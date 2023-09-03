Do Leeds now have what it takes to fight for promotion?

Leeds United left their summer business right until the end following a turbulent few weeks where contractual disputes were the topic of conversation, and loan exits were the only business that seemed to be happening.

However, the Whites brought aggressive, yet considered recruitment to the last days and hours of the window, bringing in several high profile signings.

Goals guaranteed?

Certainties and football don't go together, but the signing of high scoring striker Joel Piroe from Swansea City towards the end of the window will have given Leeds fans the hope that they can become more free-scoring.

Netting 41 times for the Swans in 91 games suggests that Leeds have acquired a striker who can deliver consistently - something they had been sorely lacking with their current striking options.

The signing of Piroe could have a knock on effect for current Leeds players, too. Patrick Bamford has struggled to hit the back of the net in the previous two seasons due to injuries and lack of form, but the signing of Piroe could alleviate the pressure to score goals and provide him with some freedom on the pitch.

Joel Piroe of Leeds United warms up before the SkyBet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road, Leeds on Saturday 2nd September 2023. (Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

With Bamford close to returning from injury, Daniel Farke will soon have two strikers with differing, yet potentially complimentary skillsets at his disposal. Piroe failed to make much of an impact in Leeds' most recent game against Sheffield Wednesday operating from the 10 role, but Bamford, with his good hold up play and ball control, could fit into that role and become provider for Piroe.

Key retentions

A major topic of Leeds' window for a large period was who would stay and who would go. Big name depatures of the likes of Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra have all changed the make-up of the squad. However, Leeds have managed to fend off interest for many stars.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Luis Sinisterra who has joined AFC Bournemouth on a season long loan from Leeds United poses for a photo on September 01, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Wilfried Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and surprisingly Illan Meslier, who Leeds were expecting to depart this summer, were all retained by the club. The likes of Gnonto, who was centre stage in transfer request saga during the window, being retained is cause for optimism for Leeds and Daniel Farke.

Having a young, internationally capped attacker at their disposal in a level many would argue is below him gives Leeds United great threat going forward, and during the season could prove to be vital in mounting a promotion push.

Recurring weaknesses?

One of the reccuring themes of Leeds' transfer windows in recent years has been the lack of strengthening in the left back position. While Junior Firpo was signed back in 2021, his impact has been underwhelming at best, and injury had kept him out of large parts of last season.

What many Leeds fans hoped for would be that the club would grasp the opportunity to sign reinforcements this summer but, aside from the right footed Sam Byram, who can play on the left, the club has opted to stick with the personnel they already have.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 6: Sam Byram of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on August 6, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Could this backfire on Leeds, who have already witnessed the frailty of Sam Byram following his injury away to Ipswich? Daniel Farke signalled he was content with the cover he had in the position, and feels as though it is adequate.

Quality additions

Along with Joel Piroe, Leeds had managed to agree deals for players who many would feel are a cut above the Championship. Ethan Ampadu was first to come through the door this summer, and has proven to be a solid addition to the midfield already this season. His willingness to drive the ball forward suits Farke's style of play, which should help Leeds climb the table this season.

Loan deals for Joe Rodon and Djed Spence of Spurs, potentially influenced by technical director Gretar Steinsson's links to the North London side, have been seen as major coups for Leeds, with both having amassed a wealth of previous Championship experience.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 08: Djed Spence of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on August 08, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Leeds' late deals for Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara offer Daniel Farke different options and cover in the middle of the park, ideal for a gruelling 46 game season. Strength in depth is often a key factor to success in the Championship, and the centre of the midfield is somewhere depth is important to have.

The late addition of Jaidon Anthony to soften the blow of Sinisterra's departure may have gone under the radar somewhat, with the young winger having good experience at Championship level - Daniel Farke will no doubt be pleased he hasn't been left short in that department.

Existing personnel

During transfer windows, many fans get caught up on the new faces within the squad, and often those who have been at the club previously get overlooked. But within the group of players Leeds United already had, there is a strong blend of youth and experience, which could prove to be vital at this level.

Charlie Cresswell and Archie Gray are two young stars that could play a big part for Leeds this season, with the former having a season in the Championship at Millwall under his belt.

Alongside the youngsters, the experienced pair of Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling will have great influence within the dressing room. While they may be phased out of the starting 11 over the course of the season, the fact that they have both gained promotion from the league before could prove to be useful.

DERBY, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Luke Ayling of Leeds United , Stuart Dallas of Leeds United and Liam Cooper of Leeds United celebrate after the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park Stadium on July 19, 2020 in Derby, England (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Pascal Struijk and Illan Meslier both offer Leeds United a unique benefit. Having also had experience being promoted from this level, the pair also have age on their side and will continue to improve. This provides Leeds with a defensive spine that can develop and become better as the season progresses.

While the transfer window has had its ups and downs for Leeds United, Daniel Farke will be quietly confident that he can push his side to challenge at the top end of the league. With the international break upon us, and many key faces set to return to the squad, Leeds have the potential to mount a serious push for promotion this season.