Ange Postecoglou pleased with players as Tottenham held to draw

After a brief delay to kickoff as a result of sanitation issues at the Gtech Community Stadium, Ange Postecoglou's side got off to a dream start as Cristian Romero headed home James Maddison's free kick in the 11th minute.

The Australian's jubilation was short-lived, though, as Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa fired the hosts ahead later in the half. But it was not all doom and gloom for the visitors, with full-back Emerson Royal firing home a long-range effort to draw them level just before half-time. There were no goals in the second half and Postecoglou's managerial debut with his new club saw the points shared.

The 57-year-old reflected on the events of the game with the media and drew plenty of positives from his first game in charge.

Ange Postecoglou's post-match thoughts

Postecoglou speaking on his players' performance

Last season, Tottenham players were often accused of underperforming or 'downing tools', but their new boss was pleased with how his team started the new season.

"I thought overall, pleased with the effort of the players, they gave everything, a good starting point for us.

"There was a fair bit going on in the first half and it would have been easy for the lads to lose their composure, drop their heads, but I thought they handled themselves really well.

"We controlled the game well in the second half, but we just lacked a bit of a threat in the final third, a little bit of creativity, but considering everything that happened, overall, I thought it was a good performance."

On his side holding back in the final third

Having lost their all-time leading goalscorer, Harry Kane, to Bayern Munich this week - people had questioned whether the new-look Tottenham side will lack threat in attack. Postecoglou had his say on how the players coped today in his absence.

"I just felt we played a little conservatively in the final third. It’s understandable when there are four guys making their debuts for the club, we’ve changed the way we play, the players are taking in a lot of information at the moment, it’s only natural that they’re not as free in that front third as we need them to be, but that will come."

Delighted with Yves Bissouma, and ball progression

Bissouma had a great game and was a real presence in the Tottenham midfield. Postecoglou reflected on his performance, and how his team progressed the ball.

"Bissouma has been outstanding through pre-season and was superb today. We had a lot of the ball and it was important we kept things ticking over [...] Our progression of the ball was really good, we just lacked a cutting edge. It is the stage we are at. We are trying to change the way the team plays and they are taking on a lot of information.”

An overview of the game and result

Reflecting on the game itself, and the result, the Australian reiterated his delight for how his players acted throughout the game.

"It’s a difficult place to come, particularly after conceding a penalty and an own goal, it would have been easy for us to feel sorry for ourselves, but I never sensed that from the players, they got to grips with the game again and in the end we had to settle for a draw, but I thought we looked like the team who were trying to win it.”

Player welfare comes first

Newly-appointed vice-captain Cristian Romero suffered a blow to the head early in the first half. Though he was able to continue, he was substituted in the 14th minute, having just scored a header to put his side ahead. Postecoglou gave an update on his condition and the situation.

"Romero had a head knock and the medical team were watching him the whole time. Their information was that he wasn't that steady and with his head after scoring, I'm not taking any risks in that scenario in this day and age and what we know of head injuries.

"The last person you want to be directed by is the player himself. He has no idea. The disappointing thing is that apparently we filled out the wrong form for a concussion sub.

"That is madness in this day and age. It is pretty clear why we took the guy off. It is black and white for us, we're not going to take any risks with our people when we know what the repercussions are. He seems fine but the player is not the one who knows these things.”

Impressed by the travelling fans

Any manager will tell you that the fans are like a 12th man on match day, and the new Tottenham boss was delighted with how the travelling Tottenham faithful got behind their team.

"I thought our supporters were outstanding today. It is fair to say we have put them through a bit this pre-season and all we can do is give them some hope and belief [...] Hopefully they leave the ground, maybe disappointed we weren't able to get the win, but at least seeing the players are fully committed to us trying to be a football team that makes an impact.”

Pre-match huddle the players' doing

Tottenham's pre-match huddle in front of their fans (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ahead of the kickoff, the Tottenham players gathered for their huddle in front of their travelling fans, rather than near the centre circle - a touch that many appreciated. Postecoglou insists that it was not his idea, though.

"Nah, not me mate. I have enough on my plate. It was driven by the players and I thought our supporters were outstanding today.”

Exciting times ahead?

People and pundits alike have been questioning whether Tottenham could struggle in their new era, but Postecoglou is only interested in improving and is excited about the future of the North London club.

"It’s the first game of the season, whatever we did today we know we’ll improve - we’ll have to improve from here - but it’s a good starting point.

"Hopefully what the fans saw today gave them some belief and hope that we’re on our way to creating something special."