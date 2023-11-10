Ange Postecoglou confirms James Maddison and Micky van de Ven out injured until January

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed James Maddison and Micky van de Ven will both be out injured until January at the earliest.

The duo went off injured in a matter of minutes in Tottenham Hotspur's 4-1 loss at home to Chelsea in the Premier League, leaving Postecoglou searching for answers in the coming months.

Maddison has been one of the Premier League's best players this season, contributing to eight goals in eleven appearances. It led to him being considered one of the signings of the summer, but an ankle injury at home to Chelsea has ruled out for the coming weeks.

Similarly, van de Ven has transformed Spurs' defence since joining in the summer from Wolfsburg. Partnered with Cristian Romero - who is also unavailable due to suspension - he helped the Lilywhites have one of the strongest defences in the league before the 4-1 loss at home to Chelsea.

The duo will be sorely missed by Spurs, with Postecoglou confirming:

"Micky obviously with his hamstring injury, which we knew would be significant, so he is out for a couple of months for him into the new year. Maddison [is] a lot worse than we thought. He came off with an ankle injury but the next day it wasn't great, so we sent him off for a scan. Not great for him, so probably into the new year as well.

"Richarlison had the operation, which was kind of scheduled anyway. He's been battling with it from day one and, with an international break coming up, we thought it was a good time to get it done. He should only be a month, so not too long after the international break. We've got a couple of suspensions as well. Ben Davies is back but everyone else is ok."

In fact, Tottenham's resurgent defence of Pedro Porro, van de Ven, Romero and Destiny Udogie is now in shatters, with only Porro available for the match against Wolves tomorrow due to suspension and injury elsewhere. Despite the injuries, Spurs will still play the same way, with the Australian jokingly answering:

"There's always the temptation. Apart from chocolate, I'm pretty good at not giving in to temptation!"

An 'unusual night'

Tottenham's 4-1 loss was a chaotic mess from start to finish. Starting with an electric start - epitomised by Dejan Kulusevski's early strike. It soon went downhill for the hosts, with Romero's red card and injuries to two key players sending Spurs to defeat.

Despite this, Postecoglou stuck with his typical high line, even with nine players. It's drawn in speculation from around the world, with the Australian calling the match 'unusual'.

He said: "It was an unusual night. From our perspective after the game, it was hard to analyse. In the first 20 minutes, we were outstanding - probably the best we've played all year. Obviously, there were a couple of moments where we lost our discipline, which turned the game on its side. There was so much happening and so much not happening in terms of playing football that disrupted us.

"Then we went down to ten men which we coped with okay and then we went down to nine men. The supporters appreciated their efforts. Ultimately, I think that's what every supporter wants - watching every player giving it their all, but [they] were disappointed with the outcome. It was well within our grasp to come out on top so there are lessons in that as well. It's another opportunity for us to grow."

"It does [make sense]. When you take the emotion out of it, I looked a it and some of the football in the first 20 minutes was outstanding. There was a six/seven minute where we just lost our composure and we paid the price for that. The rest of the game was difficult because, after the game, there seemed to be a lot of outside intervention. It was a lot of disruption where you're just having to fight for a result.

'That's probably their biggest fear'

Van de Ven's start to life in North London was going perfectly. Electric at the back, a formidable partnership with Romero and reaping the rewards of a connection with the fanbase - symbolised by his goal away to Luton in front of the fans.

Yet now he faces over two months on the sidelines, with his painful injury against Chelsea leaving horror on those in the stands. Postecoglou suggested it is a footballer's biggest fear to get injured, but he is certain the Dutchman will come back stronger.

He stated: "For any footballer that's probably their biggest fear - the possibility of injury sort of disrupting their careers. He was disappointed, but now it's about rehabilitation and making sure he uses this time to come back strong and coming back better than ever. He's got good support in the building. Knowing Micky in the time I've spent with him, he'll leave no stone unturned to make sure he comes back even better.

"All the absences have an effect on the team. I guess the unusual one for us is when you have such a disruption in one game when we lose four or five starters in one game. If it was just Micky, you'd miss him because of the qualities he has, but it wouldn't disrupt us as much. We've got to bring in three different players in the back four and that's the biggest challenge for us."

When asked if he thinks VAR delays has an impact on muscular injuries, Postecoglou suggested:

"Oh absolutely. I'm not going to draw a direct correlation for Micky's injury. I was half tempted to throw some balls out there so they could have a kick around. That's the reason we have warm-ups. The fact there was only 47 minutes of game time in 110 minutes. That's not ideal for the kind of athletes out there, so it is a concern."