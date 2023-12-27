Arsenal vs West Ham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 19, 2023

Following Liverpool's win at Burnley on Boxing Day, Arsenal know that only a win will take them above Jurgen Klopp's side, while West Ham can climb above Man United, into sixth, with a win of their own.

Having drawn two of their last three, Arsenal will be keen to take all three points, especially after drawing from a winning position at Anfield last weekend, which was admittedly still a strong result for Mikel Arteta's side.

The visitors are fresh off the back of a 2-0 win over Man United before Christmas and have lost just one of their last four, which will give them plenty of confidence ahead of this tricky away fixture.

If history is anything to go by, then this game could quite literally go either way, with both sides winning and drawing once in their last three meetings in all competitions.

The Gunners will take confidence in having won their last eight home games against West Ham and not lost against David Moyes' side at the Emirates since August 2015.

Team News

Jurrien Timber remains sidelined after suffering a serious knee injury on the opening weekend against Nottingham Forest. The young Dutch defender is said to be making pleasing progress but is not expected to feature for some time yet.

Fabio Vieira is also still unavailable after undergoing surgery on a groin problem last month and is thought to be some way away from a return to action.

Another midfield woe is Thomas Partey, with the Ghanaian veteran still absent as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue. The 30-year-old is expected to be fit again in January, but will then likely be absent due to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - which starts on January 13th.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is in a similar situation to Partey. The full-back is still recovering from a calf issue, and is expected to return at some point in January - though he is expected to be representing his nation, Japan, at the Asian games - which kicks off on March 14th.

In another blow to Arsenal, Kai Havertz is suspended for this game having now amassed five yellow cards this season.

David Moyes continues to be without Michail Antonio, after the striker suffered a knee injury while representing Jamaica back in November. The 33-year-old is said to be making pleasing progress though and it is thought that he is a matter of weeks away from a return to action.

Illness has been a big problem recently in the West Ham camp and Nayef Aguerd remains a doubt ahead of the trip to Arsenal - with the Moroccan defender expected to undergo a late fitness test.

In a boost for the Hammers, Maxwel Cornet seems to have overcome his own illness - and is expected to be available for selection ahead of the game.

Likely line-ups

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Trossard; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

Key players

Arsenal - Declan Rice

Any player purchased for more than £100m is destined to have a mountain of pressure on them from the off - but Declan Rice seems unfazed by it and is thriving after completing a summer move to the Gunners.

Up against his former club, Rice will be keen to impress and, if the season so far is anything to go by, there is every reason to expect that he will do.

The 24-year-old boasts a 91% pass success rate, as well as averaging more than five ball recoveries per game and over two tackles too - as well as achieving almost double his expected goals (xG).

It took Mohammed Kudus a little while to settle and earn a starting place at West Ham after his summer move from Ajax, but the Ghanaian is now one of the first names on the team sheet for the Hammers.

The 23-year-old has achieved seven goal involvements across 15 appearances, despite averaging just 58 minutes per game - scoring a goal, on average, every 145 minutes in the Premier League.

He has quickly become one of the most exciting players in the league and has won plaudits for his explosiveness and flair - which could pose a real threat when matched up against Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has had a difficult time defensively of late.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

Arsenal's home ground, the Emirates Stadium.

When is the match?

The game is on Thursday 28th December 2023, kick-off is at 20:15 GMT.

How can I watch?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the game is being shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, as well as on the Prime Video app. Alternatively, highlights will be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.