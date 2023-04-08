Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Lilywhites claim victory amid VAR controversy

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores the team's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur claimed a narrow 2-1 win against Brighton in N17 to reinforce their place in the Premier League top six.

Spurs took an early lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Heung-Min Son found his old form early on and curled a sensational right-footed strike into the top right corner. It was the South Korean's 100th Premier League goal, making him the first Asian to reach the landmark.

However, their lead only lasted 24 minutes. Lewis Dunk headed home at the back post to make it 1-1. The centre-back was completely unmarked in the box, and capitalised on woeful defending. It finished 1-1 after 45 minutes.

In the second half, the familiar trend from the first half continued, with Brighton dominating possession. Danny Welbeck thought he had given the visitors the lead, but VAR disallowed it for handball.

Roberto De Zerbi and Cristian Stellini were both sent off midway through the second half for failing to contol their technical areas. The Spurs manager was shocked by the decision, but he was still sent his marching orders.

Harry Kane made it 2-1 to Spurs with ten minutes remaining. The world-class striker fired a powerful shot into the bottom left corner, after latching onto Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's pass from the right flank to the edge of the box.

The result left the North London side in fifth three points off top four. The south coast side slipped down to seventh in the table below Aston Villa, but they have two games in hand.

Up next, Spurs host Bournemouth next weekend. Brighton travel to West London to face Chelsea for another important match in their race for European football.

Story of the match

Spurs were unchanged from their 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday night. It came as a surprise to many after a disappointing performance in Merseyside.

Brighton made two changes from their midweek 2-0 win away to Bournemouth. Levi Colwill and Welbeck came in for Adam Webster and Evan Ferguson respectively.

The Seagulls started as the quicker side. They placed the North London side under pressure from a corner in the opening minutes, but were unable to capitalise.

Despite a slow start, the Lilywhites took the lead in the tenth minute through a sensational strike from Son. The initial corner was cleared away, but the attack continued before the South Korean cut inside on his right foot and fired a spectacular finessed shot into the top right corner.

Heung-Min Son (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The winger has struggled for form all season, yet showed his old quality at the start of minute. Spurs' opening goal seemed to invigorate life into the Lilywhites. Stellini's men began to increase the intensity and press, whilst they looked dangerous on the counter-attack.

However, this did not last for long. Spurs started to ride their luck in the first half. After a defensive blunder from Eric Dier, Kaoru Mitoma found himself with a golden opportunity to equalise. The Japan fired it into the bottom right corner, but VAR deemed that he controlled the ball with his hand.

Brighton began to dominate half-way through the first half. Hugo Lloris saved a powerful Alexis Mac Allister towards the bottom left corner, before Moises Caicedo struck the left post immediately after.

34 minutes in, Dunk equalised for Brighton. The Englishman headed home at the back post from Solly March's corner to send the travelling fans into raptures. It was a costly mistake from Spurs to leave one of the tallest players on the pitch completely unmarked inside the box.

Lewis Dunk. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Once De Zerbi's men equalised, the intensity of the match slowed down. Pedro Porro came close to regaining the lead for Spurs, but his header landed on the roof of the net.

It finished 1-1 at half-time in N17. Brighton controlled the opening 45, yet Spurs looked a consistent threat on the counter-attack.

The football after the break continued in a similar fashion. The Seagulls dominated possession, but Spurs looked dangerous on the counter-attack. Ivan Perisic fired a powerful shot towards Jason Steele 50 minutes in, however it was firmly saved by the goalkeeper.

The away side thought they had taken the lead ten minutes into the second half, but VAR had a different idea. Welbeck curled a shot into the bottom left corner after a swift move from the Seagulls.

Under closer inspection, the striker's shot deflected off Mac Allister's arm into the net, leading to VAR disallowing the goal. It was a lucky moment for Hugo Lloris, who split Welbeck's shot into the net.

Moments later, tempers flared on the touchline. De Zerbi and Stellini, who had been arguing pre-match, seemed to clash after a handball call on Mitoma. The Spurs coach protested his innocence, but both manager were sent off.

Tempers flare on the touchline. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

The visitors insisted they had a penalty with 18 minutes remaining. Hojbjerg brought Mitoma down in the box, but VAR deemed it was not a clear foul. Both sets of fans seemed baffled at the decision, with there being noticeable contact between the two players.

Arnaut Danjuma, who has hardly featured for Spurs since joining in January, came on for Dejan Kulusevski 78 minutes in. He received a huge reception from the home fans, who were clearly happy to see him given a chance.

Completely against the run of play, Kane made it 2-1 to Spurs with ten minutes remaining. Hojbjerg found space down the right flank, before laying it across the pitch to the edge of the box. Kane, who was unmarked, fired a powerful right-footed shot into the bottom left corner. It was helped by a minor deflection off a Seagulls defender, but the jubilant Spurs fans did not care.

Brighton continued to pressure the hosts in the closing minutes, but Spurs remained firm defensively. It was three crucial points from the Lilywhites, but arguably lucky after more VAR controversy.

Player of the match - Lewis Dunk

Normally the player of the match award is given to a player on the winning side, but that is not the case today. Brighton were incredibly unlucky to lose in N17, and had their fair share of controversial VAR decisions go against them.

Dunk was brilliant defensively for most of the match, and provided an attacking threat from set-pieces. On another day, Dunk would have helped his side to all three points.