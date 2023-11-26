Alisson’s scrambled senses and low-key game were scheduling side-effects

In many ways the tone for the afternoon was set in the opening minutes. Alisson’s poor clearance straight to Phil Foden was a sight to induce fraught nerves amongst the travelling Liverpool supporters at the Etihad Stadium. However, they would have to get used to that.

Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper, who is normally a calm presence, went on to produce an erratic performance. He dallied on the ball and was almost closed down by Erling Haaland.

Then, the mistake of most damage saw him slip and send the ball to Nathan Ake, who sent Haaland through. The Norway striker’s shot squirmed under Alisson, giving Manchester City the lead and seeing him become the fastest player to reach a half-century of Premier League goals.

Profiteering from lapses was a theme of the day and when Alisson continued to dice with danger and just about get away with it, thoughts instinctively turned to the tight turnaround that the ‘keeper had been forced through.

Alisson, along with three other starters in this game, had only returned from international duty in South America on Thursday and was thrust straight into a top-of-the-table Premier League clash after just one training session in preparation.

Of the five players who made the 13,000-mile round trip during the past week, none were at their best in this 1-1 draw. Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez and substitute Luis Diaz along with Julian Alvarez of City all showed signs of jet-lag and questionable decision-making. City’s Ederson was injured for this international break.

Alisson did redeem himself somewhat with a fine save from Foden but that he picked up what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the final moments will do little to quell the brooding frustration that Jurgen Klopp has for these tight turnarounds.

The Liverpool manager has long riled against his team playing early kick-offs on the Saturday after an international break and again questioned the decision to stage this game at such a time. If his thoughts on this topic seem to make regular headlines then there is good reason: Liverpool have played in all three of the post-international 12.30pm kick-offs this season.

The reason this contest, the biggest game of the Premier League weekend, was scheduled for such an early start was because of security and safety fears by the local authorities. But there is no doubt that the match lost something as a result of its midday timing.

Sleepy atmosphere symbolic of low-key affair

City-Liverpool clashes have been raucous affairs in recent times. Even last season’s 4-1 win for Pep Guardiola’s team had more thrill than this rather soporific game — although admittedly there were a few spills.

Perhaps the Premier League will rue the scheduling. The atmosphere inside the stadium was also low-key for a game that pitted the top two against each other. At numerous times during the second half when City lost some of their momentum, Guardiola turned to the crowd behind him and asked for more.

After the game the City manager would align with Klopp’s thinking and made the quite amusing remark that “we were still in the [bed] sheets, sleeping” — neither team put on their best showing on this bitingly cold Manchester afternoon. Yet, there were still talking points.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s lovely strike to level the score was easy on the eye and, arguably, the moment of highest quality during the 90 minutes. It was quite ironic that City’s best player, Jeremy Doku, had given Alexander-Arnold a tough going over down the home team’s left flank, but it was the Liverpool player who left with the goal to his name.

The point will satisfy Liverpool more than City and Klopp even admitted afterwards that the home side were “more likely” to win. But it is fair to say that neither team truly grabbed this game by the scruff of the neck.

At times, and there was a particularly meandering spell either side of half time, it felt as if both teams did not want to exert themselves too much in search of a goal. Liverpool’s press was not completely coherent and City often looked vulnerable on the turnover.

Had better decisions been made, then the visitors could have opened City up more. Equally, Guardiola was right to feel hard done by. Ruben Dias’s tap-in was harshly ruled out for a Manuel Akanji ‘foul’ on Alisson; that was another moment when the Liverpool goalkeeper appeared to get lost in his own world only for the poor officiating call to prevent it from costing his team.

In the end, this will be a game from which both teams will move on quickly. Yes, City lost their 100 per cent home record — a 24th straight win in all competitions would have seen them equal Sunderland’s record from the 1890s — but that will be little more than a temporary annoyance. They were depleted but still the better side.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will wait for the diagnosis of Alisson and Diogo Jota’s injuries, but Klopp said this was still “a test” passed for his team.

Whether we would have seen a different spectacle had the scheduling been different is hypothetical; but the impact of the crazily concertinaed schedule and high demands on players was unavoidable.