"I usually get my way": Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou denies claims board sign players without his permission

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said he will not allow any players to sign for Spurs without the club consulting with him first.

Following previous signings in North London such as Djed Spence and Arnaut Danjuma struggling to feature, Postecoglou said he would not allow any new acquisitions that he did not approve of.

Ahead of Spurs' game against Burnley on Saturday, the Australian boss also gave updates on Rodrigo Bentancur's injury, Hugo Lloris' future and gave his thoughts on Tottenham's 'unusual' transfer window.

On Bentancur's return

Bentancur was undoubtedly a key player for Spurs last season, and was sorely missed towards the end of the season, as he suffered an ACL injury that ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Postecoglou suggested that the Uruguayan midfielder may be back in action for Tottenham in November, and also said he has had a hard time from preventing the 26-year-old from overworking himself.

"I don't have a defined [comeback date], but he's getting closer, I think if I had to make a guess probably around November time we'd be looking to reintegrate him back into it.

"He's ticking all the boxes so far, he's really keen, he came to see me yesterday saying he wanted to train.

"Within a minute I had one of the medical team running behind him to collar him and drag him out, so he's definitely keen.

"It'll be great to get him back, because his contribution when he first came to the club was outstanding, so in many respects he'll be like a new signing for us, which is great.

"But we won't rush it, it's obviously a significant injury, so we're probably looking around that time scale."

On Hugo Lloris

Postecoglou also gave a further update on Lloris, after stating a few weeks ago that the long-serving Tottenham goalkeeper would be unlikely to be registered, as a third choice goalkeeper.

"I haven't been involved in that process [of Lloris moving on], because it's really a decision for Hugo, the club and whatever decision he makes for himself.

"So, it's not like it's something that's in my sphere of responsibility at the moment.

"I think I've already said, I'm not going to have three first team goalkeepers on my list, and I think I said that two weeks ago.

"I think particularly when we're talking about the home grown quota, it doesn't make sense for us to have two foreign goalkeepers on our list, but Hugo knows that.

When asked whether it was the Frenchman's decision to leave the club or not, Postecoglou suggested it was clear that the goalkeeper wants to depart.

He did an interview with French newspaper Nice-Matin in June saying he wanted a new challenge and to leave Spurs after 11 years.

"Hugo can speak for himself, you can ask him, but that was fairly evident from what I understand, and I haven't heard anything different."

On not having a director of football

Following Fabio Paratici's departure from the club, Tottenham have been without a director of football, which has left a tough transition into the managerial role for Postecoglou.

He said it has been a bizarre window, but one that he could be pleased with.

"Well yeah, we don't have [a director of football], so it's not usual, its unusual, when you look at the way the club's worked previously, that's always been in place.

"That's how it is at most clubs, so yeah, that means it's different, which I assume won't be the case moving forward.

"I just think it's unusual, because when you're doing something and there's already a process in place, the you know how it's going to work, but this is with a new manager and sporting director.

"Normally, you'll have one or the other, maybe a new coach or sporting director, but this process here, you've got both.

"So you're going into a window where a lot of things that are normally embedded in this kind of period aren't there.

"Going into this window, there was no point rushing that kind of appointment and I think the thinking behind it was that the best way to charter this unusual process was to have as little involvement with new people as possible.

"So far, on the evidence of the players we've brought in, I think we've navigated it really well."

On the rebuild at Spurs

It has been a season of transition in North London.

After a dismal last campaign, there has been somewhat of an upheaval at the club, with a new squad, coaching staff and brand of football.

Postecoglou said the early stages are great to look back on further into the project, which, whilst tough, have often proven to be worth it for the Australian.

"In terms of my expectations, I wasn't locked into sort of certain course of action where I think you have to have change.

"Sometimes, I've gone into clubs and thought not much needs to change, but, ultimately, change means change, we needed to change personnel, the club decided to change direction in terms of the football we wanted to play, I decided we needed a new coaching staff.

"So, there had to be change, the reality of it is that this team finished 8th last year, so I think that gives you an indication of where the club was at and what it thought it needed.

"I've taken that on board and I haven't been blocked in any sort of way in making the changes that I wanted, and that's what we're continuing to do.

"There has been a lot of change, and that's probably not ideal in the short term, but the fact that we've handled that well is a good sign I think.

"I love this part of the process, because you know how challenging it is, it's really difficult.

"There's going to be many bumps in the road where everything you do gets questioned, and I love that, and I love that process, when things are going well you enjoy the success.

"But, usually when you get to that point, you reflect back on the beginnings, and you realise that none of it would've been possible if you didn't stay strong and true to what you what you wanted to do at the beginning of things.

"This is probably the 5th or 6th rebuild in a row I've done, in every job I've gone into, and I've loved it."

On Tottenham's current scouting process

After such a turbulent few months of change, Postecoglou was asked to update fans on how he has been working with the current scouting team.

He assured fans that he is at the forefront of all of the transfer dealings at the club.

"I take a fairly big lead in terms of providing the information of what we need.

"That goes to our scouting department, and there's a whole group of people there who put the information together and give me the list that I need to look at.

"Some of it is just players who come on the market and are then given to me to have a look at to see if I think they fit the profile, and then I'll give them the feedback.

"That then gets passed onto the people that do the negotiation part of it."

On controlling transfer business at Tottenham

When asked whether he was worried he would be given players to work with that he did not want, Postecoglou was confident that he would only accept players that he wanted on his team.

"I've never felt encumbered by whoever I've worked with, I usually get my way, so I won't worry about it.

"But I don't have total control, because obviously I have control of one side of it, of 'this is the player that I think fits a profile', but there's a whole range of other things that come into it from a financial perspective.

"It's not like I can do whatever I want, it's one of the things I'm really strong on, I just wouldn't see the sense in bringing a player in that I didn't think fit, I don't care who was giving them to me or who was putting him forward.

"I think ultimately, whatever happens I'm going to take the responsibility, and I would never say I didn't sign this player, he's not one of mine, because once a player comes into the club, he's mine.

"So if I'm going to take that responsibility, then I want to say I like working with the sporting director, because they do most of that legwork that I just don't have the time for.

"When you have a good sporting director and you work together, and they see the game through your eyes and they say 'ok Ange this guy is going to be perfect for you' and you look at it and go 'brilliant', I don't even worry about it.

"But I'm still going to have my say, because when questioning comes around a signing, I'll never say that it wasn't mine, so if I'm going to take that stance, I want the final say.

"I want people to be at ease that whatever decisions we make, as a collective, I will take responsibility for."