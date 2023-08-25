Ange Postecoglou confirms James Maddison has trained ahead of Bournemouth clash

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said James Maddison trained on Friday and is expected to be available to play for Spurs against Bournemouth.

The Englishman, who joined from Leicester City in the summer, was seen leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium wearing a protective boot after Spurs' 2-0 win against Manchester United last weekend.

He has been a revelation in North London already, and the fact that he is expected to be able to play barring any late setbacks will be a huge boost for Tottenham.

Ahead of the Bournemouth game, Spurs boss Postecoglou also spoke to the press about The Cherries, Tottenham's impressive start to the season, the transfer window and what he adds to the Premier League.

On James Maddison

Postecoglou confirmed that despite fears that Maddison would be side lined with injury, he should be able to feature against Bournemouth.

With two league assists to his name wearing lilywhite already, the 26-year-old has endeared himself to Tottenham fans, and his inclusion in the squad should provide a midfield threat for Saturday's visitors.

Postecoglou said that the medical team will continue to monitor Maddison before the game.

"Yeah Madders [Maddison] trained today unrestricted, so we'll see how he pulls up, but at this stage, it looks like he'll be available.

"We'll assess how he feels, but yes, he trained."

When asked how he would replace Maddison if he was not fit to play, Postecoglou said he would not look for a direct replacement for the Englishman, instead opting for a different kind of option.

"I think the way I set up my teams and always have, have never had a like-for-like replacement, because you're then fixed into one way of playing.

"I think every player brings their own qualities to an existing structure and it makes you less predictable, so if Madders wasn't to play, I've got guys in the midfield like Pierre [Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg], Gio [Giovani Lo Celso] and Skippy [Oliver Skipp].

"They can fill that role their own way, and I don't think that would affect us as a team, hopefully again, just with the disclaimer that we're still very early in this phase of building a team.

"Ideally that's what we want going forwards, that if someone misses out we don't need a like-for-like replacement.

"It's the same for wingers, defenders and strikers, I like players who bring something different because it brings flexibility in a fairly defined structure."

On the transfer window

It is no secret that Tottenham have far too many players at present, with many former key figures at the club, such as Hugo Lloris, Tanguy Ndombele and Sergio Reguilon all rumoured with exits.

When asked whether the bloated squad meant it would be impossible for Spurs to bring any new players in, Postecoglou said the prospect of new additions should not be ruled out.

"Not necessarily, these kinds of things are pretty fluid, they happen pretty quickly.

"At the moment, you can see we're just doing the maths, we've got too many players, in terms of when we submit our final list, there will be guys here who won't be on that list if nothing changes.

"So, I'm pretty sure that will change, and from now until the end of the window I'm sure there will be some movement."

The Australian was also asked whether former Spurs captain Hugo Lloris would leave the club, having said to the press he wanted a new challenge earlier in the summer.

Despite being spotted in training recently, Postecoglou suggested the Frenchman may be heading for the exit.

"As I said, you can't just have any number of players you want, there's a list, and it's unlikely we'll have three goalkeepers on our final Premier League list."

On Tottenham's strong start to the campaign

Tottenham fans have taken to Postecoglou and his attacking brand of football quickly, as Spurs return to their front-foot identity for the first time since Mauricio Pochettino departed the club in 2019.

Postecoglou said he was pleased by the start, but was keen not to get too carried away after two games.

"It's not that I don't come in with any knowledge or perspective on last year, but I can only work with what's in front of me.

"The players have certainly been really receptive towards what we're trying to do, the staff have been really good, the existing and new ones, in embracing how we're going to work.

"In the games we've had so far, the support's been really positive about what we're doing, so that's all I've got to measure.

"But we're two games in, so I'm not reading too much into anything at the moment, it's more about establishing some principles and foundations for the team we want to be.

"It always helps when there's positive outcomes early in this phase, because hopefully that accelerates belief more than anything else."

Postecoglou also said that injuries will hit his team soon, meaning he will need good squad depth.

Lo Celso was a player that the former Celtic managed named as 'unlucky' to have not had any Premier League minutes so far.

On Bournemouth

Postecoglou was very complimentary of his opponents, labelling them as 'resilient'.

The Australian said it will be an even game against a side also in transition under new manager Andoni Iraola.

"Andoni [Iraola] did a fantastic job in La Liga, a tough league, and you can see that he's already trying to imprint his own style.

"But, I think he'd probably be the same as me in saying that you need far more than two games and a pre-season to put those imprints on your team where you know they're entrenched in there.

"They've made some signings, a couple of their signings are yet to make their debuts, so I'm sure he's still shaping his team, but, yeah I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"Bournemouth away is a tough challenge, you already know that there's definitely a resilience within that club, because on the most part every pundit would've had them going down last year.

"But, they ended up being a strong opponent and competitive against everyone, so we're under no illusions about the challenge of playing them on their home ground.

"I'm looking forward to that, because it'll test us and they're kind of where we're at, at the moment."

On whether he brings fresh ideas to the Premier League

Postecoglou said he was comfortable with the idea of being seen as an innovator, but challenged the idea that he is new to the game, with a managerial career spanning over 25 years.

"I'm 57-years-old mate.

"I guess that's the unique box people still put me in, you know?

"They kind of compare me to guys that are beginning their managerial careers, but that's fine.

"If I'm seen as something that is fresh, new and exciting, then great.

"I get it, I've had an unusual journey that people can't get their heads around, but I've been doing this for a very long time, and in every role I've had [the aim] is to bring success to the club I've worked for.

"That's what I'm going to do here, and if that has an impact beyond the football club that I work for, great, because I love that kind of stuff.

"But, I'm not sure there's a direct comparison with my journey with any managers around the world.

"If you want to change you have to change, you can't just keep doing everything the same and expect a different outcome, and it's pretty obvious that I've done that everywhere I've been.

"Unless I come in and actually change things, whether that's personnel, staff or manner of playing, then what am I doing?

"I'm definitely not that arrogant to think that just me walking in will give us success, that's not how it works, you have to make meaningful change and that's what the club wanted.

"I assume by appointing me that they wanted to go in a different direction.

"That's not a reflection of people in the past, it's about whether change gets more out of people."