Brentford 0-1 Arsenal: Havertz header sends resilient Gunners to Premier League summit

Arsenal were made to work incredibly hard to overcome a defensively resilient Brentford side, but a late Kai Havertz header was enough to seal three points and send them top of the league.

After a slow start to the game, with chances few and far between for both sides, Arsenal gradually began to apply the pressure on Brentford.

Leandro Trossard had an early chance but his effort from outside the box was fired well over the bar and failed to challenge Mark Flekken in goal.

A series of mistakes by Aaron Ramsdale caused some heart-in-mouth moments for the Gunners, but his teammates were able to rectify his error to keep the score level.

Not long later Gabriel Jesus failed to convert two good chances, which felt like golden opportunities for Mikel Arteta's side to take the lead at a pivotal time.

It was only a minute or so later, however, that the away end erupted as Arsenal thought that they had found a goal to put them ahead. Jesus received the ball from Bukayo Saka and his header was palmed into the path of Trossard, who headed it into an open net.

Their celebrations were short-lived, however, as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) deemed Trossard to be offside, and ruled out the goal - which saw the half end with the game level at 0-0.

There were early chances for both sides in the second half, but neither team were able to capitalise and forge ahead in the game.

In a moment of madness, Eddie Nketiah almost dispossessed Flekken on the goal-line, but the Dutch shot-stopper was able to recover and launch a counter-attack for his side.

Arsenal relied on another goal-line clearance to keep them in the game as Oleksandr Zinchenko denied a strong Neal Maupay header.

As the game looked to be drawing to a somewhat dull conclusion, substitute Havertz got on the end of a Saka cross at the far post and headed home to score his first non-penalty goal for Arsenal, and give them a hard-fought lead.

The game concluded without much more drama as Arsenal secured the three points, a result which sees them go top of the table following the earlier draw between Man City and Liverpool.

Story of the game

Frank made three changes to the Brentford side who lost 3-0 away to Liverpool last time out, which saw a first Premier League start handed to Ukrainian midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk.

There was also a change in system for the hosts, who opted for a traditional back four as opposed to the back five that they tried, and failed, to utilise last time out.

Arteta also made three changes to his side, who beat Bournemouth 3-1 last time out, including the much-anticipated return of Gabriel Jesus, while Ben White was able to make the bench.

The game got off to a fairly even, though uneventful, start as neither side really looked to be taking control of the game, nor did either team create any chances of note in the opening exchanges.

The first big chance of the match fell to Leandro Trossard who received the ball on the edge of the penalty area from Bukayo Saka following an Arsenal corner, but his resulting shot blazed well over the bar.

A few minutes later the spotlight was on Aaron Ramsdale, who made a calamitous error with the ball at his feet. He took far too long and was dispossessed by Yoane Wissa but, thankfully for Ramsdale and Arsenal, Declan Rice was in position to clear Bryan Mbeumo's shot off of the line.

In somewhat similar fashion to Trossard earlier in the game, Christian Norgaard received the ball outside the box and launched a powerful strike goal-wards, but failed to keep his effort on target.

Arteta was becoming increasingly animated on the touchline, showing his disapproval of his side's seeming insistence on playing out of the back.

He was almost immediately justified in his complaints as Ramsdale made another error, this time throwing the ball into the ground and to a Brentford play, rather than cleanly to a teammate. Arsenal were, perhaps fortunately, eventually able to clear it away.

Arsenal were doing well at stretching the pitch to its full extent and applying plenty of pressure in the final third but seemed totally unable to penetrate the low block of Brentford.

Jesus had a good chance approaching half-time, after excellently creating space to shoot in the box - but it was an underwhelming finish that failed to challenge Flekken.

The Brazilian had another chance just moments later as his long-range effort was deflected off of Kristoffer Ajer, forcing Flekken into a vital save. Arsenal now looked well in control.

The Gunners thought they had found the lead as Trossard headed the ball into an open net after Jesus' own header was saved, but the Belgian was adjourned to be offside after a lengthy VAR check.

Brentford were made to defend another chance from the visitors following their disallowed goal but shortly after, the referee brought the half to an end, with nothing to split the sides.

Second half

As the teams emerged from the tunnel for the second half, neither side had made any changes at the early juncture, as they both looked to edge the second half to earn a result.

Arsenal had an early chance as Saka broke away down the right-hand side, but Martin Odegaard was unable to control his powerful cross as the ball deflected behind for a goal kick.

At the other end, Bryan Mbeumo had a great chance to give the Bees a lead after being played through against Ramsdale, but his shot was off-target.

Arsenal were still largely controlling the game and exerting plenty of pressure in the attacking third, but still proved completely unable to break down the Brentford defence and looked out of ideas at times.

In the 70th minute, Flekken almost made a similar mistake to that of Ramsdale earlier, but did well under pressure from Nketiah and was even able to launch a dangerous counter-attack for his side.

Despite it looking like a promising chance for the hosts, Ramsdale made a simple save to bring the counter-attack to an end.

A short while later, Brentford had one of their best attacks of the game and thought that they had found a goal as Neal Maupay rose to head the ball goal-ward, but an exceptional goal-line clearance from Oleksandr Zinchenko denied the Frenchman and kept the sides level.

With a little over ten minutes remaining in the game, Rice fired a thunderous effort towards goal, but his effort was narrowly deflected behind for a corner, which ultimately came to nothing.

As we were nearing the end of the game, and it looked as though Arsenal may waste a huge opportunity to go to the top of the Premier League, Saka delivered a cross to the far post where Havertz was waiting to head it home and earn the Gunners an unquestionably huge lead.

Shortly after the goal, the referee brought the game to an end as the away end roared, with the Gunners now in prime position in the league.

The hosts should feel no shame, however, as their defensive, and all-round, display was very impressive and, on another day, would have been enough to win.

Player of the match - Declan Rice

Declan Rice put in a high-quality performance and was crucial in his side's win tonight, as has become a common theme in recent games.

From his goal-line clearance in the first half to his excellent passing and defensive work, he was involved at all times throughout the game and continues to prove that he is well worth the high fee that Arsenal paid to acquire his services in the summer.