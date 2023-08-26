Bournemouth 0 - 2 Tottenham: Maddison sparkles against a harmless Bournemouth side

Ange Postecoglou's new look Spurs put on a measured and balanced display at the Vitality Stadium.

An early strike from James Maddison gives Tottenham Hotspurs further evidence they’ll be firmly in the Champions League running at the end of the season.

The game was very open which favoured Tottenham whose talent punished the home side as the North London side was getting into the final third with ease.

Despite starting strong in the second half not having enough creativity was on full display with all Bournemouth chances being around the 18-yard box.

Kuluveski would end his long-awaited goal Drought giving new boss Postecoglou his first away win in charge of his new club.

Story of the Match

Andoni Iraola would make two changes after the 3 – 1 defeat to Liverpool, Justin Kluivert would make his first start since joining from Roma and Lloyd Kelly would start over Marcos Senesi to stop the leaking goals.

Scotsman Ryan Christie would still be in Iraolas double pivot surprising many due to his similarities with Rayo Vallecano’s Oscar Trejo, who had much success in the ‘10 role’ during the Spaniard's tenure in the Spanish capital.

Dominic Solanke would still lead the line after his strong performances versus Spurs last season.

No changes for the North London side after a dominant performance versus supposed title challengers Manchester United.

Maddison looking to continue a remarkable start to life playing in his home country’s capital, with his side potentially being able to go top depending on other fixtures around the league.

Spurs’ quality shines through

In the opening minutes, it was a very open affair but both teams would lack that extra bit of class in successfully releasing the final ball.

A lovely bit of link-up play from Ange Postecoglou’s frontline saw Heung-min Son play in James Maddison who strikes the ball straight down Neto’s path.

In the 17th minute, the Lilywhite’s new number 10 was ominent looking to outdo his impressive performance vs Manchester United, this time he did take his chance making a brilliant cutting run to get in behind, which is seen by Pape Matar Sarr, and calmly slots it into the bottom left corner.

After a a foul appeal on Christian Romero takes down Semenyo, stopping what seemed to be a promising attack from the home side.

Richarlison would have the opportunity to further add to the Cherries’ fury as the striker scrapes the ball around Lloyd Kelly, then past the keeper, but a brilliant read then block from Joe Rothwell denies the Brazilian international.

The new £40 million signing started to cause problems with him being essentially rugby tackled on the left wing by Max Aarons saw him deliver a marvellous in-swinging free-kick to the far post finding an unmarked Richarlison who would head it wide.

The best chance for Bournemouth came from Ryan Christie, 40 minutes in whose powerful shot from the edge of the box couldn't nestle into the top left corner. After the ball was won back from Antione Semaenyo.

Lloyd Kelly’s foul on Spurs' 'number 9' saw him receive a yellow card ending the North London Sides counter-attack.

In the final minute of the first half after brilliant cross bounces to Phillip Billing on the half volley would bend it round Guglielmo Vicario and just couldn't hit the target.

Positive start for Cherries but with no end-product

Bournemouth immediately started the first half with a tactical change as Lewis Cook would take the place of Joe Rothwell.

A stupid foul from Richarlison frustrated after slipping over the ball and his missed opportunities would take a kick out of the Bournemouth back line giving the former Evertonian a yellow card.

Semenyo looked inspired by his goal last week against Liverpool and almost whipped the ball into the top left corner.

Just on the hour mark Pierre–Emile Hojbjerg and Ivan Perisic come on to settle the game with Richarlison who arguably could have been on a hat-trick at this point, leaving the game.

Bournemouth were then punished after a strong start to the second half and a mis-hit from Kulusevski gets around Neto, ending his 27-game run of not scoring for club and country.

Bournemouth then responded with a double substitution of their own Hamed Traore and Jaidon Anthony would replace Justin Kluivert and Ryan Christie.

James Maddison would have a brilliant chance to put the nail in the coffin on the right-hand side of the penalty area, but he would wrap the ball just too much and narrowly drifts past the left post.

A close VAR call for Ivan Perisic led him to not be punished for a shirt grab and then a shove on the Hampshire’s side new signing Max Aarons.

Giovanni Lo Celso would also make an appearance his first since in 18 months since that memorable 90th-minute comeback vs Leicester City.

Unfortunately, Destiny Udogie who provided the cross for Dejan Kulusevski’s goal would come off with injury, Ben Davies would take the Italian’s place. But on a lighter note, the young full-back was able to walk off the pitch.

The Welshman five minutes past the 90 would have his thunderous strike blaze over the bar. Then his fellow substitute Perisic would twist his defender in and out then have his left-footed shot narrowly go past Neto but fortunately his post as well.

The result leaves Bournemouth with 1 point in the first 3 games at 15th in the table. They will face Brentford in the Gtech Community stadium. With perhaps giving Andoni Iraola second thoughts about not dipping back into the transfer market.

However, the Lilywhites are now top of the league with 7 points with the rest of matchday 3’s games still to be played, the new league leaders’ next couple of games will be against relegation-touted sides Burnley away from home and Sheffield United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Player of the Match – James Maddison

Although pushed closely by the impressive Antione Semenyo the Cherries did not get a positive result from the game. It led to former Leicester City player, James Maddison, being the clear winner.

The Englishman was constantly willing to receive the ball and play it forward whether that would mean taking the ball on in his own penalty area under pressure, he showed a calmness and confidence that would trick you into thinking he’d been playing in White for the past 5 years.

To top it off, he got his reward and would score Spurs’ first goal which had been coming for him in the first twenty minutes.

Maddison also showed clever movement, not just showing for the ball but making runs in behind or out-wide that could have seen him have much more than just the one goal he finished on.

Perhaps with an England spot on his mind he showed a class and looked ready not to hold Harry Kane's mantle but to bring a new flair and grace to that notorious number 10 shirt.