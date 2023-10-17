Bristol City Vs Arsenal: Womens Super League preview, Gameweek 4, 2023

Bristol City will be looking to kickstart their season when they host Arsenal at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

Bristol are looking for their first win following promotion from the Championship last season and looking to bounce back following a heavy defeat in their game against Manchester City. The 5-0 loss has left Lauren Smith's side bottom, pointless from their opening three games.

Bristol City's Jamie-Lee Naiper holding off Deyna Castellanos of Manchester City during last weekend's defeat - Photo Credit Visionhaus

Manchester City opened the scoring on 9 minutes when Jill Roord pounced on a rebound following a close range shot from Khadija Shaw hit the cross bar. They doubled their lead in the 33rd minute with Laia Aelixandri heading in after a brilliant set piece.

Five minutes later, Khadija Shaw was instrumental in the opening goal headed home following an inch perfect cross from Mary Fowler to make it three.

Their fourth and fifth goals came in the space of four minutes of first half injury time. The first from Jill Roord grabbed her second followed by a second from Khadija Shaw.

Their opponents in this encounter, Arsenal, will be looking to make it back to back wins for the first time this season after defeating Aston Villa in Match day three with two goals coming from Katie McCabe and Alessia Russo deep into second half injury time after the hosts went a goal down after A goal in the 25th minute coming from Aston Villa defender Maz Pacheco.

Arsenal's Katie McCabe celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa. - Photo Credit Stuart McFarlane

This weekend's contest between the two sides will be a warm up as they will face each other again in a couple of weeks except this time it will be in the WSL Cup group stage.

In 19 previous meetings between the two clubs Bristol have only won one, losing the other 13 matches, drawing five times. The previous meeting between the two saw Arsenal came out the winning side after putting four goals past the Bristol City goalkeeper.

The goals in that game came from Vivianne Miedema scored in the 4th minute Daniëlle van de Donk (who has since moved to French side Olympique Lyonnais Féminin) added a second just before half time. Beth Mead put the game to bed with a third on 63 minutes before Vivianne Miedema bagged her second just two minutes later.

Team News

Bristol City

Bristol City head coach Lauren Smith will be looking to make changes following the heavy defeat against Manchester city

Jamie-Lee Naiper keeps her place following outstanding performances in the opening games this season with Shania Hayles and Abi Harrison keeping their places up front.

reverting to the traditional 4-4-2 they will be looking to keeping the Arsenal strike force of Katie McCabe and Alessia Russo at bay.

Arsenal

Jonas Eidevall's side will be looking to continue their winning streak and with Lioness star Beth Mead coming back from her long term injury it wont be long before they will be back to full strength.

Last time out two goals from Katie McCabe and Alessia Russo were enough for the three points against Aston Villa and he wont be looking to make too many changes

Key Players

Bristol City - Jamie-Lee Naiper

Having only joined in the summer from London City Lionesses the 23 year old will be keen to make a mark for Bristol City.



Still only in the early stages of her career this promising talent started out with Celtic before moving to Hibernian back in 2018 where she hit the back of the net 22 times in 33 outings for the Scottish side. It would not be long before the more established sides came calling only a season passed before the lights of the Women's super league came calling with a move to Chelsea.

In two years with the blues Naiper only managed to feature twice which included a loan spell with Birmingham City. But it was a move across the capital that would spark the light in the full-backs learning and it proved to be a well calculated plan with 7 goals in 43 appearances it would long before she was on the move

Still early days in her time with Bristol it wont be long before the bright lights come calling again.

Arsenal - Katie McCabe

Following a brilliant summer with outstanding performances in the World Cup for Ireland you would think that the big clubs would of been calling upon the services of Katie McCabe.

It has been an excellent couple of months for the 28 year old who was voted Arsenal's player of the season adding to her goal of the season award for a sweet strike against Manchester City.

In a trophy haul which has seen the seen the left-back pick up league titles at three different sides and a player of the season award for Ireland it will be anyone's guess where she will end up if she is to leave the North London side.

So far this season its been as you are with scoring one of the goals in her sides 2-1 win over Aston Villa which has seen the account open this season.

Going strength to strength more goals will be coming and it will be a testament for McCabe if she will pick up more player of the season awards.

Predicted Line Ups

Bristol City

Marckese, Napier Layzell, Aspin, Struck; Powell, Connolly, Furness, Jones; Hayles, Harrison.

Arsenal

Zinsberger, Maritz, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, Catley, Little, Walti, McCabe, Maanum, Foord, Russo

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This season Ashton Gate will be the home of all Bristol City's games.

What time is Kick-off?

Kick off will be 18:45pm BST

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports