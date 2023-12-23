Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal: Gunners stay top at Christmas after pulsating draw

Jurgen Klopp asked for a noisy Christmas bash and he certainly got one. In fact, the home crowd only fell silent — mostly in disbelief — in the 73rd minute when Mohamed Salah led a Liverpool counter and Trent Alexander-Arnold could have won the game for the hosts but drove his shot against the crossbar.

It was far from the nightmare before Christmas but Alexander-Arnold will certainly play that moment over and over again in his head during the next few days.



That was the big chance for Klopp’s team to leap into first place in the Premier League and the Liverpool manager dropped to his knees as the opportunity passed his team by.

So, instead, it is Arsenal who will sit top at Christmas. They did not manage to claim a first win at Anfield in 12 years but they did succeed in laying out their credentials. Mikel Arteta’s side dominated the first half after taking a fourth-minute lead through Gabriel and played with class and composure.

Declan Rice was supreme at the base of the visitors’ midfield. Both him and Martin Odegaard conducted proceedings for much of the opening 45 minutes. This was a more complete performance from Arsenal than when they squandered a two-goal lead at this venue in April.

It was not all plain sailing for them, though. Liverpool equalised just before the half hour when Salah finished emphatically past David Raya and the hosts were improved, especially in the second half, and Arsenal had to deal with increased pressure.

That’s when Gabriel and William Saliba, Arsenal’s centre-backs, excelled and, in truth, all four central defenders on show had impressive displays with Liverpool’s defensive duo of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate also putting in commanding performances.

Liverpool were left to settle for a second successive home league draw, following last weekend’s stalemate with Manchester United, but this was a very different affair. Klopp’s men were much-improved and they had to be because this was a pulsating game that hardly relented at all.

Arsenal may have emerged from Anfield with the same share of the spoils as United did but Arteta’s side were far tougher opponents and came to play rather than simply contain.

Both teams may have felt harshly done by when VAR failed to intervene for their cause — Odegaard handled in his own area while Kai Havertz was felled in the Liverpool box — but it could be said they evened each other out.

Maybe the true winner of this game was Manchester City who will return back from Saudi Arabia after winning the Club World Cup in Jeddah this weekend having not been left too far behind in the title race which remains an intriguing battle.

Story of the game

Anfield was cacophonous in the build-up to this battle but it felt like Arsenal were the team to feed off the crowd’s energy. The visitors launched their first dangerous attack within 60 seconds with Odegaard playing wide to Bukayo Saka and his cross being palmed out by Alisson to Gabriel Jesus whose goalbound shot was deflected over.

Two minutes later Havertz won a free-kick on the left and Odegaard curled it into the Liverpool penalty area. Four Arsenal players started offside before running back onside and Gabriel timed his movement perfectly to meet the ball and guide it past Alisson.

The travelling supporters, at the far end of the stadium, celebrated wildly. The journey north on the day before Christmas Eve for an early evening kick-off was one not made light-heartedly but they had their reward pretty swiftly.

Their team were dominant in those early exchanges as Liverpool struggled to maintain possession. Nevertheless, Klopp’s team do not go long without creating chances and Salah volleyed an effort into the side-netting at the back post when he might have done better.

Arsenal were also lucky to escape when Odegaard got away with what looked like a handball. The Arsenal captain slipped as Salah played the ball and it clipped his out-stretched arm. That was the only mishap Odegaard was involved in during an imperious first half.

Yet Liverpool did manage an equaliser against the run of play on 28 minutes. Alexander-Arnold pinged a brilliant pass out to the right over the head of the back-pedalling Oleksandr Zinchenko and Salah collected it. He teased the Arsenal full-back, jinked in onto his right foot and then unleashed a shot that flew past Raya.

The game only intensified from there. Saka barged into Kostas Tsimikas, who to that point had done well containing the Arsenal winger, and the defender flew over the touchline and took out Klopp. The Liverpool manager fell on top of his player and soon enough Tsimikas was in an ambulance with a suspected broken collarbone.

Arsenal finished the half strongly, with their midfield again on top. Saka was released behind Van Dijk, took the ball around Alisson but was forced wide and the ball ran on to Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian could only drag his shot wide, however, as Arteta stared on in disbelief.

His team had to remain strong as Liverpool were rejuvenated after the break. The hosts best spell of the game came in the 15 minutes at the start of the second half but they could not convert their dominance on to the scoresheet.

Joe Gomez, on for Tsimikas and quickly settling, curled one effort wide and Harvey Elliott, another substitute, hit the post with a deflected shot. The home crowd sensed their team growing in ascendency and urged them to keep attacking.

That was when an Arsenal corner almost brought about a Liverpool second. Odegaard and Zinchenko clattered into each other as Liverpool broke in numbers. Salah drove forward and had at least three team-mates to square to on the edge of the area. He found Alexander-Arnold but his shot cannoned back off the crossbar.

Liverpool didn’t recover from that miss as Arsenal finished in control. Havertz went down when coming together with Alexander-Arnold but no penalty was forthcoming.

Player of the match: Ibrahima Konate

The Liverpool centre-back performed superbly and marshalled Gabriel Jesus with authority. He dovetailed with his captain and defensive partner, Van Dijk, to consistently thwart Arsenal attacks and linked up well with Gomez when Tsimikas went off injured.