwegian made 67 appearances for the club after he was made a permanent signing by the R's in the summer of 2021, following a loan spell in the second half of the 2020/21 season, where he made 21 appearances.

Across his two spells at the club, the midfielder scored eight times for the Hoops, after joining from Premier League side Fulham.

"QPR will always be in my heart"

Whilst things did not go as Johansen wanted, he expressed that he was leaving the club on good terms in an interview with QPR's website:

“There is no bad blood at all," he stated

"I have had conversations with the club and I think it’s time to move on.

“Football doesn’t always work how you want it to but it’s been good and I have made some great friends within this club. I can’t thank them enough. QPR will always be in my heart.”

Johansen played 67 times for the R's in his second spell with the club (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

He also gave his best wishes to R's boss Gareth Ainsworth, who joined the club from Wycombe Wanderers in February earlier this year:

“From the moment Gareth walked through the door we got on really well. We respect each other and have a strong relationship. He is a great guy and I leave the club with him as a good friend.”

“I can completely understand the fans’ frustrations but they have always been there when we needed them. They are proper supporters and I wish them, Gareth and the club the very best for the future.”

What next for Johansen?

Now a free agent, no doubt Johansen has the quality and experience to fit into another Championship side.

The former Norwegian international also has Premier League experience with Fulham and got promoted twice through the Championship playoffs with the London-based club.

Ultimately, it is down to what Johansen feels is best for the next stage of his career. Whilst he still has the quality to play at a high level, he may wish for a move back home to Norway, where he has previously played for Strømsgodset and Bodø/Glimt at the start of his career in Scandinavia.