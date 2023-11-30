Brentford vs Luton Town: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 14, 2023

Two of English football's success stories in recent history meet in the top-flight for the first time on Saturday as Brentford welcome Luton Town to the Gtech Community Stadium

When the League Two season concluded in 2009, no one could have foreseen the roads these clubs would tread. The Bees had just lifted their first league title in a decade while Luton, their opponents on the day, watched on with contrasting emotion having been relegated from the Football League.

A decade-and-a-half on, the clubs' rise to the summit of England's football pyramid is admirable and creates for a fascinating viewing, with the fixture a benchmark for all clubs that a place in the Premier League is more than attainable, irrespective of stature.

Brentford enter the weekend on the back of consecutive defeats either side of the international break. Arsenal's 89th-minute winner last Saturday condemned them to their second league defeat at home of the campaign, a tally that levels last season's total with 11 home matches remaining.

Luton are starting to settle into the division and their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace will be a huge confidence booster. While the Hatters are outside of the relegation zone due to Everton's 10-point deduction, performances against Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Manchester United show that they're more than capable of competing.

If they are to secure maiden back-to-back Premier League wins, a first win away at Brentford since September 1992 is required. However, their recent record isn't one to boast about, with five defeats without scoring in their previous six meetings, including a 7-0 thrashing at Griffin Park in November 2019.

Team News

Brentford

Thomas Frank is optimistic that his hefty injury list will reduce in weight over the coming weeks.

Mikkel Damsgaard edges closer to a return after playing 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Bournemouth this week, which is the 23-year-old's first minutes since undergoing knee surgery in September.

Mathias Jensen will not be involved as he recovers from an adductor problem that kept him out of the Arsenal defeat, whereas Mads Roerslev is available again. Nathan Collins was another notable absentee after sustaining ankle ligament damage on international duty but remains unavailable.

Rico Henry (ACL), Kevin Schade (adductor), and Aaron Hickey remain long-term absentees, alongside the suspended Ivan Toney, while Josh Dasilva continues to make a steady recovery from a hamstring injury and is not expected to feature.

Luton Town

Luton are one of a number of clubs plagued with a long injury list.

Dan Potts (hamstring), Mads Andersen (hamstring), and Reece Burke (hamstring) are all long-term absentees, with Burke the closest to a return as he is training individually. Marvellous Nakamba is not expected to feature due to injuring his knee while with Zimbabwe.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has returned to full training but this fixture may prove to have come too soon for him to be involved. Cauley Woodrow continues to recover from a calf problem and could return to the squad on Saturday.

Rob Edwards will have Issa Kabore at his disposal again after the Burkina Faso full-back missed last weekend's win due to a concussion sustained during on international duty.

Predicted Line-ups

Brentford

Flekken; Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Janelt; Onyeka, Norgaard, Yarmoliuk; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa.

Luton Town

Kaminski; Mengi, Lockyer, Osho; Kabore, Mpanzu, Barkley, Bell; Townsend, Morris, Ogbene.

Key Players

Brentford: Yehor Yarmoliuk

Bereft of midfield options against Arsenal, Thomas Frank took the leap of faith to make Yarmoliuk Brentford's youngest top-flight starter since March 1947.

Against a midfield comprising Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Leandro Trossard, the 19-year-old held his own and showed that his start was a just reward for his impressive substitute performances before the international break.

Yarmoliuk has shown himself to be a high-octane, box-to-box midfielder that isn't afraid to throw his weight around. He reads the game well and will be aggressive in his pressing, aiming to blindside an opponent to retrieve the ball.

Due to a number of injuries, Brentford have lacked an adept ball carrier and in Yarmoliuk they have a player that brings excitement. Against Liverpool he completed four dribbles out of six attempted, which ranked sixth in the division that weekend, despite being introduced to the game in the 72nd-minute.

With Jensen a confirmed absentee and Damsgaard nearing a return, this will be a big opportunity for the Ukrainian to stake another claim for a place in Brentford's line-up.

Luton Town: Chiedozie Ogbene

Quickly becoming a fan-favourite in Bedfordshire since his arrival from Rotherham in the summer, Ogbene will look to build upon his current form against familiar opposition this weekend.

A former player of Brentford, who granted him his chance in English football after signing from Limerick in 2018, the 26-year-old made nine substitute appearances in red and white before moving on a year-and-a-half later.

Ogbene will pose a key role for the Hatters as they look to capitalise of their opponent's defensive woes, particularly at left-back. With Janelt anticipated to start, the winger's great speed and trickery will cause the German an array of problems, and should he get free then he is capable of create big chances with his crossing ability.

Luton are proving to be team not to be underestimated and Ogbene will be at the heart of any threat. Despite having one goal and one assist to his name this season, Thomas Frank's side will need to monitor the Republic of Ireland international closely.

Match Information

Where is the game being played?

Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 (GMT) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

How can I watch?

This fixtures is not being broadcasted live in the United Kingdom.