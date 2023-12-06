Declan Rice demonstrates superb "leadership" via Mikel Arteta post-Luton Town

And breath everyone… Arsenal placed their standard in the middle of Kenilworth Road as they extended their lead at the top of the table to five points. The Gunners were moments away from slipping on the metaphorical banana skin of low-lying Luton Town. Declan Rice rejected the idea of that as he rose to connect with a Martin Odegaard cross to send the travelling fans into a state of delirium.

The North-London side struggled to execute their game plan and were tactically marshalled by the Hatters. Defensive frailties were on display, more specifically the goalkeeping between the Arsenal goalposts. Luton capitalised instinctively on a calamitous error at a corner from David Raya through Elijah Adebayo. Eight minutes later, Luton found themselves in the unprecedented position of leading the game 3-2, as Raya allowed a Ross Barkley shot to sneak under his body. Despite this, Mikel Arteta was euphoric as he charged down the touchline celebrating Declan rice’ header in the 97th minute of the match. Followed are the reflective comments of Arteta after he suppressed his excitement:

The Spaniard did not shy away from the predominant picture that Luton Town made life extremely difficult for the Gunners:

“Credit to Luton for the incredible atmosphere they created, the way they played, the way they were coached they made life really difficult for us, but we found a win.”

Champions mentality

Fixture congestion is a tough issue to tackle during the festive period. Coping with the Champions League and Premier League fixtures is mentally draining and physically demanding on the club. Arsenal’s campaign in the historic domestic competition of the FA Cup is underway in less than five weeks, which will put further strain on the players. Starring down the barrel of the bleak reality of being 3-2 down in the boisterous and intimidating atmosphere of Kenilworth Road has made the result that much sweeter:

“Playing every three days and you have to win every game and every game, the demands are there. It is the way they go about it, how much they want it.”

As the classic cliché goes 'the best teams always find a way to win'. Although we hear this so often, there is no doubt that this statement holds a weight of truth behind it. Remember Vincent Kompany’s wonderful strike at the Etihad in a must win encounter against Leicester City? You sure do, a moment which is the epitome of that cliché. Despite this match taking place in only the fourth month of a nine month season, this result could be the fine margins between rejoice with silverware or dismay without. To turn one point into a precious three is a recipe for success according to the 46-year-old:

“We don’t want to draw; we want to win! That drive, that energy, that risk and emotion that we put [on] the pitch, you can sense it. I think we should have scored before with the chances that we had, but we didn’t. We tried hard until the end and got rewarded.”

The debate rages

However, in the midst of the rejuvenation, Raya will no doubt be breathing a sigh of relief as he was bailed out by his teammates. Debate between himself and fellow counterpart Aaron Ramsdale will no doubt carry on burning away, as Arteta’s number one choice goalkeeper has poured an accelerant on the fire with his woeful showing. Although Arteta was quick to question the team collectively when questioned on the matter:

“We have to defend better the situations as a team. There are certain things leading to the goals and it’s not about blaming, we have never done it, and we’re not going to do it now. It’s about how the team reacts to that, because it’s going to happen, and I love that response.”

Brazilian Jesus was instrumental in Arsenal securing a victory in a chaotic encounter. Registering a goal and assisting tonight, alongside some genius match awareness for the first arsenal goal. Full of praise was Arteta for the striker who joined from Manchester City in 2022:

“He looked really lively today, really active and caused them a lot of problems. He was really mobile, a constant threat and scored a good goal. He was involved in many positive actions for the team as well, so I think we are getting the best out of him."

£100 mil, bargain?

English midfield superstar, Declan Rice, scored his second at-the-death winner for his newly acquainted side after joining for £100 million during the summer transfer window. While also finding the back of the net against boyhood club Chelsea FC, he sparked a late comeback to snatch a draw. Three massive goals so far for his new London club and his manager is confident of at least one more:

“He’s scored three. He has one more to go, so it will happen, I don’t know when, but it will happen. He had an incredible game again; the leadership, the quality that he’s showing every week and every game, he’s getting better every week. He’s got that smell and ability to put the ball in the back of the net.”

A valiant Luton Town team will be able to hold their heads up high and extract many positives which they can implement in their games moving forward. Nevertheless, Arsenal fans far and wide will sleep soundingly tonight, if adrenaline does not keep them awake, as they now hold a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League tree. A truly wonderful time of the year as the Arsenal steam train powers along.