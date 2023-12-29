Edwards looks to end Luton's 2023 on a high against Chelsea

As the calendar year nears its end, Luton Town's boss Rob Edwards was still fixed to the Premier League challenge at hand. Festivities will no doubt go smoother with a result against Mauricio Pochettino's side at Kenilworth Road.

Despite the travelling team's poor away form that has seen them lose at the last four attempts on the road, Edwards was realistic as he addressed the prospect of facing a young Chelsea before the fireworks begin.

As the press conference began, the first topic of discussion was the health of the team before they welcomed the seven-time Premier League champions.

Team News

The big miss for Luton currently, is Marvelous Nakamba. He picked up a serious knee problem in training, and after surgery on his meniscus, looks to be out for an extended period.

“It’s not great news. It’s an innocuous one where he’s passed the ball in training and he’s had to have an operation on his meniscus. So, I don’t want to put a time frame on it at the moment, but it’s not good news. He’s going to be out for a significant amount of time. But at the moment, I don’t know how long that will be.

He’s seeing a specialist in a few week’s time and we’ll probably have a bit more information but it’s really frustrating for him first and foremost, and of course for us as well. He’s a big, big player for us. We obviously couldn’t say anything about it before because he was suspended for the last game before Sheffield United.”

In better news, Issa Kabore and Jordan Clark return after injury doubts while the Championship-stalwart Reece Burke still remains sidelined.

"Jordan Clark’s back, he was ill in the night before Sheffield United. So, Clicker’s back with us. Apart from that, the squad will be as it was for Sheffield United.”

“Hopefully, Issa should be back. He trained today (Friday) so he’s available for the game tomorrow which is great news. He was really close the other day, he trained the day before. He trained on Christmas Day, so we gave him every chance. It just didn’t feel quite right on Boxing Day so he should be available for tomorrow.”

“Reece Burke’s been progressing very well. He was part of the session today. He’ll be doing some stuff, there’s a group training tomorrow as well, hopefully building up to get ready for the FA Cup game (against Bolton Wanderers).”

In a touching turn, an update from Tom Lockyer's situation was provided after his collapse against AFC Bournemouth his subsequent heart surgery.

“I speak to him every day. He’s progressing, he seems bored already. But he’s in generally good spirits - which is really, really good. I was saying in a few interviews and programme notes, that he was taking the mick out of my new Christmas trainers against Sheffield United, so yeah he’s doing well.”

A look at the opposition

Although Chelsea have been perhaps underwhelming at times this term, Edwards was determined to expect their best when they come to Bedfordshire, a sentiment he repeated for many out of form sides.

“We’ll expect the best Chelsea as we’ll expect the best of every team we come up against and we’ll try to perform as well as we can. We’ll try to play to our strengths, try and take the spaces where we think they’ll be and try and play our game at home. We know at home that we can be a match for anyone, so we go into the game in good form, confident - but also recognising the strengths that they have and expecting the best Chelsea.”

When asked why things haven't clicked, praise was still rife from Edwards towards his opposite number Mauricio Pochettino.

“I think there’s obviously been lots of change at the club and I’ve got the utmost respect for Mauricio Pochettino. He’s one of the best managers in the world. I think there’s obviously a lot of players there now, some young players - it’s a young team. We all know that with young players, there can be inconsistencies at times so it’s hard for me to comment on them at all.

You can look deeper, look at some of the performances. They create chances, they dominate with the ball. There’ll be a lot of things they’ll be happy with and they’re doing well but they’ve just come off the wrong end of some results. Obviously, by their high, high standards, they’ll be disappointed with but as I say: we’ll expect the best Chelsea.”

Comment on Carlton Morris' abuse post-Sheffield United

While the 2-3 result away at Bramall Lane had Hatters delighted, for the second time this season - a Luton player was subject to racist abuse. Rob Edwards spoke about how Carlton Morris was doing after his allegations were left with the league and relevant Police forces.

“Carlton’s ok. I texted him the day after. I can’t obviously understand, it’s hard to have that empathy for him, because I’ve never been in that situation. Most times I’m able to empathise with players. If it’s injuries or being out of the team, this I can’t. He got more on social media that night after the game (too).

When he texted me back, it was like ‘I know the protocols, we know what to do.’ I just think that’s pretty sad. It just happens so regularly that the lads, it’s like water off a duck’s back. I can’t put myself in his situation, but he’s dealt with it really well.”

An inward look: thriving amidst adversity?

Of course, with Luton having many naysayers since their promotion, things haven't been easy. Add on top of this, Tom Lockyer's hospitalisation - Edwards was certain that the group has been compact regardless.

“I think we were tight already. I don’t think it’s because of what’s happened. We’ve won two games of football - we performed well before that anyway. It just so happens that we’ve won two games and everyone thinks ‘whoa, they’re doing even better than before’.

It’s amazing purely when you look at wins - obviously we’ve been good before that. They’re an incredibly tight group, these lads. They’re like a family, and as a family they had a really tough time a couple of weeks ago. So, we all got around each other and supported each other and helped. If that has brought us tighter then, good. But the main thing is Tom in the middle of all this.”