Second season syndrome on Wearside? Sunderland AFC 2023/2024 season preview

After suffering heartache to the divisions fairytale story of Luton Town in the Championship play-off Semi-Final last season, Sunderland will be hoping their second season in English Football's second tier will be very similar to the last.

Two managers, a dazzling starlet on loan from Manchester United and horrible injury troubles pretty much sums up the Black Cats campaign last term. Following Alex Neil's departure to Stoke City in August last year, eyebrows were raised when Tony Mowbray was appointed, but the 59-year-old charmed supporters with his football and man management. If it wasn't for Luton, he would've made the Wear-siders the feel good story of the season.

Injuries to key players certainly hampered the progress of Sunderland, with Dan Ballard, Ross Stewart, Dennis Cirkin and Leon Dajaku just some of the names who spent a prolonged period on the Sunderland treatment table.

Due to these injuries, the line-up was certainly unorthodox for both legs of the play-off semi-final, Trai Hume and Luke O'Nien were both employed in defence when both are usually midfielders, whilst Patrick Roberts, Sunderland's number 10 and contributor to 12 goals last season, was forced to play full back, along with the aforementioned Hume.

Whilst the injuries became their undoing, one shining light was that of Amad Diallo. The Manchester United youngster arrived in SR5 and hit the ground running, his 13 goals and three assists in 37 appearances for Mowbray's men certainly got fans from up and down the division to sit up and take notice.

Whilst they may not have Diallo again for the forthcoming term, Sunderland fans will be hoping that players such as Jack Clarke, who revelled in his first full season on Wearside, can propel them to greater heights this time around.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Jack Clarke of Sunderland scores the third goal and celebrates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Sunderland at Deepdale Stadium on May 08, 2023 in Preston, England. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Ins and Outs

As was established by many fans, squad depth was an issue for Sunderland, so it was clear what the board needed to do in terms of bringing in reinforcements.

One of said reinforcements is former Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who has certainly shown signs of promise, like his Galactico elder sibling.

Signed on the same day Jude penned his £100m Real Madrid deal, Jobe Bellingham joined Sunderland for an undisclosed fee. Predominantly an attacking midfielder, Bellingham will add good depth to a position that only contained Elliot Embleton, Alex Pritchard and French youngster, Abdoullah Bah, who was thrust into first team action on a regular basis, due to the injury crisis.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: New Sunderland signing Jobe Bellingham at The Academy of Light on June 23, 2023 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Martin Swinney/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Australian defender Nectarios Trantis joined the club on June 8 2023, in a deal worth £300,000 to A-League side, Central Coast Mariners.

The 20-year-old appeared in all but four of the Mariners' games last season in a defence that conceded the third fewest goals in the division. He will look to add youth and athleticism at the back for the Mackems.

Speaking of depth at the back, another defender Jenson Seelt made the move from PSV Eindhoven to the North of England in the latest attempt to add strength in depth to the back line. Having appeared 33 times last season in the second tier of Dutch football and been in the matchday squad for PSV numerous times, Seelt would've picked up valuable experience that will serve him well in his first season in England.

Amid the incomings, Australian centre back Bailey Wright, who played over 100 times for the club after signing in 2020, has joined Singapore Premier League Club Lion City Sailors after three years with Sunderland. The centre back captained the club on multiple occasion's, helped the side lift the EFL Trophy in 2021/2021 and was part of the squad that secured promotion back to the second tier in 2021/2022.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Bailey Wright of Sunderland celebrates promotion to the Championship with the trophy during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leon Dajaku is another player who has departed, with the German winger heading to HNK Hajduk Split after 32 games for the North East side. Enjoying more playing time in League One, the winger contributed to seven goals in his stint in the third tier in England.

The signing that is most likely going to get fans off their seats is Portuguese striker, Luis Semedo. The striker has hit the ground running in pre-season, netting three in three for Tony Mowbray's side.

On the striker side of things, Ross Stewart's services are sought after. The Scottish frontman has hit 40 goals in 80 matches since joining the Black Cats, with 11 strikes coming last season, which was halted after a nightmare achilles injury sustained in the FA Cup away at Fulham. Despite that, recently relegated Southampton, fellow beaten play-off side Middlesbrough and Stoke City, led by former manager Alex Neil, are all interested in the frontman.

Between the sticks, Sunderland are rumoured to have agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign Nathan Bishop, to provide senior cover for Anthony Patterson, who firmly remains the Sunderland number one.

The only other senior outgoing was Carl Winchester, like Wright, he joined in 2020, during the two season's in League One, he played 66 games, scoring four goals during his stint on Wearside.

Whilst uncertainty around Ross Stewart remains, the hope amongst Sunderland fans is that some additions around the top end of the pitch could be made before Ipswich Town visit to kick off the new season on August 6.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Ross Stewart of Sunderland scores a rebounded penalty and celebrates during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Middlesbrough at Stadium of Light on January 22, 2023 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Second season syndrome on the horizon?

At any level of football, it seems that second season syndrome often hits teams after a decent first campaign. You can probably fore-go Brentford as the one's to buck the trend in the latest season, but Sheffield United from three seasons back are living proof that riding the crest of a wave doesn't always last for two 38 game seasons in a row.

There is a feeling that the overachievements of last season may have taken their toll on this young Sunderland side, nobody expected them to hit the heights that they did last season, but Mowbray won't allow for complacency and it remains to be seen how this young side will display their hunger and quality this time around.

Strongest XI

(4-2-3-1) Patterson (GK), Hume, Ballard, Seelt, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke, Semedo.

A tough season ahead

The Black Cats will certainly be looking to match, if not improve on last season's sixth placed finish, but with Leicester, Southampton and Leeds United all dropping into the league, this is shaping up to be the most competitive Championship season for years.

With young stars dotted all over the pitch, the wing wizzardry of Jack Clarke, Jobe Bellingham's athleticism and homegrown Anthony Patterson improving year on year in goal, the future certainly looks bright for Sunderland.