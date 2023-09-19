QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth previews Swansea City clash

Queens Park Rangers face Swansea City tonight in the Championship, as Gareth Ainsworth's side look to respond to defeat at the weekend against Sunderland.

Kenneth Paal gave QPR the lead inside the first 15 minutes of the game, but a red card for Jack Colback would change the game in Sunderland's favour.

Former QPR winger Jack Clarke equalised for the Black Cats just before halftime, followed by strikes from Daniel Ballard and Abdoullah Ba.

It means tonight's hosts are still without any points at home this season and will be looking to end that run at Loftus Road this evening.

Ainsworth spoke to VAVEL ahead of tonight's matchup with Welsh side Swansea City.

In search of an immediate response

QPR went into the international break on the back of an impressive 2-0 win away to Middlesbrough.

Despite a positive start against Sunderland, they could not hold on for any points in the game, which was made a difficult task for Ainsworth's side after Jack Colback's dismissal after 21 minutes of the game.

However, Ainsworth told VAVEL that confidence levels are still high at the club and that he is taking the positives from the last game.

"The boys are positive," he began,

"When I came in last year, everyone was saying this place is so negative, it's so down, there's no cohesion.

"I believe that has totally changed. It's the opposite now.

"The whack on Saturday, I will make sure these boys are back up for it again.

"It's a red card and with ten men it's going to be tough.

"They're known for their high pressing. It was a really tough ask on Saturday.

"When I walk around this place, I have got positivity oozing out of everyone. The players I've signed are absolute warriors.

"I'm loving seeing these positive fans. As a manager you got through some tough times, but consistency is my key.

"I'm not going to turn into anything else. Anyone trying to crack me or find a weakness, they're not going to.

"We didn't work on going down to ten men last week. I missed that one, I'm sorry, I just worked on an eleven and a shape that we were going to beat a team by.

"I think some managers do that for games and we did it in pre-season, but I didn't envisage that for Sunderland.

"We nailed what they were trying to do, we nailed the shape. We are this counter-attacking side and that's what we're doing."

Challenge of Swansea City

For tonight's visitors Swansea City, it has been a tough spell at the start of this season.

Just two points from their opening six games means the winless South Wales side go into this game in 22nd place.

To make matters worse, their last game was a defeat in the South Wales derby against Cardiff City.

Despite their disappointing form, Ainsworth believes it will be a tough game.

"We've got to play every team. No matter what time we play them they're good sides.

"They've spent some money this season Swansea, people don't realise they've signed some players.

"They've got Jamal (Lowe) coming back, he'll want to show his worth.

"(Josh) Tymon and (Josh) Key, these were players we looked at in the summer. Money-wise were struggled to get near that.

"They haven't clicked yet, they haven't found that right formula yet."

Ainsworth stated that he watched the South Wales derby between Swansea and Cardiff, and believes QPR can get the better of tonight's opponents.

"When it comes to that South Wales derby, I played for Cardiff City, I know what that's all about.

"That can be a curve ball when you're trying to look at things because it's all over the place.

"I saw enough to suggest that we can hurt Swansea, but they have some strengths."

QPR face Swansea in the Championship tonight, September 19, in a 19:45 BST kickoff at Loftus Road.