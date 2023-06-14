Will the last person left at Chelsea please turn out the lights?

For a squad of 33 players, the suggestion that Chelsea ought to be more cautious when it comes to offloading players may seem counter-intuitive to some.

In fact, with several players also returning from loans this summer, there was an expectation that this would be a transfer window defined by outgoings from Stamford Bridge.

After all, it is no secret that copious new arrivals have been brought in over the past 12 months - and for hefty fees at that - which has led to an almost comically bloated squad.

Murmurings over who might leave have been discussed for some time now, only intensifying since the end of the Blues' worst campaign in over 30 years.

Add to that the sense of a fresh start under new Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino, who officially starts work on July 1 but has already been involved in conversations with Sporting Directors, and you have the perfect conditions for a clear-out beginning to emerge.

The only problem is, whilst a clear-out is evidently necessary (dressing rooms in corridors have been pointed out on multiple occasions by now), there seems to be little thought for quite how many players may be heading for the exit door.

Let's start with the ones that feel as though their futures were decided long ago.

Christian Pulisic effectively sent out a 'come-and-get-me' plea during a USMNT press conference last week, unsubtly proclaiming that "a lot of things can change".

Fellow winger Hakim Ziyech would not be a Chelsea player today had a Deadline Day paperwork mishap not scuppered his proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain, so his departure looks set to be confirmed sooner rather than later too.

​ Mauricio Pochettino will have a tough task on his hands next season (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Speaking of Deadline Day, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's return to the Premier League did not pan out as planned for either side, so a move elsewhere could well be on for the Gabon international.

Dealing with some other certainties, both Joao Felix and Denis Zakaria will be returning to their parent clubs (Atletico Madrid and Juventus, respectively) following the conclusion of their loan spells, both of which look unlikely to be extended.

N'Golo Kante's proposed move to Saudi Arabia (along with half of the footballing world) is now a formality too, with another midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, looking to be well on his way to join Treble winners Manchester City.

In the goalkeeping department, it is expected that at least one of Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy could well leave, though the former is reportedly in Pochettino's plans, according to Sky Sports.

Summer-long sagas

Moving onto some relatively likely, albeit not as certain moves, Trevoh Chalobah's future is in doubt, with Inter mooted as a potential destination; the same club is also in discussions with Chelsea over bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly, who himself only moved to England a year ago.

Kai Havertz, who just two years ago was the hero in the Champions League final, scoring the winning goal against Man City, could well be on his way out, with London rivals Arsenal reportedly interested, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The Mason Mount transfer saga already feels as though it has dragged on for a while now, as Manchester United appear the most probable suitors for the 24-year-old.

Two other English midfielders in the form of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher look as though their time in west London may be over, the club having made clear its willingness to let homegrown players depart for the purpose of 'pure profit' on the books.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been on the verge of leaving for the last two years or so, and the tributes to him from fans on the final day of 2022/23 felt like a natural end point for his time with Chelsea.

Speaking of long-serving Blues, Tiemoue Bakayoko (remember him?) still has one year remaining on his deal, but will almost certainly not be in the first-team squad next season, with the same going for Malang Sarr after his loan move to Monaco.

There are likely to be loan moves away for younger players such as Carney Chukwuemeka, Omari Hutchinson, Cesare Casadei and Andrey Santos, with David Datro Fofana also searching for a temporary move away to get some game time.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - once touted as the next big thing for Chelsea - was unable to make an impact on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, and with only 12 months left on his deal a permanent move is not out of the question.

Finally, Romelu Lukaku appears to want to play anywhere other than Chelsea next year, though whether that means Inter, Saudi Arabia, or elsewhere remains to be seen.

Caution is key

It is, admittedly, perhaps a little naïve to believe that every single one of these moves will actually come to fruition.

By the time September 1 rolls around, at least some of those names mentioned above will likely still be at Chelsea, along with those who were not mentioned.

But the fact that, at least on an individual basis, none of those named here appear to have a concrete future at the club means that the squad may well look very different - and be markedly smaller - than it currently is.

In fact, should each of the aforementioned transfers occur, Pochettino would be left with a squad of just 16 players, three of which would be goalkeepers, eight defenders and four forwards, leaving just a single midfielder - Enzo Fernandez.

Even with a few new additions, which are most likely to be up front and in the middle of the park, it would still be a monumental reduction in squad size, only adding to the turbulence of the current ownership's reign.

Chelsea should be a selling club in this window - their business over the previous two has necessitated that - but they should be careful that their desire to balance the books does not further harm a team already damaged by a tumultuous 12 months.

On top of that, the number of players who could well be off to other Premier League clubs should also ring alarm bells - strengthening rivals is the last thing that should be done, given their dreadful previous campaign.

It will be another transfer window with Chelsea in the spotlight again this summer. Only this time their mistake may not be bringing too many in, but rather letting too many go.