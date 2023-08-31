QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth discusses Deadline Day

With Deadline Day fast approaching, clubs will be looking to get deals done as soon as possible and most importantly, before tomorrow's deadline.

For Queens Park Rangers and head coach Gareth Ainsworth, it is not expected to be an action-packed day. However, the R's boss will not rule anything out.

Ainsworth has added needed experience to this QPR side during the window. Asmir Begovic has joined the club in between the sticks, whilst Jack Colback, Steve Cook and Morgan Fox have also arrived at Loftus Road this summer.

Paul Smyth returned to the club after an impressive spell at Leyton Orient in League Two, whilst Ziyad Larkeche joined the R's from Fulham.

Deadline Day on a Friday

Ainsworth told VAVEL about the frustrations of Deadline Day being on a Friday night.

It comes the night before QPR's trip to Middlesbrough in the Championship.

"I can't remember a Friday (for Deadline Day) in my career," he began.

"I go back to no transfer window, so I go back to when you could just move at any time.

"But since the transfer window came in, to have it on a Friday night before a game and especially at 11 o'clock, please make it 5 o'clock because we can all get on then and we can have dinner together."

With QPR playing away on Saturday afternoon, the club will travel to Middlesbrough on the day the window shuts, making any potential deals complicated.

It makes it particularly difficult for the club if players are to depart, with the squad having already travelled for the game this weekend.

"Tomorrow night is going to be horrible for all clubs," he expressed.

"The lads will be having dinner and someone will be getting a text message and thinking who's that? That will happen tomorrow at all football clubs nevermind just QPR.

"Let's see. I'm sure that somebody somewhere will be getting off the bus, going for a medical somewhere and not playing in their squad the next day.

"Hopefully it won't be QPR."

Past experience of Deadline Day

Gareth Ainsworth has not been known in past years to sign too many players on Deadline Day, if any.

During the start of his time with League One club Wycombe Wanderers, he was limited when it came to the budget at the club, meaning signings were at a minimum.

However, after the Chairboys had a change in ownership, signings became more regular, but still not to the extent of many other clubs, especially on Deadline Day.

Having now spent over ten years as a manager and having several Deadline Days to deal with, he told VAVEL what he has learnt from experience.

"I learnt after a few years," he explained.

"There's a great saying that 'comparison is the thief of joy.' If you start comparing yourself to all the other clubs, you're not going to be happy with yourself.

"I don't care what everyone else is going to do.

"It all seems to get out of hand because this club is signing this player or this club is signing this player. It doesn't matter.

"Just look at yourselves and if you're happy then don't worry about it and don't get involved in something you don't need to get involved in.

"Just because everyone else is signing someone doesn't mean that you have to.

"Some of the younger managers, and I'm not disrespecting, they'll find these windows tough.

"I've done some really good business on the last days as well as not doing anything.

Ainsworth explained that it has to be the right player if QPR are to make a last-minute move tomorrow.

"I'm not saying there's nothing happening tomorrow," he stated.

"I don't want to hype up everything for QPR fans. So let's quietly be happy with what we've got and if we can add anything at the right price and the right player at the right time I will do.

"It's got to be right for QPR and sometimes it hasn't been in the past."