Arsenal 2-1 Wolves: Gunners hold on to move four clear at the top

Arsenal held off a late resurgence from Wolves to remain top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Gary O'Neil's side.

The home side got off to the perfect start with under six minutes played when Bukayo Saka slotted home past Jose Sa. It soon got even better for the Gunners, who doubled their lead in the 13th minute thanks to a brilliant strike from captain Martin Odegaard.

After the restart, Arsenal had plenty of opportunities to add to their advantage but were unable to do so. Matheus Cunha pulled a goal back for Wolves late on to give the away side hope. However, the Gunners held on for a third victory in the space of a week.

The win sees Mikel Arteta's side move four points clear at the summit ahead of Manchester City's game against Tottenham on Sunday.

Story of the match

Following their 6-0 thumping against RC Lens on Wednesday night, Kai Havertz was the only player to drop out of the starting eleven with Belgian international Leandro Trossard taking his place. Declan Rice and club captain Martin Odegaard joined Trossard in the midfield three.

Meanwhile, for Wolves, Gary O'Neil made four changes to the side that lost 3-2 away at Fulham. Experienced defender Craig Dawson returned from suspension to start alongside Max Kilman and Toti at the back. Rayan Ait-Nouri was missing through injury meaning Hugo Bueno started in his place at wing-back.

Finally, in midfield, Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina were both suspended having each picked up their fifth yellow card against Fulham. Tommy Doyle and Boubacar Traore came in to replace the duo.

It didn't take Arsenal long to get going as with just six minutes on the clock, the home side broke the deadlock. Following some great build-up play, Takehiro Tomiyasu played through Bukayo Saka, who rolled the ball home from close range. His fifth Premier League goal of the season.

The Gunners, as expected, continued to dominate and not long later, doubled their advantage. Oleksandr Zinchenko played a brilliant one-two with Gabriel Jesus before crossing to Odegaard, who found the back of the net with an elegant finish. A second goal in two games for the captain.

The home side almost added a third on 20 minutes when Trossard latched onto Odegaard's cross before being denied by Wolves 'keeper Jose Sa. However, that proved to be Sa's final impact of the game, who came off injured midway through the first half and replaced by Daniel Bentley.

Wolves struggled to get out of their own half as Arsenal were determined to add to their 2-0 lead. Gabriel Martinelli saw his shot blocked by Kilman before Trossard's first-time effort was once again blocked.

Meanwhile, up the other end, Gary O'Neil's men threatened for the first time. Tommy Doyle delivered the ball into the penalty area towards Toti, who was unable to latch onto the cross.

However, in the 37th minute, Arsenal broke away on the counterattack as Saka found Martinelli in space down the left-hand side before hitting the post. Moments later, the ball fell to Declan Rice on the edge of the area but the midfielder's shot deflected wide.

Deep into added time, Odegaard set away Jesus, whose shot was straight at Bentley before a few minutes later, Martinelli set up Trossard but the Belgian could only fire wide. Nonetheless, the Gunners went in at the break two goals to the good and in full control.

A nervy ending

Arsenal had an early opportunity at the start of the second half to make it 3-0 but Jesus was unable to convert Tomiyasu's cross. Meanwhile, on 53 minutes, Wolves threatened for the first time as Matheus Cunha found space inside the Arsenal penalty area before seeing his effort kept out by David Raya.

With Wolves trailing 2-0, O'Neil made a double substitution which saw Hugo Bueno and Jeanricner Bellegarde make way for Matt Doherty and Pablo Sarabia respectively. Midway through the second half, Rice came close to scoring for Arsenal but could only strike wide of the target.

Mikel Arteta brought on Eddie Nketiah in place of Jesus in what was Arsenal's first substitution of the game. With the second half short of opportunities, Saka almost scored his second of the afternoon but his curling effort struck the woodwork.

Kai Havertz was introduced in the latter stages in place of Martinelli before minutes later, Tomiyasu hobbled off with Ben White replacing the Japanese international. The home side had a chance to wrap up the three points but Trossard was denied by Bentley.

However, with four minutes to go, Wolves pulled a goal back to make it a nervy ending at the Emirates. A mistake from Zinchenko was latched onto by Cunha, who fired home to halve the deficit.

The Gunners almost responded straight away as Odegaard played through substitute Nketiah but the forward could only strike the post. Despite the late pressure from Wolves, Arsenal held on for an important three points to remain top of the Premier League table.

Player of the Match - Martin Odegaard

Since recovering from a hip injury, Martin Odegaard has been a welcoming return to the side and the captain's importance for the Gunners was shown once again today.

After scoring against Lens on Wednesday night, the Norwegian followed that up against Wolves with a well-taken finish. Odegaard dominated in midfield for the Gunners and helped create numerous opportunities with some brilliant passing to the likes of Saka and Martinelli.