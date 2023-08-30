Four things we learnt from Leeds United’s Carabao Cup defeat to Salford City

Cairns can help launch promotion charge

Without Salford ‘keeper Alex Cairns, the West Yorkshire-based outfit probably would have progressed to the next round.

The 30-year-old made a number of excellent saves to keep his side in the game, in the second half in particular, as Neil Wood’s side were being overwhelmed by their Championship opponents.

Wilfred Gnonto and Georginio Rutter cost a combined £37m, however, were unable to get past an unstoppable Cairns.

The Ammies suffered penalty shootout heartbreak last campaign as they lost to Stockport County in the play-off semi-final. They have now avenged that fait on two occasions this season having beaten Preston North End in the previous round on penalties.

Salford, as manager Wood stated after the game, will not face a side with Leeds’ attacking quality in League Two this season.

Their back three, with Jamaican international Adrian Mariappa in the centre, remained resolute throughout and even saw striker Matt Smith slot into the defence to keep Leeds at bay.

Cairns, who had a seven-year spell at Fleetwood Town, is one of the best shot-stoppers in the fourth tier and could help the Ammies finally seal promotion to League One.

A catalyst to kick start Salford’s season?

Salford have now beaten two Championship sides in their two EFL Cup games this season, both on penalties.

The first came against Preston before yesterday’s win over Leeds. This shows, even though it was honors even in both ties, that Salford can beat anyone on their day.

A successful cup run hasn’t transpired into the league however as they have endured a mixed start.

They opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory at newly-relegated Forest Green Rovers before the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw with Crawley Town.

A 4-3 win over Tranmere Rovers was either side of defeats to Grimsby Town and Accrington Stanley. Salford currently sit in tenth place but the win over Leeds should breed confidence into Wood’s side as they travel to Morecambe on Saturday.

The Ammies have lofty expectations to be competing in the higher echelons of the league table this season with one of the biggest budgets in the division.

Graceful Gray impresses once again

Archie Gray was once again Leeds’ midfield linchpin, continuing to impress in his first campaign in senior football.

The 17-year-old made his debut for the Whites in their opening day draw against Cardiff City and has started in all of their Championship games so far this season.

He has formed an excellent partnership with new arrival Ethan Ampadu and he is showing maturity beyond his years.

Most young players, such as Gray, are loaned out to teams in the lower divisions to gain first-team experience. However, the England U17 international has been thrusted into their squad and it looks like he will be an mainstay for the foreseeable future.

His father, Andy, rose through the ranks at Elland Road and went onto make 22 first-team appearances in his first spell. Frank Gray, Archie’s Grandfather, made over 300 appearances while his Great Uncle, Eddy, won the 1968 EFL Cup with Leeds.

It clearly runs through the Gray family and Archie is the next to catch the limelight. He is set to play a crucial role in Leeds’ aim for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds need to act in final days of the window

Leeds understandably dominated possession against the League Two side but there were causes for concern in some areas.

Gnonto has returned to the fold after refusing play with a potential switch to Everton in the pipeline.

Rutter, who has not lived up to the expectation since his arrival from Hoffenheim in January, had a poor game and had his spot kick saved.

Despite having a young, exciting frontline which also included Joe Gelhardt and Crysencio Summerville, Leeds struggled with their attacking fluidity.

Notwithstanding that Luis Sinisterra was on the bench but he is likely to depart before the deadline shuts on Friday.

Midfield reinforcements are a priority with Ampadu, Gray and Darko Gyabi being the only recognised midfielders.

A deal for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is in the offing. Matt O'Riley of Celtic has also been linked, as well as Ilia Gruev at Werder Bremen after the deal to sign Nadiem Amiri fell through.

This morning, they signed Tottenham Hotspur full-back Djed Spence on loan for the remainder of the season, offering more defensive options.