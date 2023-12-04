Luton Town vs Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 15, 2023

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side will be hoping to make it six wins in a row in all competitions when they travel to Luton on Tuesday night. Having narrowly overcome Wolves 2-1 on Saturday, the Gunners face another stern test in their pursuit of the Premier League title against a Hatters side sitting just outside the relegation zone.

Since gaining promotion to the top flight back in May, Rob Edwards' side have had a tough start to the campaign but are now beginning to pick up some important results. Despite losing three consecutive away matches, the Hatters' recent home form has seen them pick up a point against Liverpool and a win over Crystal Palace.

The last time these two sides faced each other was all the way back in Boxing Day of 1991 in which Luton won 1-0. Club legend Mick Harford scored the only goal of the game against a Gunners side which featured the likes of Tony Adams, Ian Wright and David Seaman.

It is sure to be an interesting match at Kenilworth Road between two sides at completely different ends of the table. Can the league leaders carry on their good momentum or will Luton spring a surprise?

Team News

Luton Town

The Hatters may potentially be without their club captain Tom Lockyer and fellow defender Teden Mengi for the visit of Arsenal after both were forced off in the weekend defeat to Brentford. However, in his pre-match press conference, Edwards mentioned that he is set to make a decision tomorrow on whether to include the duo.

Elsewhere, midfielder Marvellous Nakamba (knee) is a doubt whilst Arsenal loanee Sambi Lokonga is back to full fitness but is ineligible to face his parent club. Alfie Doughty missed the Brentford game due to a hip injury but is closing in on a return to the side.

Mads Andersen (thigh), Reece Burke (thigh) and Cauley Woodrow (calf) all remain out but the trio are likely to make a return in the coming weeks.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is a potential absentee for the trip to Luton after the Japanese international was withdrawn in the closing stages of the Wolves game with a possible injury concern. A late call will be made on Tuesday by Mikel Arteta to decide if Tomiyasu will feature.

The right-back has been in excellent form for the Gunners recently, picking up three assists in two games. However, should he not be included, Ben White is available to slot into the starting eleven having been back to full fitness following his return from injury.

Elsewhere, Fabio Vieira (groin), Thomas Partey (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (knee) and Jurrien Timber (knee) continue to remain sidelined.

Likely Line-Ups

Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Kabore, Mpanzu, Barkley, Giles; Brown, Ogbene; Morris

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Key Players

Luton: Jacob Brown

Having been named as a substitute in the past four matches, forward Jacob Brown has still managed to contribute off the bench. The Scottish international scored the winner against Crystal Palace before following that up a week later with a goal away at Brentford albeit they lost.

Brown arrived at Kenilworth Road in the summer from Championship side Stoke City, a club where he made a name for himself. However, he has taken time to adjust in what is his first season playing in the top flight. It is surely only a matter of time until the forward earns a start and it may well come against Arsenal.

It is no question that Bukayo Saka is a very important player to the Arsenal team as the forward continues to shine for his boyhood club. Despite struggling with a thigh problem in October, the Englishman has recovered and played a key role in helping the Gunners rise to the top of the Premier League table.

Saka has three goals and four assists in Arsenal's last five matches and is proving a nightmare for opposition defenders with his pace and tricky feet. Kenilworth Road is a difficult place to go to, which sides such as Liverpool have learnt the hard way so Arsenal will be hopeful that their number seven is on top form.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will be played at Luton's Kenilworth Road stadium, which has a capacity of 11,500.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Kenilworth Road will be at 20:15 GMT.

How can I watch?

The game will be shown live on Amazon Prime and can be watched by signing up to a 30-day free trial. Alternatively, highlights from the match will be uploaded onto the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

VAVEL UK will also be providing written content, including a match report and post-match analysis pieces.