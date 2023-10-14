Manchester United vs Leicester: Women’s Super League Preview, Gameweek 3, 2023

Both sides will be looking to extend their clean 100% record in the WSL this weekend, with Leicester looking to stay on top of the table.

Leicester top of the table - not many fans or pundits expected that shout at the start of the season!

Whatever Willy Kirk is cooking up in the East Midlands is working - a side who were battling relegation last season see themselves top of the tree after two games.

How the #BarclaysWSL table looks after Gameweek Two 📈 pic.twitter.com/GT8CsHDZXo — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) October 8, 2023

They kicked off with a 4-2 win over newly-promoted Bristol City, followed by a narrow 1-0 victory over Everton. They then secured a 2-1 win over Liverpool in their midweek League Cup match.

Now, they will focus on their next game against heightened opposition, in Manchester United.

Despite losing their previous four WSL meetings against The Red Devils, Leicester will be determined to kick on and earn their first point in the competition.

Manchester United had a tough start to their European debut on Tuesday against two-time Champions League finalists PSG.

The Parisians dominated most of the first half, but Marc Skinner's team responded well after falling behind to a goal from Tabita Chawinga.

Super subs Geyse and Melvine Malard helped United to regain their composure, with Malard scoring her second goal off the bench in two games to level the score at 1-1 in the 70th minute.

In their league opener, Manchester United managed to beat Aston Villa in a come-from-behind victory.

They looked to make it two wins from two and looked secure after taking a 2-1 lead against Arsenal with goals from Leah Galton and Melvine Malard. However, Cloe Lacasse's stoppage-time equaliser denied the Red Devils all three points.

United had an impressive 5-1 victory against the Foxes last season, with Alessia Russo scoring a hat-trick and Leah Galton and Lucia Garcia also contributing a goal each.

In their most recent trip to the King Power Stadium in October 2022, the Reds secured a 1-0 win thanks to a header from Nikita Parris.

Despite a packed schedule and a trip to Paris on Wednesday, United will now shift their focus to their upcoming match against the table-topping Leicester City on Sunday, looking to extend their 9-game unbeaten streak in the WSL.

Team News

Manchester United

Hayley Ladd and Geyse are expected to start in the upcoming game on Sunday as they were named among the substitutes in the last game against PSG.

Melvine Malard is also a strong possibility to start the game after an impressive performance off the bench, scoring two goals in her last two games.

Geyse wasn't fit enough to start in the Champions League match against PSG, but the Brazilian is expected to be in the lineup against Leicester after Skinner revealed some rotation may be seen:

"You'll see some changes in this game for sure. I have gone to the bench pretty openly, to change games, and they have done very well in doing that.

"Three or four subs have scored, and without giving away too much, we have game plans to utilise everyone within this game."

Hayley Ladd focused on how important the new arrivals have been coming off the bench this season:

Manchester United still can't count on Aoife Mannion and Lucy Watson, as they both remain out from long-term injuries.

Leicester City

Remy Siemsen remains sidelined due to an ankle injury, which is expected to keep her out of action until November. Hannah Cain impressed last week, and could earn her first WSL start of the season.

Expected Line-Up

Manchester United

Earps; Blundell, Le Tissier, Turner, George; Zelem, Ladd; Geyse, Toone, Galton; Malard

Leicester

Leitzig; Cayman, Howard, Green, Nevin; Whelan, Tierney, Rantala; Cain, Goodwin, Petermann

Players to watch

Manchester United - Geyese

In Manchester United's first-ever Champions League game, the Forward was named Player of the Match. The Brazilian has been a breath of fresh air on the Red side of Manchester.

Despite only coming on in the second half, Geyse's tireless work on the right-hand-side greatly contributed to the team's momentum.

Her speed, skill, and flair suggests that she will soon get on the score sheet, as she remains in the top 99th percentile for successful take-ons with 2.37 per 90.

United will need to keep a close eye on midfielder Aimee Palmer, who was an integral part of their championship-winning squad in 2018/19.

The 23-year-old has been in top form this season, having scored two goals in three games across all competitions.

Palmer showcased her impressive skills by scoring a first-half free-kick as her side defeated Liverpool 2-1 in the League Cup on Wednesday evening.

In addition, she scored on the opening day against her former side Bristol City. With her momentum behind her, she will be a player to watch out for up against United on Sunday.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being held at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday the 15th of October.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 12pm BST.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on the FA Player.