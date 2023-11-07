Ange Postecoglou: I'm "really proud of my players"

In another bonkers Tottenham Vs Chelsea game that had everything from the good the bad the ugly and the ridiculous in that order where Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham team were sensational for the first 20 minutes but then managed to go down to nine men and lose 4-1. It all started so well Taking the lead through a deflected Dejan Kulusevski in the sixth minute.

Son almost made it 2-0 in the 14th minute but was adjudged offside by VAR, it was then Chelsea's turn to have a goal disallowed with Raheem Sterling Falling foul of a VAR check for handball.

The game turning point came in the 33rd minute with the sending off of Cuti Romero for a rash challenge in the box on Enzo Fernandez that resulted in a sending off and penalty being given that was duely converted by Cole Palmer.

After another VAR check Nicolas Jacksons goal was ruled out for a Stirling offside, then on the stroke of halftime more trouble for Tottenham as first Maddison goes down holding his ankle then Van Der Ven pulls up sharply with a hamstring issue.

After the break things didn't get any better for the lilywhites as Destiny Udogie saw red for a second bookable offence in the 55th minute putting Tottenham down to nine men. This wasn't the end of the madness though as once they went down to nine men Tottenham decided to employ an extreamley high defensive line which frustrated there opponents for long perionds.

That was until the 74th minute when Stirling broke the offside trap and passed across for Jackson to tap home. This wasn't the end of the drama as three minutes later Tottenham thought they had got back level through Eric Dier but his far post volley was rightly ruled ofdside by yet another VAR.

Chelsea Wrapped up the proceedings in injury time with Jackson scoring there third and forth to make the scoreline look far more comprehensive than it actually was.

Ange Postecoglou post match comments

On injuries to Maddison and Van Der Ven,

"He [Maddison] got a knock on the ankle," Postecoglou said. "We were down one man already. It made sense to make a couple of changes at that point." Regarding Van de Ven's injury, Postecoglou said: "It's too early. With Micky it's a pretty significant one."

On VAR and the sending off's,

“Some of it is self inflicted because if we come out every week complaining about decision that is what will happen, every decision gets forensically checked and we will be sitting around for a long time in every game trying to figure out what is going on.

“I don’t like it but I am probably in the wilderness with that because I keep getting told that’s where we want to go. I am too old school, I’ll respect the referee’s decision right or wrong. But it is the way the game is going.”

He added: “There will be a forensic study of every decision out there, I think that is the way the game is going and I don’t like it. If you look at all that standing around we did today, maybe people enjoy that sort of thing but I’d rather see us playing football.”

“This constant erosion of the referee’s authority is where the game is going to get, they are not going to have any authority. We are going to be under the control of someone with a tv screen a few miles away.

“The decision is the decision. In 26 years I have had plenty of bad decisions, I have had plenty fall in my favour. It is what it is.”

On his teams performance,

He said: “Disappointed by the result but really proud of the players, they gave everything and that is the positive we will take. We were very close to getting an equaliser a couple of times and it shows their spirit. The red card affected the game.You have to accept the referee’s decision, that is how I grew up."