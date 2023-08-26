Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham: Post-Match Player Ratings

Tottenham picked up their second victory of the season with a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality stadium.

James Maddison scored his first Spurs goal in the first half, before Dejan Kulusevski swept home Destiny Udogie's cross to win all three points for the Lilywhites.

Bournemouth did have a period of sustained pressure in the second half but were unable to capitalise on this.

Maddison put Tottenham ahead after just 17 minutes, slotting the ball past Neto after an excellent pass from Pape Matar Sarr. The midfielder finished off a brilliant move which was started by Yves Bissouma.

Kulusevski opened his account for the season in the 63rd minute, showing great anticipation to beat the defender to the ball. Spurs played some lovely football and looked completely comfortable throughout.

The Lilywhites currently sit top of the table ahead of the rest of this weekend's games, whereas Bournemouth have just one point from their opening three matches.

Here are the post-match player ratings as Spurs maintained their unbeaten start to the season in Saturday's early kick-off.

Neto - 5

Neto could not do much about either goal, with both strikes going right in the corners. The Brazilian goalkeeper did make a good save to deny Richarlison, but was not called into action that much.

Max Aarons - 5

Aarons struggled with the threat of Destiny Udogie and Son Heung-Min who attacked his side relentlessly. Udogie played a one-two with Son round Aarons for the second goal.

Illia Zabarni - 6

The Ukranian defender was the pick of the Bournemouth back line, as he dealt well with Richarlison, stopping him get space in and around the box. Zabarni could have been more alert for Maddison's run in behind for the first goal.

Lloyd Kelly - 3

Kelly had a poor game at the back, picking up a yellow card at the end of the first half for a clumsy late challenge on Richarlison. The Bournemouth defender was stood still as Kulusevski drifted past him to put Spurs ahead.

Milos Kerkez - 5

The defender did well for the most part of the game to keep Spurs' right hand side quiet and defended well. However, Kerkez was ineffective going forward and did not cause Porro any issues.

Philip Billing - 4

Billing was not quite at his usual standards throughout the game, constantly giving the ball away and was very quiet. The midfielder was unable to use his physicality to hurt Spurs and did not get into any dangerous areas.

Joe Rothwell - 4

The midfielder started the game well, getting on the ball a lot and picking passes. However, as the game went on he looked a different class to the Spurs midfield who just had complete control of the match and was replaced at half time.

Ryan Christie - 5

Much like Rothwell, Christie had limited impact on the game and found it hard to deal with the physicality and skill of Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr.

Antoine Semenyo - 7

Semenyo was Bournemouth's brightest spark throughout and was a constant threat to Tottenham's defence. The winger looked dangerous and went close with a shot that smashed into the side netting.

Dominic Solanke - 4

Bournemouth's number nine struggled to get into the game and was bullied physically by Cristian Romero and Micky Van Der Ven. Solanke was much more of a threat against Liverpool and West Ham.

Justin Kluivert - 4

Much like Solanke, Kluivert found it hard to have an impact on the match and rarely got past Pedro Porro at all. The summer signing was not able to match the energy his opposite winger Semenyo had.

Substitutes

Lewis Cook (for Rothwell 46') - 6

Cook replaced Rothwell at the interval but found it hard to help his side any more than his teammate that he replaced. The English midfielder wasted a few set pieces in excellent positions.

Hamed Traore (for Christie 60') - 5

Traore was ineffective in the last half hour and did not do much more than Christie.

David Brooks (for Semenyo 73') - 6

The Welsh midfielder provided more energy to the team, but the game was already done by the time he came on. Brooks found it tricky to get into dangerous positions.

Kieffer Moore (for Billing 86') - N/A

Guglielmo Vicario - 8

The summer signing had an excellent game, making a couple of brilliant saves to keep Bournemouth from scoring. Vicario was also good with his feet, helping Spurs to build possession from the back.

Pedro Porro - 7

Porro was pretty much faultless in his new role under Postecoglou, not only defending well, but looked threatening down the right throughout. The Spanish international looks to have claimed the position over Emerson Royal.

Cristian Romero - 7

The Argentine defender has become a real leader since being named as a vice-captain and is forming a formidable partnership with Micky Van Der Ven. Bournemouth barely created a chance thanks to the aggressive defending from Romero.

Micky Van Der Ven - 9

Van Der Ven is only three games into his Tottenham career, but he already looks like he has been playing in the league for years. The young defender snuffed out every attack that Bournemouth had and did not put a foot wrong at all.

Destiny Udogie - 8

The former Udinese player has settled into the Premier League brilliantly and has been really impressive since returning from his loan. The 20-year-old was faultless defensively and also provided an assist for Kulusevski's goal in the second half.

Yves Bissouma - 7

Bissouma was crucial to Spurs being able to have complete control over the game, not letting Bournemouth's midfield get near him at all. The Mali international was crucial in the build-up to the first goal, breaking into the opposition half and passing to Pape Matar Sarr who assisted Maddison

Pape Matar Sarr - 8

The young midfielder impressed yet again after his brilliant performance against Manchester United. Sarr was all over the pitch and created the first goal, playing an exquisite pass through to Maddison who slotted the ball past Neto.

James Maddison - 9

It was no suprise that Tottenham's vice-captain received the man of the match award and he looks like he could be the signing of the summer in the Premier League. The former Leicester midfielder opened his Spurs account, latching on to Sarr's pass before flicking the ball into the Bournemouth net. Maddison was also important in helping Spurs beat the opposition's press.

Dejan Kulusevski - 7

Kulusevski had a quiet first half but came to life in the second half, scoring to secure the victory for Postecoglou's side. The Swedish international made a great run to get on the end of Udogie's cross and swept the ball into the far corner past Neto.

Richarlison - 5

Richarlison looks short of confidence at the moment in front of goal and he missed a huge chance at the end of the first half to double Spurs' lead. The Brazilian forward tried to go round the keeper and ended up losing control of the ball. Postecoglou substituted Richarlison with half an hour to play and they looked much better with Son Hueng-Min up front.

Son Heung-Min - 7

Son was not at his best today but looked more of a threat than previous games, especially when he moved into the striker position when Richarlison was substituted. The South Korean looks like a real leader since being given the captaincy at the start of the season.

Substitutes

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (60' for Richarlison) - 7

The Danish midfielder played a really important role off the bench, calming things down in a period where Spurs were under threat from Bournemouth. It still remains unclear if Hojbjerg will remain at Spurs this season, but he is an excellent option on the bench.

Ivan Perisic (59' for Sarr) - 6

Perisic was a dangerous down the left hand side and could have scored late on, dragging a shot just wide of the post. The winger was slightly lucky to not pick up a red card for a push with his forearm, but after a VAR check he received a yellow card.

Oliver Skipp (73' for Maddison) - 6

Spurs were in complete control of the match when Skipp entered the pitch and he just helped his side to see out the last 20 minutes of the game.

Giovani Lo Celso (74' for Bissouma) - 5

The Argentine struggled to get into the game, giving the ball away a number of times in good positions and did not have the same impact as Maddison.

Ben Davies - N/A