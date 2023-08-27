Four things we learnt from Manchester City's dramatic win at Bramall Lane

Manchester City demonstrated what champions are made of after suffering a late scare away to newly promoted side Sheffield United.

With Pep Guardiola absent, his assistant, Juanma Lillo, took charge of conducting affairs for the Blues.

The Blades were searching for their first points since returning to the Premier League after two losses in their two opening fixtures.

In contrast, Man City knew a win would see them top the table as the only team to take maximum points from the first three games.

Erling Haaland broke the deadlock after nodding home from a Jack Grealish cross.

The visiting team looked to be cruising to a comfortable win, until a moment of madness from a former Blade led to the equaliser.

Kyle Walker appeared to have got the better of Benie Traore down the right flank, until the Englishman gifted the ball back to him with a complacent back-heel.

Sheffield United then worked the ball to Jayden Bogle who fired the ball into Ederson's net, sending Bramall lane wild.

Just three minutes later, however, the ball bounced up perfectly in the box for Rodri to arrow a shot into the top corner, winning the game for City.

Midfield an issue for Sheffield United

Although this fixture wouldn't be one that Sheffield United will have fully expected to take points from, it's rounded off a poor start to the season for them.

Defeat at home to Crystal Palace on the opening day while failing to score was a result which disappointed Blades fans.

After that defeat, manager Paul Heckingbottom claimed his side needed the first goal due to Palace's ability to manage the game.

With the manager indirectly conceding that his team are below par on the ball, it is up to him to find other strategies to help his side create chances.

Possession has been hard to come by for Sheffield United. They have averaged just 33% of the ball in their opening games.

Although they weren't expected to dominate the ball against the best side in Europe, their midfield should be aiming to break up play and disrupt City's flow at every opportunity.

Their goal came from a City mistake, which of course they did well to take advantage of, but for Sheffield United, it is an early season worry where their chances will come from.

They have dynamic forward players with pace like William Osula and Traore, but three games in, there has been no one to connect back to front and thus maximise the potential output of that front two.

They failed to do that, as City passed the ball around leisurely, creating chances at will.

On another day, Pep's men would have won this game by more goals, but luckily for Sheffield United, Erling Haaland's shooting boots weren't quite laced tight enough to cause more ruin.

Next game for Sheffield United a 6-pointer already

Sheffield United host Everton in Saturday's early kick-off, after a midweek cup clash with Lincoln City.

Neither side have picked up a point in their opening three games, both suffering late winners against them at home this weekend.

United, however, boast a slightly better record, both defensively and offensively.

They have scored two goals and conceded five, whereas the Merseyside club have conceded six, scoring none.

Both Heckingbottom and Everton manager, Sean Dyche will likely rest players in their respective midweek cup ties, to ensure their most important players are fit for the weekend.

Losing three out of three as a newly promoted side is no reason to panic, but if Sheffield United were to lose to Everton at home, players' confidence would perhaps begin to diminish.

Luckily for both sides, both Burnley and Luton Town have also failed to pick up any points so far this season.

Manchester City's desire to win is unmatched

Manchester City dominated the entire game. The away side had 30 shots on Sheffield United's goal, nine of those on target. Unsurprisingly, City had 80% possession and almost quadrupled the total passes of Sheffield United.

In front of goal, they weren't as clinical as they have shown they can be over the years but watching on, you could trust them to comfortably see out the game at 1-0.

Erling Haaland missed a penalty in the first half, striking the post with the keeper diving the wrong way.

He then failed to convert a one-on-one with Wes Foderingham, who got his hand to the Norwegian's attempt to chip him.

After an unforeseeable mistake from Walker, City found themselves level with five minutes to play.

Their reaction to conceding a goal was fierce.

Walker, the man responsible for gifting his former club an equaliser, mounted an attack in which he combined with Phil Foden who teed up Julian Alvarez. The Argentinian should've found the net but blazed over the bar.

Soon after, Walker sustained a City attack, robbing Yasser Larouci of the ball before playing a dangerous pass into the box which made its way to Rodri, who finished with aplomb.

The goal in which City conceded was the first that they have leaked this season. It seemed to anger the defending champions, who found a new gear to go on and win the game.

City's perfect start

Man City now sit top of the Premier League as the only team to win their first three fixtures. With their upcoming fixtures also quite favourable, City might enjoy sitting there for a while.

Guardiola's men are not revered for their fast starts to campaigns. Rather, it is their runs toward the business end of the season which drives them to success.

City's two performances on the road against Burnley and now Sheffield United have not seen them perform at their dazzling best.

They have picked up maximum points from both nonetheless, and their form at home remains frightening for those who seek to challenge them this season.

Six goals scored and one conceded marks a strong start for City, even by their standards. New signing Josko Gvardiol appears to have settled in well at his new club.

A few City players have suffered debut seasons at the club which haven't lived up to expectations, namely Jack Grealish of recent times.

Gvardiol has slipped straight into the team and looks at home, a testament to him and Guardiola's early coaching of the Croatian.

With Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones out for Man City, there could be even more to come as the season goes on.

City's treble last season represented their dominance.

As for this season, the early signs are there that the club from Maine Road will enjoy another successful campaign.