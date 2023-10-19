Tactics, Key Battles and Strengths and Weaknesses as Tottenham prepare to face Fulham

On Monday night, Fulham will make their way to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hoping to make a dent in the unbeaten record of Tottenham, who currently sit top of the league and have been in scintillating form so far this season.

Fulham on the other hand have had a mediocre start to the season. They currently sit twelth in the Premier League. with their goal shy attack causing the biggest headache for Marco Silva's side.Strenghs and Weaknesses

Tottenham's Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

The strengths for Tottenham are for all to see this season. They are now a possession based team that like to play quick fast flowing football that keeps their opposition guessing as to where the attacks are coming from. Ange Postecoglou has installed a very high line in defence which suits the style of play so far this season, with the pace of Micky Van Der Ven at the heart of defence ready to snuff out any danger in behind.

(Photo by Henry Browne via Getty Images)

Tottenham's main strengh this season has been their attacking prowess. The Lilywhites have had a very fluid front three in Son, Kulusevski and Richarlison that interchange their positions throughout the game while James Maddison pulls the strings in the number ten role. This is coupled with there two flying fullbacks Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie that will get forward at any possible chance.

Weaknesses

Tottenhams weaknesses stem from their strenghs as you become a more attacking team you will ultimatley leave gaps for your opposition to exploit. Tottenham have been very exposed at the back at times this season and with so many attacking players this could be there downfall.

Fulham's Strengths and Weaknesses

Fulham's strength is their central midfield area with their powerhouse midfielder Joao Palhinha always ready to both break up and start attacks. In defence, Fulham have been fairly solid conceding only 4 goals in their last 5 league games. The centre back partnership of Tim Ream and Issa Diop have been commanding with the fullbacks getting forward as much as possible.

(Photo by Rob Newell via Getty Images/Camera Sport)

Fulham Weaknesses

Fulham's weakness has been very clear this season. The loss of Alexander Mitrovic in the summer has left Fulham toothless in attack, with the arrival of Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore have not worked and they have only registered one goal between them this season.

Game Tactics

Tottenham Tactics

Tottenham will be dominant in possession and look to use their attacking players to overwhelm their opponents. Tottenham will employ a 4-2-3-1 formation with a high line of defence to squeeze Fulham further back towards there own goal.

Fulham Tactics

Fulham will look to sit back and hit Tottenham on the counter attack using their wide players in the form of Willian and Harry Wilson to exploit the space left by the Tottenham fullbacks. Fulham use a 4-3-3 formation which can change to a 4-2-3-1 when attacking with Andreas Pereira playing further forward when Fulham have the ball.

Recent Form

Tottenham Recent Form

Tottenham currently sit top of the league on goal difference from Manchester City and are only one of two teams left unbeaten. Their record reads played eight won six drawn two and lost none. scoring eighteen and only conceding 8.

Fulham Recent Form

Fulham have started the season in inconsistent fashion currently sitting 12th with a record of three wins two draws and three defeats. scoring eight and conceding 13.

Head to Head Form

The head to head record for Fulham is pretty bleak, they have'nt won in the league in there last eight attempts and the last time they did win was a 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage back in 2013.

Key Battles

James Maddison vs Joao Palhinha

If Maddison can get in those little pockets of space between the midfield and the defence Tottenham will be able to create chances. However, Palhinha is a master of breaking up play and is one of the leading players for tackles and interceptions.

(Photo by Marc Atkins via Getty Images)

Willian vs Pedro Porro

This battle is all about how far Willian can push Porro back towards his own goal and make him defend if so then it will be a stiff task for Porro. On the other hand, if Tottenham's Porro can push Willian back it will stifle one of Fulham's main attacking threat.

(Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Predicted Outcome

All the evidence of this season so far points to an easy victory for Tottenham, they are unbeaten and with all the confidence in the world after the arrival of Ange Postecoglou. I don't see many pundits or experts pointing to a Fulham victory.