QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth reflects on start to Championship season

Queens Park Rangers return to Championship action this weekend when they face Sunderland at Loftus Road.

The international break has seen a number of Rangers players be given minutes on the international stage, including a senior Republic of Ireland debut for 20-year-old Sinclair Armstrong.

Lyndon Dykes, Paul Smyth and Osman Kakay also played a part for their nations, but attention turns back to club football for Ainsworth and his QPR side.

The QPR head coach spoke to the press ahead of the matchup with the Black Cats.

Early season form

Five games have passed in the Championship season.

QPR currently sit in 17th place, with six points from their opening five league games.

A 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough ensured that the R's went into the international break on the back of a win, after goals from Andre Dozzell and Jack Colback claimed the points at the Riverside Stadium.

It means QPR are on two wins and three losses from their opening five, and Ainsworth has seen improvement since their opening league game against Watford.

It ended in a 4-0 defeat at Vicarage Road, but the QPR boss can see that things have been going in the right direction since then.

"We've had a good look at ourselves," he stated.

"We know where we are. We know what we did in the Watford game. I take full responsibility as I have always done for every game.

"That Watford game we try and skew the stats a bit. Once we take them out the stat readings it looks a whole lot better.

"We know what we did and we know what we changed, and we know what was successful.

"We're really driving towards getting better at how we've been playing lately.

"I'm really pleased and proud and I think this club will surprise people this season.

"There's some reason people were putting us down, people were saying we had a bad window. That's great, say what you want to say but I know being at the helm of it all it's a pretty good place to be at the moment.

"Fans will say it's all about winning games. I disagree. I think performances is what it's about because over 46 games, you will win games. You will win a lot more than you lose and that's what we'll keep working hard on."

Praise for "sensational" Paul Smyth

Summer signing Paul Smyth was one of those who was on international duty during the last two weeks.

The Northern Ireland international came on as a substitute against both Slovenia and Kazakhstan in the Euro Qualifiers, in his first international minutes since 2021.

Ainsworth explained what it is like to have Smyth in the QPR squad.

"What's been really clear is that he puts a smile on everyone else's face," he explained.

"The energy that this boy has got is unbelievable honestly.

"He's your stereotypical youngster who has come to a Championship club, who is just absolutely buzzing. I love working with Paul.

"We have to calm him down rather than push him to do things. I'm astonished he hasn't played more in the Championship than he has but he certainly is going to under me because I rate him highly.

"I think he's been a real thorn in anyone's side this season. He'll take people on, he'll run at you.

"He's a sensational little player, very positive and just loves being part of a Championship setup and he's getting his rewards now.

"He always had it in him, it was just the belief. It's amazing this game, you as a person can make or break a player. This modern era, you can make or break them.

Back at Loftus Road

QPR face Sunderland at Loftus Road this weekend.

It will be their first home game since mid-August, and Ainsworth is hoping the fans will see the difference from their last home game.

"I'm hoping it's almost like coming home to your parents and showing them how much better you've got.

"I want the boys to go out there and show the fans what they can do. I want the fans to still have this patient understanding. I understand the frustration they've had over the years.

"The dark days of not succeeding are gone. We are succeeding."

QPR host Sunderland in the EFL Championship on Saturday, September 16, in a 15:00 BST kickoff at Loftus Road.