Robert Vilahamn: The sky is the limit for Tottenham

Robert Vilahamn believes 'the sky is the limit' for Tottenham Hotspur after they beat Brighton 3-1 at the Amex Stadium. Goals from Martha Thomas, Grace Clinton and Ria Percival completed an impressive comeback on the south coast.

Vilahamn has won over supporters quickly in N17, showcasing the 'Tottenham Way' on the pitch despite a year to forget last season. Despite a slow start against Brighton - epitomised by Elisabeth Terland's early header - Spurs continued to control the match, eventually resulting in an impressive comeback against Melissa Phillips' team.

The Swedish manager provided an update on club captain Bethany England, who is not expected back soon, whilst also highlighting the importance of Spurs' squad depth.

"A little bit tricky [to say] because it's not a normal injury. She's hopefully on the pitch before the Christmas break, hopefully featuring in a few of those weeks. Everything is going to plan, so November or December," Vilahamn confirmed.

'These players are performing every week'

Spurs have had a superb start to the season, showing possessional dominance against Bristol City and Brighton. Sitting fourth in the table, the Lilywhites are enjoying their spell of good form, but Vilahamn highlighted the impressive nature of Spurs' squad depth in recent weeks.

"I'm very impressed. These players are performing every week. I've picked the same starting 11 for three games and they still have the energy to go in and make an effort in games. I'm very pleased with them and by the players in training, because sometimes the reserves win in training, so we have really good competition there as well. You need that to make sure we want to progress," he said to VAVEL.

"It's hard to count winning away at Chelsea, so I think six points from our opening three is really good, but I think the main thing is how we play football. This game today where we actually played the way we wanted to and how we dared to do it for 90 minutes. Scoring a goal in the last minute - I think that's the main thing I'm very pleased with.

"We actually played some really good football out there and the players are really brave. The points are very important for the result, but for me, the performance is the most important thing. The players are taking in what we want to do."

The win at the Amex Stadium capped off a week to remember for Spurs. Scoring 12 goals, conceding just two, and winning all three matches rarely occurs - especially for a team that were tipped to struggle this season.

Vilahamn claimed: "It's a wonderful week. I think that's what the fans from Tottenham want. Scoring goals and winning games. That's what we want to do and that's what the players want to do. It's proof that we are on a journey to do some really good stuff. We're going to lose games of course, but I think the way we dictated the game after they scored an early goal and stuck to the plan for 90 minutes and kept going, that's the most impressive thing. A goal in the early stage could affect us, but we continued to play the Tottenham way."

'We're going to be even better'

Vilahamn suggested that the main goal is European football next season, but the performances until Christmas are the priority. After their spectacular start to the season, those goals could be moved forward.

When asked about the future, Vilahamn suggested 'the sky is the limit' for Tottenham, especially as relationships continue to evolve.

"I think we can be really good. We started low when I took over. The players had a bad year last year; you could see that from their self-confidence. In eight weeks now, I think we've had some really good training and in every game, we've become better.

The players are starting to get to know each other; with Olga Ahtinen and Eveliina Summanen, you take it to another level. We still have new relations to build on, so when that happens, we're going to be even better. The sky is the limit," he said.

'She's a brilliant football talent'

Grace Clinton has slotted seamlessly into Spurs' attack since arriving from Manchester United in the summer. The on-loan winger scored her first goal for the Lilywhites with a spectacular 30-yard strike against Brighton, which ended up securing victory for her side.

Vilahamn suggested he has been impressed by the 20-year-old, who has shown her talent in training every day.

The Swede stated: "I've said before that she's a brilliant football talent. She's actually performing and dominating in this league. She's one of the best players right now performing. That kind of goal at 1-1 shows she's not afraid of anything. For me, I'm very impressed how she can keep that level at a young age.

"I'm very pleased with her. She has that shot and she's sometimes done that in training as well. In the first half, she was doing it when she was stressed, so she needs to know when to do it, and when to save energy; she's so determined to learn and she's really fun to work."