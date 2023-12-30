Fulham vs Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 20, 2023

Arsenal will take on another London derby as they travel to face Fulham on New Year's Eve, where a win could take the Gunners top of the Premier League.

Since winning back-to-back games 5-0 at the start of the month, Fulham have now lost three consecutive league games, and have failed to score in every single one - losing them by an aggregate score of 8-0.

Mikel Arteta's side have also had a difficult time of late, having won just one of their last four and fresh off the back of a 2-0 defeat at home to West Ham.

History definitely favours the visitors, who have won all of their last five visits to Craven Cottage, and are unbeaten against the Cottagers in their last 11 encounters - a record dating back to 2012.

For Arsenal, a win would see them return to the top of the Premier League table, though both Liverpool and Man City would have a game in hand. Meanwhile, the hosts know that a win would see them move nine points above the relegation zone and into 13th.

Team news

Adama Traore remains sidelined with a hamstring strain that he suffered in mid-November, and the Spanish attacker is not expected to feature again for a few weeks.

Veteran defender Tim Ream will also be absent, due to a calf injury, with the American international facing a similar recovery timescale to Traore.

Willian is expected to face a late fitness test ahead of the game as he nears a return from a tight hamstring, though doubts persist as to whether the Brazilian will be fit to feature.

In a boost for the Cottagers, Raul Jimenez is available for selection once again after serving a three-game ban following his sending-off against Newcastle earlier this month.

Jurrien Timber remains sidelined with a serious knee injury that he sustained in the opening weekend of the Premier League season. The young Dutch defender is making pleasing progress but is quite some way away from playing again.

Thomas Partey is also sidelined, because of a hamstring injury, and is not expected to feature again until mid-late January - shortly before he is expected to represent Ghana at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira remains unavailable after undergoing surgery on a groin problem last month - and will not feature until late January at the earliest.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is also expected to miss the match due to a calf injury. The Japanese defender has been spotted back in training, though it is thought that this game will come too early for the 25-year-old.

Arteta will be relieved to be able to call upon Kai Havertz again after he served a suspension against West Ham, having previously accumulated five yellow cards.

Likely line-ups

Leno; Tete, Bassey, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Key players

Fulham - Bernd Leno

Although he made an unfortunate mistake last time out, Leno has been an immovable force in between the sticks for Fulham this season.

The German has averaged almost four saves per match this season, keeping five clean sheets in the process - which is not bad going for a team in the bottom half of the table.

In a match where they will expect to face plenty of pressure and shots from Arsenal, Leno's performance against his former club will almost certainly define the outcome of the match.

Arsenal - Kai Havertz

Havertz was a big miss last time out owing to his suspension, with Arsenal noticeably missing his creativity and influence on the pitch throughout the match.

The German midfielder had a slow start to life at the Emirates after joining the club this summer, but has now become one of the clubs' most consistent players and is in great scoring form too.

In a match that could likely be won or lost in the midfield as Arsenal spend time breaking down Fulham, his performance will be key for Arsenal's chances of taking all three points.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

Fulham's newly renovated home stadium, Craven Cottage.

When is the match?

The match is on Sunday 31st December 2023, kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League as well as on the Sky Go app. Alternatively, highlights will be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.