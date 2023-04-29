Four things we learnt from a seven goal thriller at Selhurst Park

A delayed kick-off didn't stop these two sides from bursting out of the blocks with a flurry of first-half goals on a sunny afternoon at Selhurst Park. But, it was Roy Hodgson who had the final laugh and took all three points with Crystal Palace.

Here's four things we learnt from this London derby that sizzled in the sunshine...

First-half frenzy

Five goals in the first 45 minutes ensured that this game was the pick of the day in terms of the neutral viewer. No one was perhaps more surprised at this than Crystal Palace's supporters, who have seen their side score just once in 17 first halves since the turn of the year. In fact, the starting line-up, prior to this performance, had managed just 18 goals all season.

Though the game was not won at half-time and West Ham kept themselves in the game, Crystal Palace dominated the play and ran the West Ham defence ragged, in particular Vladimir Coufal who endured a torrid time up against the returning Wilfred Zaha. With Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Andre Ayew all putting in stellar performances for Palace.

40 point pinnacle

With the three points secured, Crystal Palace moved into a 40 point position in the Premier League table, which will surely ensure that they remain in the top flight of English football for another season at least. With the added advantage of this win taking Crystal Palace above Chelsea and into eleventh position. roy Hodgson has undeniably done a fantastic job since taking over from Patrick Viera.

The same cannot be said for West Ham United, who are still very much looking over their shoulders in fifteenth place, having notched up just 30 points from their 33 games. David Moyes' side sit just five points above the relegation zone.

David Moyes' side are struggling this season and sit in 15th place in the league table. | Photo Credit: Justin Tallis via Getty Images

David Moyes was left fuming after the match as he reflected on referee Craig Pawson's decision to award Crystal Palace a second-half penalty that was eventually converted by Eberechi Eze for what would turn out to be the winning goal.

Soucek sizzles

Despite coming off worse in this derby, West Ham still had a standout performer in Tomas Soucek, who was involved in both of his team's first- half goals. The Czech international opened the afternoons scoring, but soon saw his goal neutralised by the Crystal Palace goal flurry.

Soucek provided the assist for Michael Antonio's goal, and West Ham's second but was central to West Ham staying in the game throughout, despite being behind in the match for the majority of the afternoon. His efforts were not to be rewarded but Soucek remained as the East London clubs most doggedly determined player attempting to claw something back from their disappointing away trip.

Clinical finishing

The first three goals in the game came from the first three attempts, but this was also the first time that Crystal Palace have ever managed to put four goals past West Ham. Over the course of the match, Crystal Palace managed six shots on target and West Ham had four. Meaning that out of ten shots on target from both teams, seven found the back of the net.

Palace have come from behind to win in seven Premier League games this season, which is their most in the history of their time in the competition. It is only the third time that they have completed double victories against their London rivals in a season, having also done so in the 2013-14 and 2019-20 campaigns.

Whilst things look bright for Crystal Palace and their remaining games this season, West Ham still have a lot to do to make sure that they remain away from the possibility of a drop down the divisions.